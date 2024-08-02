Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, August 2, 2024. Interroll's result rose by 8.5% to CHF 23.9 million. Order intake amounted to CHF 286.5 million and sales to CHF 247.4 million.
Our numbers at a glance
In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, we achieved improvements for all our product groups. In the Americas region, the trend for products is moving in a positive direction and is steadily gaining momentum, reflecting increased market demand and positive customer reactions. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, we are seeing a diverse landscape with promising projects emerging in Australia and South Korea.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were higher at CHF 41.0 million (previous year: CHF 39.9 million). EBITDA margin increased to 16.6% (previous year: 15.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached CHF 29.9 million, up by 4.0% compared to the previous year (CHF 28.7 million). EBIT margin increased to 12.1% (previous year: 11.2%).
The result increased by 8.5% to CHF 23.9 million (previous year: CHF 22.0 million) and was positively impacted by the financial results and burdened by a higher tax ratio compared to the previous year. The result margin reached 9.7% (previous year: 8.6%). Gross investment amounted to CHF 8.5 million (previous year: CHF 17.1 million). Free cash flow decreased to CHF 11.1 million (previous year: CHF 60.0 million), mainly due to the change in net working capital.
Updates from our regions
Sales by product
The Conveyors & Sorters product group generated sales of CHF 82.4 million in the first half of 2024, -12.7% less compared to previous year (CHF 94.3 million). Order Intake amounted to CHF 106.3 million, which had a negative development of -25.5% compared to the same period last year (CHF 142.6 million).
For our Pallet Handling product group, Interroll generated sales of CHF 18.4 million, which is -1.4% down compared to last year (CHF 18.7 million). The order intake amounted to CHF 28.7 million, an increase of +26.4% compared to the previous year (CHF 22.8 million).
Innovation
Acquisition
Outlook
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1958517
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1958517 02-Aug-2024 CET/CEST