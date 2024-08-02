Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
01.08.24
09:30 Uhr
132,40 Euro
+1,15
+0,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,85132,0507:32
130,60131,8501.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2024 07:10 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 270 million in the first half of 2024

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (2 August 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half year 2024 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Gross profit increase of 4% to EUR 607 million (+5% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA decline of 4% to EUR 270 million (-2% on a constant currency basis)
• Free cash flow of EUR 221 million (first half of 2023: EUR 241 million)
• Cash earnings per share decline of 2% to EUR 3.23 (first half of 2023: EUR 3.28)
• Strengthening our presence in various markets through 11 acquisitions year to date (India, Colombia, China, Malaysia, Australia/New Zealand, Latin America, Benelux, Italy, UK and Spain)

Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "In the second quarter of the year, we delivered moderate organic EBITA growth based on a forex adjusted gross profit growth of 11%. This second quarter gross profit growth was a combination of organic growth and a positive contribution from recent acquisitions. We remain confident that our strong commercial teams, digital and logistic infrastructure and the resilience of our business model, will continue to contribute value to our stakeholders and sustain our growth trajectory."

Attached, the press release in PDF format and the main visual.

Attachments

  • PR_IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 270 million in the first half of 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ca08d59-0a1c-406f-b9d3-e0cea0a3b259)
  • IMCD_logo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56f05d82-2363-4eda-a30c-45138aec4f1d)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.