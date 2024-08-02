St Mark Homes Plc - Withdrawal from Aquis

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain

2 August 2024

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Withdrawal from Aquis

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, announces its intention to withdraw the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("AQSE"). Pursuant to the AQSE Rules for Issuers, the Company is required to give 20 business days' notice of its intention to withdraw from trading on AQSE. Therefore, trading in the Ordinary Shares will cease at 4:30 p.m. on 2 September 2024.

The Directors have undertaken a strategic review of the business and concluded that it is in the best interests of shareholders to cancel the Company's listing and admission to trading ("Delisting"). The Delisting will reduce costs and the administrative burden of the public listing and provide the Company with the flexibility it requires to review its activities as a result of a difficult trading period since 2020.

Following the Delisting, it will no longer be possible to trade the Ordinary Shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange. However, holders of Ordinary Shares will continue to be entitled to transfer such Ordinary Shares in accordance with the requirements of the Company's articles of association.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

