Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
01.08.24
21:49 Uhr
3,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,96008:46
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 08:37 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Global Ports Holding PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Holding(s) in Company 
02-Aug-2024 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BD2ZT390 
Issuer Name 
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Helikon Investments Limited 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                    City of registered office Country of registered office 
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV Dublin          Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 2.444500        5.536100            7.980600   6150631 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BD2ZT390                   1883977                    2.444500 
Sub Total 8.A       1883977                      2.444500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Cash Settled Equity   03/06/2027  03/06/2027       Cash          2588274       3.358400 
Swap 
Cash Settled Equity   30/01/2026  30/01/2026       Cash          1678380       2.177700 
Swap 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   4266654       5.536100%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling   controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
Helikon Long  Helikon Long 
Short Equity  Short Equity                5.536100               7.980600% 
Fund Master   Fund Master 
ICAV      ICAV

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

01-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 338068 
EQS News ID:  1959557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
