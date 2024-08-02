Global Ports Holding PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Holding(s) in Company 02-Aug-2024 / 07:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD2ZT390 Issuer Name GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Helikon Investments Limited City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV Dublin Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.444500 5.536100 7.980600 6150631 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD2ZT390 1883977 2.444500 Sub Total 8.A 1883977 2.444500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Cash Settled Equity 03/06/2027 03/06/2027 Cash 2588274 3.358400 Swap Cash Settled Equity 30/01/2026 30/01/2026 Cash 1678380 2.177700 Swap Sub Total 8.B2 4266654 5.536100%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Helikon Long Helikon Long Short Equity Short Equity 5.536100 7.980600% Fund Master Fund Master ICAV ICAV

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

01-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

