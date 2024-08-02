Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) is accepting bids to set up 2 GW of solar PV power projects with 1 GW/4 GWh energy storage systems on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system. From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has invited bids for setting up 2 GW of solar PV power projects with energy storage systems (ESS) in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. These can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system. SECI ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...