Australia-based solar panel recycling company Lotus Energy has signed an agreement with Canadian silicon anode developer Neo Battery Materials with aims to supply future North American electric vehicle and energy storage needs. From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-headquartered solar panel recycling company Lotus Energy has signed an agreement with Canadian silicon anode developer Neo Battery Materials, to collaborate on the development of a silicon anode product. The two companies intend to co-market directly to battery cell, electronics, and automotive manufacturers and look for other opportunities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...