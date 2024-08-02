Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Provides Summary of Management Discussion and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials ("CAM") that enable secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint.

Management Discussion

Following the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), management of the Company discussed market conditions and accomplishments of the Company from the past year, and answered questions from participants who joined via a Zoom link.

Please visit https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ for a replay of this session.

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Nano One is also pleased to announce the results of the Meeting. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Election of the Directors of the Company for the ensuing year; Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and Approval of all unallocated equity entitlements under the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 37,781,807 common shares were represented by proxy and in person at the Meeting, representing 33.95% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, which represents quorum.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 21, 2024, were elected Directors as set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Matysek Carried 36,112,106 96.70% 1,230,888 3.30% Dan Blondal Carried 37,275,456 99.82% 67,538 0.18% Lyle Brown Carried 37,190,908 99.59% 152,086 0.41% Dr. Joseph Guy Carried 37,253,656 99.76% 89,338 0.24% Gordon Kukec Carried 37,195,156 99.60% 147,838 0.40% Carla Matheson Carried 37,246,206 99.74% 96,788 0.26% Lisa Skakun Carried 29,355,083 78.61% 7,987,911 21.39%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Carried 37,327,437 99.96% 15,557 0.04%

Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan

Resolution Outcome of Vote Votes

For % For Votes Against %

Against Approve an ordinary resolution as set out in the management proxy circular approving the unallocated options, rights and other entitlements ("Entitlements") issuable under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Carried 36,717,546 98.33% 625,448 1.67%

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on our website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

###

About Nano One®

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company is piloting its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein and in the linked Management Discussion replay, may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the success of the Worley alliance which is reliant upon the success in the development of the design-once-build-many approach ("CAM package"), the attributes, contents and benefits of the CAM package, including, the CAM package being a modular process engineering design solution and being able to be rapidly deployed, the success in the marketing and deployment of the CAM package with customers; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; the Company's current and future business and strategies; estimated future working capital, funds available, and uses of funds, future capital expenditures and other expenses for commercial operations; the path to potential first revenues; industry demand; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; general economic and market conditions; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One's technology and products; the development and optimization of the Company's technology and products; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing and, the scalability of developed technology to meet expanded capacity; and the execution of the Company's stated plans - which are contingent on access to capital and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; the potential path to first revenues; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries and other battery chemistries; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024, both for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com