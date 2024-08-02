TKH Group N.V.: TKH acquires Liberty Robotics

Acquisition complements TKH's leading 3D vision systems offering



TKH Group NV ("TKH") announces the acquisition of Liberty Robotics Inc. ("Liberty Robotics"), a state-of-the-art 3D vision guidance systems provider for robotic applications. Liberty Robotics has established itself as a key player in automation for the automotive sector, its systems enabling precise end-of-arm robotic guidance for applications including part handling and the application of coatings and sealers. Liberty Robotics' guidance systems complement TKH's advanced 3D vision sensor technology and global market presence.



Liberty Robotics is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and has 32 employees, of whom 70% are in R&D. Liberty Robotics' turnover amounted to US$7 million in 2023. Liberty Robotics has a strong foothold in the North American market and besides automotive, also services the material handling/packaging and logistics industries. The transaction, which was closed today, is expected to have a positive effect on TKH's earnings per share as per 2024.



Mark Radford, CEO of TKH 3D Vision: "This acquisition marks a further milestone in TKH's 3D vision's strategic growth, and expands our solution-based capabilities in the automotive and packaging and logistics industries. Liberty Robotics brings deep expertise in robot integration as well as powerful application-level software, including its industry-leading solutions for vision-based robotic guidance. Combining Liberty Robotics' proven technologies with our 3D vision sensor technology will set new benchmarks in factory automation, efficiency and automation."



Haaksbergen, August 2, 2024