ASSEMBLY APPOINTED BY TECH UNICORN PIPEDRIVE AS GLOBAL MEDIA PARTNER

Assembly will fuel growth through a bespoke AI-powered marketing intelligence engine

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency Assembly has been appointed with immediate effect as the strategic media partner for Pipedrive , the leading sales CRM for small businesses, following a competitive pitch process.

Assembly will take charge of Pipedrive's brand and performance media globally, with key markets being the UK, Germany, United States, Brazil and Australia, as it continues to expand its global customer footprint. By capitalising on a tailor-made AI intelligent engine, the agency will employ scalable and tailored strategies to fuel growth for Pipedrive.

Enhancing the effectiveness of Pipedrive's performance media efforts was at the heart of the brief. Assembly developed an integrated approach that empowers Pipedrive to supercharge its marketing and media effectiveness through innovative data utilisation and digital transformation, as it continues its mission to be the leading AI sales CRM for small businesses.

Assembly is committed to supporting Pipedrive's mission of helping more small businesses grow around the world.

Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive, said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Assembly for our next chapter as we continue to build our brand and accelerate our growth. Assembly boasts a fantastic combination of creativity and commercial drive, all powered by proven tech savvy. I'm confident that this new partnership will advance our mission to help small businesses grow."

Matt Adams, CEO of Assembly Europe, said: "This is a client that has ambition, speed and an abundance of innovation at their core - exactly the brand and team that we partner best with. Using advanced technology, audience targeting and AI-led planning we are looking forward to finding the change that will fuel their growth."

Assembly will partner with creative agency DEPT on Pipedrive's upcoming brand campaigns and other capabilities within Assembly's parent network, Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), will be also harnessed in the coming months, such as performance linguistics specialists Locaria and B2B marketplace Multiview.

Supported by global investment firm Vista Equity Partners and bolstered by its robust SMB community, Pipedrive is committed to pushing the boundaries of what an easy-to-use yet effective CRM can achieve, helping small businesses secure more deals. Pipedrive's powerful and intuitive sales CRM is primarily designed to help sales teams manage leads and deals, track communication, and automate sales processes. Recently, the company launched Pipedrive AI , a broad range of AI tools that help teams work smarter and faster.

The process was assisted throughout by Tuffon Hall Consultancy.

ABOUT PIPEDRIVE

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY EUROPE

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency, operating in 26 offices worldwide. Our Europe headquarters in London serves as a dynamic regional hub, with presence in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. With a team of over 400 experts specialising in omnichannel strategies, digital brand and performance, e-commerce, data science, and sustainability, we are committed to finding the change that fuels growth for the world's top brands. As a trusted strategic partner, our collaborations have predominantly centred around renowned brands in the spheres of luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and technology. Assembly is honoured to be named one of the few recipients of the prestigious Google Premier Partner of the Year 2023. Our work is powered by our proprietary in-house technology solution, STAGE, and supported by our global talent base of over 2,600 professionals. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com .

Media Relations Contacts at Assembly:

James Wilde, Head of Growth & Marketing: James.Wilde@assemblyglobal.com

Michelle Chan, Marketing Manager: Michelle.Chan@assemblyglobal.com

Media Relations Contacts at Pipedrive:

Mariliis Beger, Global Head of PR: mariliis.beger@pipedrive.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474251/Pipedrive_and_Assembly.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430305/assembly_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assembly-appointed-by-tech-unicorn-pipedrive-as-global-media-partner-302213117.html