AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter 2024 and issued guidance for its third quarter and full year of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $69.3 million, a decrease of 7% from $74.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Subscription and support revenue was $65.5 million, a decrease of 7% from $70.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $11.4 million compared to a GAAP net loss of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.8 million compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.47 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.51 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million, or 20% of total revenue, compared to $16.6 million, or 22% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating cash flow was $5.5 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $5.2 million, compared to free cash flow of $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash on hand as of the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $232.4 million.

" In Q2, we beat our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints and posted Core Bookings in excess of Core Churn for the second quarter in a row," said Jack McDonald, Upland's chairman and chief executive officer. " We saw meaningful new customer wins and major customer expansions, along with reinforced strategic partnerships. Our AI-powered products continue to generate industry recognition and deliver enhanced, streamlined solutions for our customers."

Second Quarter Business Highlights

We expanded relationships with 275 existing customers, 41 of which were major expansions. We also welcomed 155 new customers to Upland in the second quarter, including 17 new major customers.

We earned 56 badges in G2's Summer 2024 market reports across our portfolio of products, up from 44 badges in the Spring 2024 reports. Our AI knowledge management solutions, Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva, continue to garner numerous badges, while Upland Qvidian, an AI-powered proposal management and response software, increased earned recognitions another quarter in a row. Additional products to receive badges include Upland InGenius, a computer telephony integration solution powering personalized customer service with AI, and Upland InterFAX, a secure, cloud-based fax service, among others.

Upland Qvidian continues to enhance the response and sales proposal process with its new generative AI model, Qvidian AI Assist. A leader in the RFP and proposal automation industry, Qvidian is dedicated to helping teams easily uncover the right responses and quickly create stand-out proposals and RFx responses with this beta release of powerful generative AI features.

Upland and RamSoft®, a global leader in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and teleradiology providers, announced the milestone transmission of the 40 millionth fax through the integration of RamSoft PowerServer and Upland InterFAX. InterFAX's robust security features, including PHIPA and HIPAA compliance, complement PowerServer's secure HIPAA-compliant architecture.

Our Upland Altify 9.12 release contained major enhancements to transform the customer experience with Altify's Salesforce-native products, creating a simpler, smarter, and more connected solution. The upgrade offers sellers simplified and streamlined workflows and optimized user interfaces, smarter in-product guidance, better data readability, and improved connectedness.

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $63.2 and $69.2 million, including subscription and support revenue between $60.1 and $65.1 million, for a decline in total revenue of 11% at the mid-point from the quarter-ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $12.5 and $15.5 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the mid-point is a decrease of 13% from the quarter-ended September 30, 2023.

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $269.6 and $281.6 million, including subscription and support revenue between $254.1 and $264.1 million, for a decline in total revenue of 7% at the mid-point from the year ended December 31, 2023. Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $52.6 and $58.6 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the midpoint is a decline of 14% from the year ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call Details

Upland's executive team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to review Upland's financial results and outlook for the business. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-800-715-9871 in North America or 1-646-307-1963 if outside North America, international rates apply. Attendees will need to use access code 8422976 to join the call. This webcast will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding Upland's financial and operating results.

Following the completion of the conference call, a recording of the webcast will be made available at investor.uplandsoftware.com for twelve months.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort. Additionally, we are unable to quantify the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations on components of our income statement beyond revenues because the information which is needed to do so is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue and impairment of goodwill.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, impairment of goodwill and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines free cash flow as GAAP operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.

Upland defines cash gross margin as product revenue less subscription and support cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization.

In connection with periodic reviews of our business, we have decided to discontinue the availability of certain non-strategic product offerings and a limited number of non-strategic customer contracts (collectively referred to as "Sunset Assets").

Overage Charges are subscription and support revenues earned in addition to contractual minimum customer commitments as a result of the usage volume of services including text and e-mail messaging and third-party pass-through costs that exceed the levels stipulated in contracts with the Company.

Upland defines Core Organic Growth Rate as the percentage change between two reported periods in subscription and support revenue, excluding subscription and support revenue from Sunset Assets and Overage Charges. We calculate our year-over-year Core Organic Growth Rate as though all acquisitions or dispositions closed as of the end of the latest period were closed as of the first day of the prior year period presented. Core Organic Growth Rate does not represent actual organic revenue generated by our business as it stood at the beginning of the respective period.

Core Bookings and Core Churn exclude bookings and churn from Sunset Assets.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," "plan," "expect" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve or sustain profitability or predict future results; our plans regarding future acquisitions, acquisition expense timing and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; our ability to expand our go to market operations, including our marketing and sales organization and cross selling opportunities, and successfully increase sales of our products; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; our expectations with respect to revenue, cost of revenue, average annual spend, margin expense and operating expenses in future periods; our expectations with regard to revenue from perpetual licenses and professional services; our ability to adapt to macroeconomic factors impacting the global economy, including foreign currency exchange risk, inflation and supply chain constraints; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth, including organic growth; maintaining our senior management team and key personnel; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; global economic and financial market conditions and uncertainties; the growth of demand for cloud-based, digital transformation applications; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; maintaining and expanding our relationships with third parties; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; our expectations with regard to trends, such as seasonality, which affect our business; impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; our beliefs regarding how our applications benefit customers and what our competitive strengths are; the operation, reliability and security of our third-party data centers; our expectations as to the payment of dividends; our Share Repurchase Plan, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under the Share Repurchase Plan; our current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk; the potential elimination or limitation of tax incentives or tax losses and/or reductions of U.S. federal net operating losses; the risk that we did not consider another contingency included in this list; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription and support $ 65,504 $ 70,494 $ 132,582 $ 143,408 Perpetual license 1,730 1,252 3,200 2,823 Total product revenue 67,234 71,746 135,782 146,231 Professional services 2,105 2,751 4,293 5,322 Total revenue 69,339 74,497 140,075 151,553 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 19,247 22,073 39,076 45,558 Professional services and other 1,227 2,105 2,447 4,156 Total cost of revenue 20,474 24,178 41,523 49,714 Gross profit 48,865 50,319 98,552 101,839 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 16,791 15,755 33,809 30,044 Research and development 12,185 12,443 24,640 24,973 General and administrative 13,880 15,583 27,112 32,772 Depreciation and amortization 11,380 14,853 22,776 29,947 Acquisition-related expenses - 1,072 - 2,166 Impairment of goodwill - - 87,227 128,755 Total operating expenses 54,236 59,706 195,564 248,657 Loss from operations (5,371 ) (9,387 ) (97,012 ) (146,818 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (5,056 ) (5,376 ) (10,014 ) (10,837 ) Other income (expense), net 198 (617 ) 120 808 Total other expense (4,858 ) (5,993 ) (9,894 ) (10,029 ) Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (10,229 ) (15,380 ) (106,906 ) (156,847 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (1,210 ) 233 (663 ) 1,655 Net loss $ (11,439 ) $ (15,147 ) $ (107,569 ) $ (155,192 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,390 ) (1,329 ) (2,765 ) (2,644 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,829 ) $ (16,476 ) $ (110,334 ) $ (157,836 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (3.92 ) $ (4.88 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,348,672 32,473,872 28,133,285 32,367,084

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,375 $ 236,559 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 30,242 38,765 Deferred commissions, current 9,369 10,429 Unbilled receivables 3,531 2,701 Income tax receivable, current 4,803 3,775 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,609 8,004 Total current assets 289,929 300,233 Tax credits receivable 1,176 1,657 Property and equipment, net 1,768 1,932 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,029 2,929 Intangible assets, net 152,896 182,349 Goodwill 264,164 353,778 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 12,602 12,568 Interest rate swap assets 14,933 14,270 Other assets 358 308 Total assets $ 739,855 $ 870,024 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,483 $ 8,137 Accrued compensation 8,445 7,174 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,244 7,050 Deferred revenue 95,066 102,763 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,732 2,351 Current maturities of notes payable 3,313 3,172 Total current liabilities 122,283 130,647 Notes payable, less current maturities 471,749 473,502 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,146 3,860 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 969 1,597 Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net 14,358 16,025 Other long-term liabilities 459 461 Total liabilities 612,964 626,092 Series A Convertible Preferred stock 120,403 117,638 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 603,526 608,995 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (600 ) 6,168 Accumulated deficit (596,441 ) (488,872 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,488 126,294 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 739,855 $ 870,024

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (11,439 ) $ (15,147 ) $ (107,569 ) $ (155,192 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,797 18,283 27,599 36,784 Deferred income taxes (119 ) (699 ) (1,176 ) (2,674 ) Amortization of deferred costs 3,029 3,315 6,076 6,667 Foreign currency re-measurement gain (530 ) (23 ) (694 ) (882 ) Non-cash interest, net and other income, net (894 ) 579 (1,776 ) 1,152 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,133 6,370 8,655 12,832 Non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill - - 87,227 128,755 Non-cash loss on retirement of fixed assets 18 34 18 34 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations: Accounts receivable (999 ) 6,222 8,362 13,212 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 514 713 (3,603 ) (1,649 ) Other assets (2,299 ) (2,392 ) (4,907 ) (4,875 ) Accounts payable 2,846 (1,033 ) (613 ) (1,217 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,095 (3,247 ) 706 (4,106 ) Deferred revenue (4,682 ) (5,953 ) (7,714 ) (5,994 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,470 7,022 10,591 22,847 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (274 ) (289 ) (457 ) (504 ) Net cash used in investing activities (274 ) (289 ) (457 ) (504 ) Financing activities Payments of debt costs (77 ) (47 ) (77 ) (177 ) Payments on notes payable (1,350 ) (1,350 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) Stock repurchases and retirement (3,040 ) - (10,958 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (232 ) (153 ) (563 ) (388 ) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs - 1 - 1 Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses - (484 ) - (5,550 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,699 ) (2,033 ) (14,298 ) (8,814 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 264 136 (20 ) 374 Change in cash and cash equivalents 761 4,836 (4,184 ) 13,903 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 231,614 257,720 236,559 248,653 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 232,375 $ 262,556 $ 232,375 $ 262,556 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of interest rate swaps $ 8,845 $ 7,292 $ 17,565 $ 14,426 Cash paid for taxes $ 1,048 $ 2,465 $ 3,162 $ 4,972

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (11,439 ) $ (15,147 ) $ (107,569 ) $ (155,192 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,797 18,283 27,599 36,784 Interest expense, net 5,056 5,376 10,014 10,837 Other expense (income), net (198 ) 617 (120 ) (808 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,210 (233 ) 663 (1,655 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,133 6,370 8,655 12,832 Acquisition-related expense - 1,072 - 2,166 Non-recurring litigation costs 11 158 129 158 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 65 131 141 351 Impairment of goodwill - - 87,227 128,755 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,635 $ 16,627 $ 26,739 $ 34,228

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP EPS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (11,439 ) $ (15,147 ) $ (107,569 ) $ (155,192 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,133 6,370 8,655 12,832 Amortization of purchased intangibles 13,512 17,973 27,022 36,143 Amortization of debt discount 591 579 1,165 1,152 Acquisition-related expense - 1,072 - 2,166 Nonrecurring litigation expense 11 158 129 158 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 65 131 141 351 Impairment of goodwill - - 87,227 128,755 Tax effect of adjustments above (1,179 ) (2,552 ) (3,227 ) (6,805 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 6,694 $ 8,584 $ 13,543 $ 19,560 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 27,348,672 32,473,872 28,133,285 32,367,084 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 34,563,131 39,227,072 35,313,922 39,086,906 Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.50

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of operating cash flow to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,470 $ 7,022 $ 10,591 $ 22,847 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (274 ) (289 ) (457 ) (504 ) Free Cash Flow $ 5,196 $ 6,733 $ 10,134 $ 22,343

Upland Software, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 199 $ 301 $ 385 $ 604 Research and development 638 648 1,244 1,303 Sales and marketing 362 558 759 1,134 General and administrative 3,934 4,863 6,267 9,791 Total $ 5,133 $ 6,370 $ 8,655 $ 12,832

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation: Cost of revenue $ - $ 2 $ - $ 5 Operating expense 285 308 577 636 Total $ 285 $ 310 $ 577 $ 641 Amortization: Cost of revenue $ 2,417 $ 3,428 $ 4,823 $ 6,832 Operating expense 11,095 14,545 22,199 29,311 Total $ 13,512 $ 17,973 $ 27,022 $ 36,143

