NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Record quarterly revenues of $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2024

Quarterly income from operations of $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2024

Record net operating income ("NOI") 1 of $21.1 million for the second quarter of 2024

of $21.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 Quarterly net loss of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2024

Record adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") 1 of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2024

of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 Declared a dividend of $0.095 per share for the second quarter of 2024

David Bistricer, Co-Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

"The Company continued to grow its revenue, NOI and AFFO in the second quarter of 2024, producing record results for all these metrics on the basis of our very strong residential leasing. We continue to have high occupancy and good renter demand in our buildings. For all our properties, new leases exceeded previous rents by nearly 11% and renewals by nearly 7%. At Flatbush Gardens, as a result of the Article 11 agreement with New York City, we are beginning to collect meaningful enhanced rental recoveries under Section 610 as we continue to make the committed capital improvements and other improvements in the property. At our 250 Livingston Street property, where we previously disclosed New York City's notification of its intention to vacate in late August 2025, we continue to actively seek solutions and pursue opportunities. At our nearby 141 Livingston Street property, we are in active discussions for a lease renewal. Our Dean Street new development continues to progress ahead of schedule, and we are confident of an on-time completion next year to capture the 2025 leasing season. Lastly, we have begun thinking about recycling properties in our portfolio to maximize performance and improve cash flow. As such, we have begun preliminary marketing activities for some of our properties, including our 10W 65th Street property, which, while potentially resulting in some loss compared to book value, would allow us to achieve better overall returns going forward. We will announce any definitive arrangements promptly as they arise."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the second quarter of 2024, revenues increased by $2.9 million, or 8.3%, to $37.3 million as compared to revenue of $34.5 million during the second quarter of 2023. Residential revenue increased by $2.7 million, or 11.8%, driven by higher rental rates at all our residential properties and higher occupancy. Commercial income increased by $0.1 million, or 0.9%, in the second quarter of 2024 due to higher escalation income at our office properties

For the second quarter of 2024, net loss was $1.7 million, or $0.06 per share compared to net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. The lower net loss as compared to last year was primarily due to increased rental revenue discussed above, the abated real estate taxes at the Flatbush Gardens property under the Article 11 transaction entered at the end of the second quarter of 2023, and the absence of Article 11 related transaction costs last year, partially offset by higher property taxes at the remaining properties and, at the Flatbush Gardens property under the Article 11 transaction, higher repairs and maintenance costs, higher payroll costs from "prevailing wage" requirements, and higher depreciation expense from capital spending.

For the second quarter of 2024, AFFO was $7.1 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.13 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. As discussed above, the increase was primarily due to increased rental revenue and the abated real estate taxes at the Flatbush Gardens property, partially offset by higher property taxes at the remaining properties, and, at the Flatbush Gardens property, higher repairs and maintenance expense and higher payroll costs.

_____________

1 NOI and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of these financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this release.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2024, notes payable (excluding unamortized loan costs) was $1,255.3 million, compared to $1,219.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to draws made on Dean Street development construction loan.

Dividend

The Company today declared a second quarter dividend of $0.095 per share, the same amount as last quarter, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024, payable August 22, 2024.

Conference Call and Supplemental Material

The Company will host a conference call on August 1, 2024, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2024 results and provide a business update. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 151415. A replay of the call will be available from August 1, 2024, following the call, through August 15, 2024, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 151415. Supplemental data to this press release can be found under the "Quarterly Earnings" navigation tab on the "Investors" page of our website at www.clipperrealty.com. The Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are filed at www.sec.gov under Clipper Realty Inc.

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include estimates concerning capital projects and the success of specific properties. Our forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "plan" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.

We disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties), most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

Clipper Realty Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate Land and improvements $ 571,988 $ 571,988 Building and improvements 732,917 726,273 Tenant improvements 3,366 3,366 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 13,616 13,278 Real estate under development 124,071 87,285 Total investment in real estate 1,445,958 1,402,190 Accumulated depreciation (228,387 ) (213,606 ) Investment in real estate, net 1,217,571 1,188,584 Cash and cash equivalents 20,254 22,163 Restricted cash 16,490 14,062 Tenant and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $250 and $234, respectively 5,836 5,181 Deferred rent 2,273 2,359 Deferred costs and intangible assets, net 5,903 6,127 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,275 10,854 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,274,602 $ 1,249,330 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY(DEFICIT) Liabilities: Notes payable, net of unamortized loan costs of $11,212 and $13,405, respectively $ 1,244,136 $ 1,205,624 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,802 20,994 Security deposits 9,109 8,765 Other liabilities 6,247 6,712 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,279,294 1,242,095 Equity(Deficit): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized (including 140 shares of 12.5% Series A cumulative non-voting preferred stock), zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,077,290 and 16,063,228 shares issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 160 160 Additional paid-in-capital 89,685 89,483 Accumulated deficit (91,623 ) (86,899 ) Total stockholders' equity (1,778 ) 2,744 Non-controlling interests (2,914 ) 4,491 TOTAL EQUITY(DEFICIT) (4,692 ) 7,235 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY(DEFICIT) $ 1,274,602 $ 1,249,330

Clipper Realty Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Residential rental income $ 27,748 $ 25,040 $ 53,854 $ 48,980 Commercial rental income 9,598 9,503 19,252 19,230 TOTAL REVENUES 37,346 34,543 73,106 68,210 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 8,996 6,782 17,618 14,881 Real estate taxes and insurance 7,438 8,700 14,574 17,236 General and administrative 3,459 3,396 7,010 6,689 Transaction pursuit costs - 357 - 357 Depreciation and amortization 7,455 7,269 14,834 14,094 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 27,348 26,504 54,036 53,257 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 9,998 8,039 19,070 14,953 Interest expense, net (11,741 ) (11,334 ) (23,480 ) (21,469 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (3,868 ) Net loss (1,743 ) (3,295 ) (4,410 ) (10,384 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1,083 2,046 2,737 6,448 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (660 ) $ (1,249 ) $ (1,673 ) $ (3,936 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares / OP units Common shares outstanding 16,077 16,063 16,077 16,063 OP units outstanding 26,317 26,317 26,317 26,317 Diluted shares outstanding 42,394 42,380 42,394 42,380

Clipper Realty Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, . 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (4,410 ) $ (10,384 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,781 14,044 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,061 675 Amortization of deferred costs and intangible assets 294 292 Amortization of above- and below-market leases - (17 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,868 Deferred rent 87 27 Stock-based compensation 1,274 1,431 Bad debt expense 16 (142 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Tenant and other receivables (671 ) (18 ) Prepaid expenses, other assets and deferred costs 4,511 7,608 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,777 ) (424 ) Security deposits 345 720 Other liabilities (467 ) (459 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,044 17,221 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to land, buildings and improvements (42,051 ) (18,915 ) Net cash used in investing activities (42,051 ) (18,915 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments of mortgage notes (985 ) (46,810 ) Proceeds from mortgage notes 37,303 62,330 Dividends and distributions (8,792 ) (8,696 ) Loan issuance and extinguishment costs - (4,723 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,526 2,101 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 519 407 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 36,225 30,666 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 36,744 $ 31,073 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,163 $ 18,152 Restricted cash 14,062 12,514 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period $ 36,225 $ 30,666 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,254 $ 16,342 Restricted cash 16,490 14,731 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 36,744 $ 31,073 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest of $2,097 and $2,382 in 2024 and 2023, respectively $ 21,232 $ 21,099 Non-cash interest capitalized to real estate under development 1,132 27 Additions to investment in real estate included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,070 3,527

Clipper Realty Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose and discuss funds from operations ("FFO"), adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and net operating income ("NOI"), all of which meet the definition of "non-GAAP financial measures" set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC.

While management and the investment community in general believe that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors, neither FFO, AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA, nor NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or income from operations as an indication of our performance. We believe that to understand our performance further, FFO, AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and NOI should be compared with our reported net income (loss) or income from operations and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and impairment adjustments, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO is consistent with FFO as defined by NAREIT.

AFFO is defined by us as FFO excluding amortization of identifiable intangibles incurred in property acquisitions, straight-line rent adjustments to revenue from long-term leases, amortization costs incurred in originating debt, interest rate cap mark-to-market adjustments, amortization of non-cash equity compensation, acquisition and other costs, transaction pursuit costs, loss on modification/extinguishment of debt, gain on involuntary conversion, gain on termination of lease and non-recurring litigation-related expenses, less recurring capital spending.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. FFO is intended to be a standard supplemental measure of operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation and valuation adjustments from net income. We consider FFO useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions and measuring operating performance. We further consider AFFO useful in determining funds available for payment of distributions. Neither FFO nor AFFO represent net income or cash flows from operations computed in accordance with GAAP. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income (loss) as reliable measures of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

Neither FFO nor AFFO measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all of our cash needs, including loan principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities computed in accordance with GAAP. Further, FFO and AFFO as disclosed by other REITs might not be comparable to our calculations of FFO and AFFO.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FFO and AFFO for the periods presented to net loss, computed in accordance with GAAP (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO Net loss $ (1,743 ) $ (3,295 ) $ (4,410 ) $ (10,384 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 7,455 7,269 14,834 14,094 FFO $ 5,712 $ 3,974 $ 10,424 $ 3,710 AFFO FFO $ 5,712 $ 3,974 $ 10,424 $ 3,710 Amortization of real estate tax intangible 120 121 241 241 Amortization of above- and below-market leases - (8 ) - (17 ) Straight-line rent adjustments 38 32 87 27 Amortization of debt origination costs 530 362 1,061 675 Amortization of LTIP awards 713 783 1,274 1,431 Transaction pursuit costs - 357 - 357 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 3,868 Recurring capital spending (61 ) (129 ) (134 ) (324 ) AFFO $ 7,052 $ 5,492 $ 12,953 $ 9,968 AFFO Per Share/Unit $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.31 $ 0.24

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, amortization of identifiable intangibles, straight-line rent adjustments to revenue from long-term leases, amortization of non-cash equity compensation, interest expense (net), acquisition and other costs, transaction pursuit costs, loss on modification/extinguishment of debt and non-recurring litigation-related expenses, less gain on involuntary conversion and gain on termination of lease.

We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP income from operations or net income (loss). We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a meaningful financial measure of our core operating performance.

However, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used as an alternative measure of our financial performance. Further, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Adjusted EBITDA, and accordingly, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented to net loss, computed in accordance with GAAP (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (1,743 ) $ (3,295 ) $ (4,410 ) $ (10,384 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 7,455 7,269 14,834 14,094 Amortization of real estate tax intangible 120 121 241 241 Amortization of above- and below-market leases - (8 ) - (17 ) Straight-line rent adjustments 38 32 87 27 Amortization of LTIP awards 713 783 1,274 1,431 Interest expense, net 11,741 11,334 23,480 21,469 Transaction pursuit costs - 357 - 357 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 3,868 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,324 $ 16,592 $ 35,506 $ 31,085

Net Operating Income

We believe that NOI is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as income from operations plus real estate depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expenses, acquisition and other costs, transaction pursuit costs, amortization of identifiable intangibles and straight-line rent adjustments to revenue from long-term leases, less gain on termination of lease. We believe that this measure is widely recognized and provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP income from operations or net income (loss). We use NOI to evaluate our performance because NOI allows us to evaluate the operating performance of our company by measuring the core operations of property performance and capturing trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. NOI is also a widely used metric in valuation of properties.

However, NOI should only be used as an alternative measure of our financial performance. Further, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of NOI for the periods presented to income from operations, computed in accordance with GAAP (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NOI Income from operations $ 9,998 $ 8,039 $ 19,070 $ 14,953 Real estate depreciation and amortization 7,455 7,269 14,834 14,094 General and administrative expenses 3,459 3,396 7,010 6,689 Transaction pursuit costs - 357 - 357 Amortization of real estate tax intangible 121 121 241 241 Amortization of above- and below-market leases - (8 ) - (17 ) Straight-line rent adjustments 38 33 87 27 NOI $ 21,071 $ 19,206 $ 41,242 $ 36,344

