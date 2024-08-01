CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty" or the "Company"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue grew 18.8% year-over-year to $695.4 million, compared to $585.1 million in the prior-year period

Organic Revenue Growth Rate* was 14.2% for the quarter, compared to 16.3% in the prior-year period

Net Income increased 40.8% year-over-year to $118.0 million, compared to $83.8 million in the prior-year period. Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.37

Adjusted EBITDAC* increased 27.6% to $247.7 million, compared to $194.2 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDAC Margin* of 35.6%, compared to 33.2% in the prior-year period

Adjusted Net Income* increased 29.8% to $160.6 million, compared to $123.7 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share* increased 28.9% to $0.58, compared to $0.45 in the prior-year period

Capital return to shareholders and LLC unit holders was $18.6 million of regular dividends and distributions

"We delivered another fantastic quarter for our shareholders, once again driven by broad-based double-digit organic growth as well as significant margin expansion," said Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ryan Specialty. "We generated 14.2% organic revenue growth and expanded Adjusted EBITDAC margin by 240 basis points year-over-year while growing Adjusted EPS by nearly 30%. Our consistent excellent performance is a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire team to execute for our clients and trading partners. We are also very excited about today's announcement to acquire US Assure, a leading program focused exclusively on the SME segment of builder's risk insurance. This transaction meets all our M&A criteria - a strong cultural fit, strategic, and accretive - and aligns with our mission of providing innovative industry-leading solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. With clear positive momentum underway and a deep roster of proven leaders, I am further energized about our recently announced succession plan. As we look toward the remainder of 2024 and beyond, I remain incredibly optimistic about the long-term future of Ryan Specialty as Tim Turner takes the helm as CEO in October. We continue to be well positioned to deliver sustainable and differentiated profitable growth."

Summary of Second Quarter 2024 Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Change Six Months Ended June 30, Change (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % GAAP financial measures Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 110,292 18.8 % $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 $ 204,739 19.6 % Net commissions and fees 680,248 573,020 107,228 18.7 1,218,135 1,020,533 197,602 19.4 Compensation and benefits 414,049 352,360 61,689 17.5 787,576 660,082 127,494 19.3 General and administrative 82,967 81,608 1,359 1.7 158,834 133,307 25,527 19.1 Total operating expenses 531,073 462,309 68,764 14.9 1,010,470 849,821 160,649 18.9 Operating income 164,368 122,840 41,528 33.8 237,017 192,927 44,090 22.9 Net income 118,038 83,817 34,221 40.8 158,715 120,274 38,441 32.0 Net income attributable to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. 46,787 30,078 16,709 55.6 63,322 43,238 20,084 46.4 Compensation and benefits expense ratio (1) 59.5 % 60.2 % 63.1 % 63.3 % General and administrative expense ratio (2) 11.9 % 13.9 % 12.7 % 12.8 % Net income margin (3) 17.0 % 14.3 % 12.7 % 11.5 % Earnings per share (4) $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.52 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share (4) $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.49 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP financial measures* Organic revenue growth rate 14.2 % 16.3 % 14.0 % 15.1 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $ 383,960 $ 329,641 $ 54,319 16.5 % $ 713,982 $ 615,526 $ 98,456 16.0 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio 55.2 % 56.3 % 57.2 % 59.0 % Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 63,790 $ 61,347 $ 2,443 4.0 % $ 128,592 $ 108,046 $ 20,546 19.0 % Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio 9.2 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDAC $ 247,691 $ 194,161 $ 53,530 27.6 % $ 404,913 $ 319,176 $ 85,737 26.9 % Adjusted EBITDAC margin 35.6 % 33.2 % 32.5 % 30.6 % Adjusted net income $ 160,554 $ 123,727 $ 36,827 29.8 % $ 255,971 $ 195,512 $ 60,459 30.9 % Adjusted net income margin 23.1 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 18.7 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 0.93 $ 0.72

* For a definition and a reconciliation of Organic revenue growth rate, Adjusted compensation and benefits expense, Adjusted compensation and benefits ratio, Adjusted general and administrative expense, Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio, Adjusted EBITDAC, Adjusted EBITDAC margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below.

(1) Compensation and benefits expense ratio is defined as Compensation and benefits divided by Total revenue. (2) General and administrative expense ratio is defined as General and administrative expense divided by Total revenue. (3) Net income margin is defined as Net income divided by Total revenue. (4) See "Note 10, Earnings Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

Second Quarter 2024 Review*

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $695.4 million, an increase of 18.8% compared to $585.1 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to continued solid Organic revenue growth of 14.2%, driven by new client wins and expanded relationships with existing clients, coupled with continued expansion of the E&S market, revenue from acquisitions completed within the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024, and increased Fiduciary investment income. We experienced growth across the majority of our property and casualty lines.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $531.1 million, a 14.9% increase compared to the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to an increase in Compensation and benefits expense compared to the prior-year period resulting from higher compensation due to revenue growth and higher Restructuring and related expenses associated with ACCELERATE 2025, partially offset by savings associated with ACCELERATE 2025. General and administrative expense also increased compared to the prior-year period due to higher Acquisition-related expenses partially offset by a decline in Restructuring and related expenses associated with ACCELERATE 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased 40.8% to $118.0 million, compared to $83.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to stronger revenue growth compared to the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDAC grew 27.6% to $247.7 million from $194.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDAC margin for the quarter was 35.6%, compared to 33.2% in the prior-year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAC was driven primarily by solid revenue growth, partially offset by increased Adjusted compensation and benefits expense, as well as higher Adjusted general and administrative expense.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased 29.8% to $160.6 million, compared to $123.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income margin was 23.1%, compared to 21.1% in the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 increased 28.9% to $0.58, compared to $0.45 in the prior-year period.

* For the definition of each of the non-GAAP measures referred to above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below.

Second Quarter 2024 Net Commissions and Fees by Specialty and Revenue by Type

Growth in Net commissions and fees in all specialties was primarily driven by solid organic growth.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 % of

total 2023 % of

total Change Wholesale Brokerage $ 444,129 65.3 % $ 381,616 66.6 % $ 62,513 16.4 % Binding Authorities 80,630 11.8 69,775 12.2 10,855 15.6 Underwriting Management 155,489 22.9 121,629 21.2 33,860 27.8 Total Net commissions and fees $ 680,248 $ 573,020 $ 107,228 18.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 % of

total 2023 % of

total Change Wholesale Brokerage $ 767,574 63.0 % $ 667,466 65.4 % $ 100,108 15.0 % Binding Authorities 169,265 13.9 139,301 13.7 29,964 21.5 Underwriting Management 281,296 23.1 213,766 20.9 67,530 31.6 Total Net commissions and fees $ 1,218,135 $ 1,020,533 $ 197,602 19.4 %

The following tables sets forth our revenue by type of commission and fees:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 % of

total 2023 % of

total Change Net commissions and policy fees $ 656,938 96.6 % $ 557,648 97.3 % $ 99,290 17.8 % Supplemental and contingent commissions 8,927 1.3 7,965 1.4 962 12.1 Loss mitigation and other fees 14,383 2.1 7,407 1.3 6,976 94.2 Total net commissions and fees $ 680,248 $ 573,020 $ 107,228 18.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 % of

total 2023 % of

total Change Net commissions and policy fees $ 1,151,442 94.5 % $ 970,797 95.1 % $ 180,645 18.6 % Supplemental and contingent commissions $ 38,200 3.1 $ 34,296 3.4 3,904 11.4 Loss mitigation and other fees $ 28,492 2.4 $ 15,440 1.5 13,052 84.5 Total net commissions and fees $ 1,218,135 $ 1,020,533 $ 197,602 19.4 %

Liquidity and Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $612.4 million and outstanding debt principal of $2.0 billion. On July 30, 2024, the Company upsized its revolving credit facility to $1.4 billion from $0.6 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

On August 1, 2024, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share on the outstanding Class A common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be payable on August 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2024. A portion of the dividend, $0.04 per share, will be funded by free cash flow from Ryan Specialty, LLC and will be paid to all holders of the Company's Class A common stock and the holders of the LLC Common Units (as defined below).

Full Year 2024 Outlook*

The Company is updating its full year 2024 outlook for Organic Revenue Growth Rate and Adjusted EBITDAC Margin as follows:

Organic Revenue Growth Rate guidance for full year 2024 is between 13.0% - 14.0%, compared to the Company's prior guidance of 12.5% - 14.0%

Adjusted EBITDAC Margin guidance for full year 2024 is between 32.0% - 32.5%*, compared to the Company's prior guidance of 31.0% - 31.5%

*This guidance incorporates the US Assure acquisition.

The Company is unable to provide a comparable outlook for, or a reconciliation to, Total revenue growth rate or Net income margin because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. Its inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of items that have not yet occurred and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities, and other one-time or exceptional items.

* For a definition of Organic revenue growth rate, see "Organic Revenue Growth Rate Calculation Methodology" above. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDAC margin, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release and in the corresponding earnings call that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, all statements the Company makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results, its plans, anticipated amount and timing of cost savings relating to the restructuring plan, or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies and the statements under the caption "Full Year 2024 Outlook" are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more detail on the risk factors that may affect the Company's results, see the section entitled "Risk Factors'' in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and in other documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect the Company's operating results, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, not to assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, and not to use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related earnings call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In assessing the performance of the Company's business, non-GAAP financial measures are used that are derived from the Company's consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures for business planning purposes, in measuring performance relative to that of its competitors, to help investors to understand the nature of the Company's growth, and to enable investors to evaluate the run-rate performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The footnotes to the reconciliation tables below should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated quarterly financial statements in the Company's Quarterly Report on form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Industry peers may provide similar supplemental information but may not define similarly-named metrics in the same way and may not make identical adjustments.

Organic revenue growth rate: Organic revenue growth rate represents the percentage change in Net commissions and fees, as compared to the same period for the year prior, adjusted to eliminate revenue attributable to acquisitions for the first twelve months of ownership, and other items such as contingent commissions and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates.

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense is defined as Compensation and benefits expense adjusted to reflect items such as (i) equity-based compensation, (ii) acquisition and restructuring related compensation expenses, and (iii) other exceptional or non-recurring compensation expenses, as applicable. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Compensation and benefits expense.

Adjusted general and administrative expense: Adjusted general and administrative expense is defined as General and administrative expense adjusted to reflect items such as (i) acquisition and restructuring related general and administrative expenses, and (ii) other exceptional or non-recurring general and administrative expenses, as applicable. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is General and administrative expense.

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio is defined as the Adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Compensation and benefits expense ratio.

Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio: Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio is defined as the Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is General and administrative expense ratio.

Adjusted EBITDAC: Adjusted EBITDAC is defined as Net income before Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation, Amortization, and Change in contingent consideration, adjusted to reflect items such as (i) equity-based compensation, (ii) acquisition-related expenses, and (iii) other exceptional or non-recurring items, as applicable. Acquisition-related expense includes one-time diligence, transaction-related, and integration costs. In 2024, Acquisition-related expense includes a $2.0 million charge for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and a $4.5 million charge for the six months ended June 30, 2024 related to a deal-contingent foreign exchange forward contract associated with the Castel acquisition. The remaining charges in both years represent typical one-time diligence, transaction-related, and integration costs. Acquisition-related long-term incentive compensation arises from changes to long-term incentive plans associated with acquisitions. Restructuring and related expense consists of compensation and benefits, occupancy, contractors, professional services, and license fees related to the ACCELERATE 2025 program. The compensation and benefits expense included severance as well as employment costs related to services rendered between the notification and termination dates and other termination payments. See "Note 4, Restructuring" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements for further discussion of ACCELERATE 2025. The remaining costs that preceded the restructuring plan were associated with professional services costs related to program design and licensing costs. Amortization and expense consists of charges related to discontinued prepaid incentive programs. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Other non-operating loss (income) consisted of $0.4 million of TRA contractual interest and related expense offset by $0.2 million of sublease income. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Other non-operating income included $0.2 million of TRA contractual interest and related expense offset by $0.1 million of sublease income. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Other non-operating loss (income) consisted of $1.9 million of expense related to fees associated with our term loan repricing and $0.4 million of TRA contractual interest and related expense offset by $0.3 million of sublease income. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Other non-operating income included sublease income offset by TRA contractual interest and related expense. Equity-based compensation reflects non-cash equity-based expense. Initial Public Offering (the "IPO") related expenses include compensation-related expense primarily related to the expense for new awards issued at IPO as well as expense related to the revaluation of existing equity awards at IPO. Total revenue less Adjusted compensation and benefits expense and Adjusted general and administrative expense is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDAC. For a breakout of compensation and general and administrative costs for each addback refer to the Adjusted compensation and benefits expense and Adjusted general and administrative expense tables below. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric to Adjusted EBITDAC is Net income.

Adjusted EBITDAC margin: Adjusted EBITDAC margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDAC as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Net income margin.

Adjusted net income: Adjusted net income is defined as tax-effected earnings before amortization and certain items of income and expense, gains and losses, equity-based compensation, acquisition related long-term incentive compensation, acquisition-related expenses, costs associated with our IPO, and certain exceptional or non-recurring items. The Company will be subject to United States federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Ryan Specialty, LLC (together with its parent New Ryan Specialty, LLC and their subsidiaries, the "LLC"). For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the impact of federal and state statutory tax rates on 100% of the Company's adjusted pre-tax income as if the Company owned 100% of Ryan Specialty, LLC. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Net income.

Adjusted net income margin: Adjusted net income margin is defined as Adjusted net income as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Net income margin.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted shares outstanding after adjusting for the effect if 100% of the outstanding LLC Common Units ("LLC Common Units"), together with the shares of Class B common stock, vested Class C Incentive Units, and unvested equity awards were exchanged into shares of Class A common stock as if 100% of unvested equity awards were vested. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Diluted earnings per share.

The reconciliation of the above non-GAAP measures to each of their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

With respect to the Organic revenue growth rate and Adjusted EBITDAC margin outlook presented in the "Full Year 2024 Outlook" section of this press release, the Company is unable to provide a comparable outlook for, or a reconciliation to, Total revenue growth rate or Net income margin because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. Its inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of items that have not yet occurred and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities, and other one-time or exceptional items.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Net commissions and fees $ 680,248 $ 573,020 $ 1,218,135 $ 1,020,533 Fiduciary investment income 15,193 12,129 29,352 22,215 Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 Expenses Compensation and benefits 414,049 352,360 787,576 660,082 General and administrative 82,967 81,608 158,834 133,307 Amortization 30,541 24,368 58,529 49,553 Depreciation 2,273 2,177 4,353 4,369 Change in contingent consideration 1,243 1,796 1,178 2,510 Total operating expenses $ 531,073 $ 462,309 $ 1,010,470 $ 849,821 Operating income $ 164,368 $ 122,840 $ 237,017 $ 192,927 Interest expense, net 31,128 28,881 60,528 58,349 (Income) from equity method investment in related party (3,722 ) (1,616 ) (9,328 ) (3,611 ) Other non-operating loss (income) 233 108 1,985 (30 ) Income before income taxes $ 136,729 $ 95,467 $ 183,832 $ 138,219 Income tax expense 18,691 11,650 25,117 17,945 Net income $ 118,038 $ 83,817 $ 158,715 $ 120,274 GAAP financial measures Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 Net commissions and fees 680,248 573,020 1,218,135 1,020,533 Compensation and benefits 414,049 352,360 787,576 660,082 General and administrative 82,967 81,608 158,834 133,307 Net income 118,038 83,817 158,715 120,274 Compensation and benefits expense ratio 59.5 % 60.2 % 63.1 % 63.3 % General and administrative expense ratio 11.9 % 13.9 % 12.7 % 12.8 % Net income margin 17.0 % 14.3 % 12.7 % 11.5 % Earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.52 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.49 $ 0.37

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP financial measures Organic revenue growth rate 14.2 % 16.3 % 14.0 % 15.1 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $ 383,960 $ 329,641 $ 713,982 $ 615,526 Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio 55.2 % 56.3 % 57.2 % 59.0 % Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 63,790 $ 61,347 $ 128,592 $ 108,046 Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio 9.2 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDAC $ 247,691 $ 194,161 $ 404,913 $ 319,176 Adjusted EBITDAC margin 35.6 % 33.2 % 32.5 % 30.6 % Adjusted net income $ 160,554 $ 123,727 $ 255,971 $ 195,512 Adjusted net income margin 23.1 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 18.7 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 0.93 $ 0.72

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 612,437 $ 838,790 Commissions and fees receivable - net 384,414 294,195 Fiduciary cash and receivables 4,051,029 3,131,660 Prepaid incentives - net 8,051 8,718 Other current assets 66,571 62,229 Total current assets $ 5,122,502 $ 4,335,592 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 1,814,803 1,646,482 Customer relationships 618,323 572,416 Other intangible assets 54,468 38,254 Prepaid incentives - net 15,400 15,103 Equity method investment in related party 58,664 46,099 Property and equipment - net 45,529 42,427 Lease right-of-use assets 122,212 127,708 Deferred tax assets 378,743 383,816 Other non-current assets 41,767 39,312 Total non-current assets $ 3,149,909 $ 2,911,617 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,272,411 $ 7,247,209 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 171,782 $ 136,340 Accrued compensation 397,772 419,560 Operating lease liabilities 20,206 21,369 Tax Receivable Agreement liabilities 22,365 - Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 32,980 35,375 Fiduciary liabilities 4,051,029 3,131,660 Total current liabilities $ 4,696,134 $ 3,744,304 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued compensation 61,974 24,917 Operating lease liabilities 149,411 154,457 Long-term debt 1,940,863 1,943,837 Tax Receivable Agreement liabilities 344,514 358,898 Other non-current liabilities 6,279 41,152 Total non-current liabilities $ 2,503,041 $ 2,523,261 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 7,199,175 $ 6,267,565 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common stock ($0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 119,339,130 and 118,593,062 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 119 119 Class B common stock ($0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 141,164,071 and 141,621,188 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 142 142 Class X common stock ($0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 640,784 shares issued and 0 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) - - Preferred stock ($0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) - - Additional paid-in capital 478,130 441,997 Retained earnings 121,560 114,420 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,903 3,076 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. $ 605,854 $ 559,754 Non-controlling interests 467,382 419,890 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,073,236 $ 979,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,272,411 $ 7,247,209

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 158,715 $ 120,274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: (Income) from equity method investment in related party (9,328 ) (3,611 ) Amortization 58,529 49,553 Depreciation 4,353 4,369 Prepaid and deferred compensation expense 6,355 4,374 Non-cash equity-based compensation 38,205 36,528 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 6,436 6,080 Amortization of interest rate cap premium 3,477 3,477 Deferred income tax expense 15,314 11,853 Loss on Tax Receivable Agreement 372 216 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Commissions and fees receivable - net (79,592 ) (67,525 ) Accrued interest liability (62 ) (330 ) Other current and non-current assets 4,017 15,862 Other current and non-current accrued liabilities (52,503 ) (36,284 ) Total cash flows provided by operating activities $ 154,288 $ 144,836 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business combinations - net of cash acquired and cash held in a fiduciary capacity (214,093 ) (103,927 ) Capital expenditures (22,605 ) (5,362 ) Repayments of prepaid incentives - 15 Total cash flows used in investing activities $ (236,698 ) $ (109,274 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of term debt (8,250 ) (8,250 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (4,477 ) Tax distributions to non-controlling LLC Unitholders (44,610 ) (34,529 ) Receipt of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 4,478 1,895 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,586 ) (1,895 ) Dividends paid to Class A common shareholders (53,022 ) - Distributions to non-controlling LLC Unitholders (11,250 ) - Payment of accrued return on Ryan Re preferred units (1,965 ) - Net change in fiduciary liabilities 191,396 198,073 Total cash flows provided by financing activities $ 72,191 $ 150,817 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity (2,010 ) (657 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY $ (12,229 ) $ 185,722 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY-Beginning balance 1,756,332 1,767,385 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY-Ending balance $ 1,744,103 $ 1,953,107 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity Cash and cash equivalents 612,437 965,987 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 1,131,666 987,120 Total cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity $ 1,744,103 $ 1,953,107

Reconciliation of Organic Revenue Growth Rate

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Current period Net commissions and fees revenue $ 680,248 $ 573,020 $ 1,218,135 $ 1,020,533 Less: Current period contingent commissions (5,396 ) (4,502 ) (29,899 ) (26,136 ) Net Commissions and fees revenue

excluding contingent commissions $ 674,852 $ 568,518 $ 1,188,236 $ 994,396 Prior period Net commissions and fees revenue $ 573,020 $ 490,227 $ 1,020,533 $ 876,908 Less: Prior year contingent commissions (4,502 ) (6,730 ) (26,136 ) (21,939 ) Prior period Net commissions and fees revenue

excluding contingent commissions $ 568,518 $ 483,498 $ 994,396 $ 854,970 Change in Net commissions and fees revenue

excluding contingent commissions $ 106,334 $ 85,021 $ 193,840 $ 139,427 Less: Mergers and acquisitions Net commissions and fees revenue excluding contingent commissions (25,735 ) (6,053 ) (54,274 ) (11,486 ) Impact of change in foreign exchange rates (64 ) 13 (426 ) 852 Organic revenue growth (Non-GAAP) $ 80,535 $ 78,981 $ 139,140 $ 128,793 Net commissions and fees revenue growth rate (GAAP) 18.7 % 16.9 % 19.4 % 16.4 % Less: Impact of contingent commissions (1) - 0.7 0.1 (0.1 ) Net commissions and fees revenue

excluding contingent commissions growth rate (2) 18.7 % 17.6 % 19.5 % 16.3 % Less: Mergers and acquisitions Net commissions and fees revenue excluding contingent commissions (3) (4.5 ) (1.3 ) (5.5 ) (1.3 ) Impact of change in foreign exchange rates (4) - - - 0.1 Organic Revenue Growth Rate (Non-GAAP) 14.2 % 16.3 % 14.0 % 15.1 %

(1) Calculated by subtracting Net commissions and fees revenue growth rate from net commissions and fees revenue excluding contingent commissions growth rate. (2) Calculated by dividing the change in Total net commissions & fees revenue excluding contingent commissions by prior year net commissions and fees excluding contingent commissions. (3) Calculated by taking the mergers and acquisitions net commissions and fees revenue excluding contingent commissions, representing the first 12 months of net commissions and fees revenue generated from acquisitions, divided by prior period net commissions and fees revenue excluding contingent commissions. (4) Calculated by taking the change in foreign exchange rates divided by prior period net commissions and fees revenue excluding contingent commissions.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense to Compensation and Benefits Expense

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 Compensation and benefits expense $ 414,049 $ 352,360 $ 787,576 $ 660,082 Acquisition-related expense (1,160 ) (769 ) (1,386 ) (1,785 ) Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation (2,891 ) (574 ) (1,264 ) (1,152 ) Restructuring and related expense (3,799 ) (1,139 ) (29,983 ) (1,869 ) Amortization and expense related to discontinued prepaid incentives (1,344 ) (1,588 ) (2,756 ) (3,222 ) Equity-based compensation (12,756 ) (8,191 ) (22,271 ) (14,826 ) Initial public offering related expense (8,139 ) (10,458 ) (15,934 ) (21,702 ) Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (1) $ 383,960 $ 329,641 $ 713,982 $ 615,526 Compensation and benefits expense ratio 59.5 % 60.2 % 63.1 % 63.3 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio 55.2 % 56.3 % 57.2 % 59.0 %

(1) Adjustments made to Compensation and benefits expense are described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expense to General and Administrative Expense

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 General and administrative expense $ 82,967 $ 81,608 $ 158,834 $ 133,307 Acquisition-related expense (15,008 ) (4,232 ) (23,219 ) (6,406 ) Restructuring and related expense (4,169 ) (16,029 ) (7,023 ) (18,855 ) Adjusted general and administrative expense (1) $ 63,790 $ 61,347 $ 128,592 $ 108,046 General and administrative expense ratio 11.9 % 13.9 % 12.7 % 12.8 % Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio 9.2 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 10.4 %

(1) Adjustments made to General and administrative expense are described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAC to Net Income

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 Net income $ 118,038 $ 83,817 $ 158,715 $ 120,274 Interest expense, net 31,128 28,881 60,528 58,349 Income tax expense 18,691 11,650 25,117 17,945 Depreciation 2,273 2,177 4,353 4,369 Amortization 30,541 24,368 58,529 49,553 Change in contingent consideration 1,243 1,796 1,178 2,510 EBITDAC $ 201,914 $ 152,689 $ 308,420 $ 253,000 Acquisition-related expense 16,168 5,001 24,605 8,191 Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation 2,891 574 1,264 1,152 Restructuring and related expense 7,968 17,168 37,006 20,724 Amortization and expense related to discontinued prepaid incentives 1,344 1,588 2,756 3,222 Other non-operating loss (income) 233 108 1,985 (30 ) Equity-based compensation 12,756 8,191 22,271 14,826 IPO related expenses 8,139 10,458 15,934 21,702 (Income) from equity method investments in related party (3,722 ) (1,616 ) (9,328 ) (3,611 ) Adjusted EBITDAC (1) $ 247,691 $ 194,161 $ 404,913 $ 319,176 Net income margin 17.0 % 14.3 % 12.7 % 11.5 % Adjusted EBITDAC margin 35.6 % 33.2 % 32.5 % 30.6 %

(1) Adjustments made to Net income are described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 695,441 $ 585,149 $ 1,247,487 $ 1,042,748 Net income $ 118,038 $ 83,817 $ 158,715 $ 120,274 Income tax expense 18,691 11,650 25,117 17,945 Amortization 30,541 24,368 58,529 49,553 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs (1) 3,027 3,041 6,436 6,080 Change in contingent consideration 1,243 1,796 1,178 2,510 Acquisition-related expense 16,168 5,001 24,605 8,191 Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation 2,891 574 1,264 1,152 Restructuring and related expense 7,968 17,168 37,006 20,724 Amortization and expense related to discontinued prepaid incentives 1,344 1,588 2,756 3,222 Other non-operating loss (income) 233 108 1,985 (30 ) Equity-based compensation 12,756 8,191 22,271 14,826 IPO related expenses 8,139 10,458 15,934 21,702 (Income) from equity method investments in related party (3,722 ) (1,616 ) (9,328 ) (3,611 ) Adjusted income before income taxes (2) $ 217,317 $ 166,144 $ 346,468 $ 262,538 Adjusted income tax expense (3) (56,763 ) (42,417 ) (90,497 ) (67,026 ) Adjusted net income $ 160,554 $ 123,727 $ 255,971 $ 195,512 Net income margin 17.0 % 14.3 % 12.7 % 11.5 % Adjusted net income margin 23.1 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 18.7 %

(1) Interest expense, net includes amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. (2) Adjustments made to Net income are described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators." (3) The Company is subject to United States federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of the LLC. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, this calculation of adjusted income tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 5.12% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if the Company owned 100% of the LLC. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, this calculation of adjusted income tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 4.53% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if the Company owned 100% of the LLC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to Diluted Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.49 $ 0.37 Less: Net income attributed to dilutive shares and substantively vested RSUs (1) (0.20 ) (0.02 ) (0.26 ) (0.02 ) Plus: Impact of all LLC Common Units exchanged for Class A shares (2) 0.27 0.07 0.36 0.10 Plus: Adjustments to Adjusted net income (3) 0.15 0.15 0.36 0.28 Plus: Dilutive impact of unvested equity awards (4) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 0.93 $ 0.72 (Share count in '000) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 271,219 123,846 270,570 123,685 Plus: Impact of all LLC Common Units exchanged for Class A shares (2) - 143,835 - 143,627 Plus: Dilutive impact of unvested equity awards (4) 4,446 4,252 4,821 4,546 Adjusted diluted earnings per share diluted share count 275,665 271,933 275,391 271,857

(1) Adjustment removes the impact of Net income attributed to dilutive awards and substantively vested RSUs to arrive at Net income attributable to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, this removes $52.2 million and $2.0 million of Net income, respectively, on 271.2 million and 123.8 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, this removes $69.9 million and $3.0 million of Net income, respectively, on 270.6 million and 123.7 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. See "Note 10, Earnings Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements. (2) For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the Net income that would be distributable if all LLC Common Units (together with shares of Class B common stock) and vested Class C Incentive Units were exchanged for shares of Class A common stock. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, this includes $71.3 million and $53.7 million of Net income, respectively, on 271.2 million and 267.7 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, this includes $95.4 million and $77.0 million of Net income, respectively, on 270.6 million and 267.3 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, 143.8 million weighted average outstanding LLC Common Units were considered dilutive and included in the 267.7 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted within Diluted EPS. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, 143.6 million weighted average outstanding LLC Common Units were considered dilutive and included in the 267.3 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted within Diluted EPS. See "Note 10, Earnings Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements. (3) Adjustments to Adjusted net income are described in the footnotes of the reconciliation of Adjusted net income to Net income in "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin" on 271.2 million and 267.7 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and on 270.6 million and 267.3 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding- diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) For comparability purposes and to be consistent with the treatment of the adjustments to arrive at Adjusted net income, the dilutive effect of unvested equity awards is calculated using the treasury stock method as if the weighted-average unrecognized cost associated with the awards was $0 over the period, less any unvested equity awards determined to be dilutive within the Diluted EPS calculation disclosed in "Note 10, Earnings Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, 4.4 million and 4.3 million shares were added to the calculation, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, 4.8 million and 4.5 million shares were added to the calculation, respectively.

