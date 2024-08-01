FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2024.
Management Qualitative Comments
"Q2 was another solid quarter of growth, with our revenues up 23 percent sequentially and more than 50 percent year over year," said Morris Young, chief executive officer. "We are encouraged by the signs of adoption in new applications, such as AI where we expect that indium phosphide will be required in optical transceivers for high-speed data transmission. These applications span longer distances, such as from rack to rack, rack to aggregation point and between cloud and edge data centers. Across the rest of our portfolio of products, the signs of market recovery are tangible, and though we expect some lumpiness quarter to quarter as our end markets come back to normalized seasonality, we are executing well on behalf of our customers and have laid important groundwork for growth within this highly dynamic technology landscape."
Second Quarter 2024 Results
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $27.9 million, compared with $22.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- GAAP gross margin was 27.4 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 26.9 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2024 and 9.2 percent for the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 27.6 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 27.3 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2024 and 9.8 percent for the second quarter of 2023.
- GAAP operating expenses were $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses were $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was an operating loss of ($1.9) million, compared with an operating loss of ($3.3) million for the first quarter of 2024 and an operating loss of ($6.8) million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was an operating loss of ($1.2) million, compared with an operating loss of ($2.5) million for the first quarter of 2024 and an operating loss of ($5.9) million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $0.4 million, compared with a net gain of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net gain of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- GAAP net loss, after minority interests, for the second quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($1.5) million, or ($0.04) per share, compared with a net loss of ($2.1) million, or ($0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($5.1) million, or ($0.12) per share, for the second quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.02) per share, compared with a net loss of ($1.3) million, or ($0.03) per share, for the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.10) per share, for the second quarter of 2023.
STAR Market Listing Update
On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tongmei"), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the "IPO") on the SSE's Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the "STAR Market") and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei's shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") accepted for review Tongmei's IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.
Conference Call
The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (800) 715-9871 (passcode 4378083). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (passcode 4378083) until August 15, 2024. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company's website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company's Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.
About AXT, Inc.
AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's wafer substrates are used when a typical silicon wafer substrate cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in more than ten companies in China producing raw materials and consumables for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT's website at http://www.axt.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
AXT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
27,923
$
18,595
$
50,611
$
38,000
Cost of revenue
20,271
16,880
36,865
31,175
Gross profit
7,652
1,715
13,746
6,825
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,779
5,820
12,006
11,772
Research and development
3,758
2,740
6,972
6,335
Total operating expenses
9,537
8,560
18,978
18,107
Loss from operations
(1,885
)
(6,845
)
(5,232
)
(11,282
)
Interest expense, net
(282
)
(365
)
(631
)
(762
)
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
598
941
1,488
1,975
Other income, net
491
777
1,523
1,059
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(1,078
)
(5,492
)
(2,852
)
(9,010
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
121
(139
)
395
9
Net loss
(1,199
)
(5,353
)
(3,247
)
(9,019
)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(317
)
264
(352
)
582
Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc.
$
(1,516
)
$
(5,089
)
$
(3,599
)
$
(8,437
)
Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share:
Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.20
)
Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.20
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
43,092
42,586
43,039
42,542
Diluted
43,092
42,586
43,039
42,542
AXT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
27,808
$
37,752
Restricted cash
13,789
12,362
Short-term investments
1,675
2,140
Accounts receivable, net
27,163
19,256
Inventories
85,774
86,503
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,187
12,643
Total current assets
167,396
170,656
Property, plant and equipment, net
161,332
166,348
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,531
2,799
Other assets
18,154
18,898
Total assets
$
349,413
$
358,701
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
11,655
$
9,617
Accrued liabilities
12,268
19,019
Short-term loans
50,724
52,921
Total current liabilities
74,647
81,557
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
2,083
2,351
Other long-term liabilities
9,570
5,647
Total liabilities
86,300
89,555
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
39,761
41,663
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
3,532
3,532
Common stock
44
44
Additional paid-in capital
239,962
238,452
Accumulated deficit
(35,639
)
(32,040
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,227
)
(5,999
)
Total AXT, Inc. stockholders' equity
199,672
203,989
Noncontrolling interests
23,680
23,494
Total stockholders' equity
223,352
227,483
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
349,413
$
358,701
AXT, INC.
Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
$
7,652
$
1,715
$
13,746
$
6,825
Stock-based compensation expense
68
103
173
208
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
7,720
$
1,818
$
13,919
$
7,033
GAAP operating expenses
$
9,537
$
8,560
$
18,978
$
18,107
Stock-based compensation expense
647
809
1,351
1,619
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
8,890
$
7,751
$
17,627
$
16,488
GAAP loss from operations
$
(1,885
)
$
(6,845
)
$
(5,232
)
$
(11,282
)
Stock-based compensation expense
715
912
1,524
1,827
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(1,170
)
$
(5,933
)
$
(3,708
)
$
(9,455
)
GAAP net loss
$
(1,516
)
$
(5,089
)
$
(3,599
)
$
(8,437
)
Stock-based compensation expense
715
912
1,524
1,827
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(801
)
$
(4,177
)
$
(2,075
)
$
(6,610
)
GAAP net loss per diluted share
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.20
)
Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.04
$
0.04
Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.16
)
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share
43,092
42,586
43,039
42,542
Contacts
Gary Fischer
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700
Leslie Green
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060