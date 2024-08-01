PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the "Company" or "Cable One") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 394,461 $ 424,024 $ (29,563 ) (7.0 )% Net income $ 47,649 $ 55,246 $ (7,597 ) (13.8 )% Net profit margin 12.1 % 13.0 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 155,548 $ 169,564 $ (14,016 ) (8.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 212,372 $ 231,294 $ (18,922 ) (8.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 53.8 % 54.5 % Capital expenditures $ 71,592 $ 81,507 $ (9,915 ) (12.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) $ 140,780 $ 149,787 $ (9,007 ) (6.0 )%

"We believe our strategic initiatives intended to drive penetration deeper across all market segments are setting the stage for sustainable long-term growth," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "Despite challenges such as the discontinuation of the Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") and typical seasonal headwinds, the underlying fundamentals of both residential and business data additions and retention levels maintained positive momentum during the second quarter, with both connects and disconnects improving year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter."

Second Quarter 2024 Summary:

Residential data primary service units ("PSUs") decreased by approximately 4,200 sequentially, of which approximately 4,000 related to the expiration of the ACP during the second quarter. Business data PSUs increased by 500 sequentially.

Net income was $47.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $55.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $212.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $231.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net profit margin was 12.1% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 53.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $155.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $169.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $140.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Total revenues were $394.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $424.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company paid $17.1 million in dividends during the second quarter of 2024.

The Company repaid $50.0 million under its revolving credit facility (the "Revolver") during the second quarter of 2024.

____________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press release entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Revenues were $394.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $424.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Residential data revenues decreased $16.4 million, or 6.7%, year-over-year due primarily to a 6.9% decrease in average revenue per unit. Residential video revenues decreased $9.0 million, or 13.5%, year-over-year due primarily to a decrease in residential video subscribers, partially offset by a rate adjustment enacted earlier in the year. Business data revenues increased $0.9 million, or 1.6%, year-over-year, due primarily to an increase in business data subscribers.

Net income was $47.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $55.2 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease was due primarily to lower revenues, partially offset by an $8.5 million reduction in programming costs resulting from video customer losses, a $5.5 million severance charge resulting from organizational changes implemented during the quarter and a $7.7 million gain related to C-band spectrum relocation funding received from the federal government. Net profit margin was 12.1% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 13.0% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $212.4 million and $231.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 53.8% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 54.5% in the prior year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $155.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $169.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $71.6 million compared to $81.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 was $140.8 million compared to $149.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $201.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $190.3 million at December 31, 2023. The Company's debt balance was $3.57 billion and $3.68 billion at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The Company had $238.0 million of borrowings and $762.0 million available for borrowing under the Revolver as of June 30, 2024.

The Company paid $17.1 million in dividends to stockholders during the second quarter of 2024.

The Company repaid $50.0 million under the Revolver during the second quarter of 2024 and repaid an additional $50.0 million in July 2024.

The Company's capital expenditures by category for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Customer premise equipment(1) $ 15,411 $ 13,061 Commercial(2) 2,955 11,725 Scalable infrastructure(3) 9,472 7,086 Line extensions(4) 18,372 10,758 Upgrade/rebuild(5) 7,288 13,818 Support capital(6) 18,094 25,059 Total $ 71,592 $ 81,507

____________________ (1) Customer premise equipment includes costs incurred at customer locations, including installation costs and customer premise equipment (e.g., modems and set-top boxes). (2) Commercial includes costs related to securing business services customers and PSUs, including small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers. (3) Scalable infrastructure includes costs not related to customer premise equipment to secure growth of new customers and PSUs or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (4) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (5) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including betterments. (6) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets due to technological and physical obsolescence (e.g., non-network equipment, land, buildings and vehicles) and capitalized internal labor costs not associated with customer installation activities.

Conference Call

Cable One will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter of 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call will be available via an audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-888-800-3155 (International: 1-646-307-1696) and using the access code 1202376. Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from August 1, 2024 until August 15, 2024 at ir.cableone.net.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income plus net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, severance and contract termination costs, acquisition-related costs, net (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, rebranding costs, net equity method investment (income) loss, net other (income) expense and any special items, as provided in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company's cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

"Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures," when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, net interest expense, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and certain other items, as provided in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release.

"Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company's credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company's non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also a significant performance measure that has been used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company's performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company's ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company's industry, although the Company's measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company served more than one million residential and business customers in 24 states as of June 30, 2024. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced Wi-Fi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company's industry, business, strategy, acquisitions and strategic investments, market expansion plans, announced organizational changes, dividend policy, capital allocation, financing strategy, ability to fund the purchase price payable if the put option associated with the remaining equity interests in Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC ("MBI") is exercised, financial results and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "will," "should," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors, which are discussed in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC:

rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the Company's markets;

recent and future changes in technology, and the Company's ability to develop, deploy and operate new technologies, service offerings and customer service platforms;

the Company's ability to continue to grow its residential data and business data revenues and customer base;

increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;

the Company's ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from vendors;

risks that the Company may fail to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Company's purchase of the remaining interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC that the Company did not already own;

risks relating to existing or future acquisitions and strategic investments by the Company, including risks associated with the potential exercise of the put option associated with the remaining equity interests in MBI;

risks that the implementation of the Company's new enterprise resource planning and billing systems disrupt business operations;

the integrity and security of the Company's network and information systems;

the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions, including cyber-attacks;

the Company's failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property claims and litigation against the Company;

legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and other new requirements on the Company's data services;

additional regulation of the Company's video and voice services;

the Company's ability to renew cable system franchises;

increases in pole attachment costs;

changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast carriage regulations;

changes in government subsidy programs;

the potential adverse effect of the Company's level of indebtedness on its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;

the restrictions the terms of the Company's indebtedness place on its business and corporate actions;

the possibility that interest rates will continue to rise, causing the Company's obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;

risks associated with the Company's convertible indebtedness;

the Company's ability to continue to pay dividends;

provisions in the Company's charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could discourage takeovers and limit the judicial forum for certain disputes;

adverse economic conditions, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, changes in rates of inflation and the level of move activity in the housing sector;

pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have, and may in the future, disrupt the Company's business and operations, which could materially affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;

lower demand for the Company's residential data and business data products;

fluctuations in the Company's stock price;

dilution from equity awards, convertible indebtedness and potential future convertible debt and stock issuances;

damage to the Company's reputation or brand image;

the Company's ability to retain key employees (whom the Company refers to as associates);

the Company's ability to incur future indebtedness;

provisions in the Company's charter that could limit the liabilities for directors; and

the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023(1) Change % Change Revenues: Residential data $ 230,404 $ 246,840 $ (16,436 ) (6.7 )% Residential video 57,178 66,137 (8,959 ) (13.5 )% Residential voice 8,203 9,507 (1,304 ) (13.7 )% Business data 56,687 55,792 895 1.6 % Business other 18,663 21,020 (2,357 ) (11.2 )% Other 23,326 24,728 (1,402 ) (5.7 )% Total Revenues 394,461 424,024 (29,563 ) (7.0 )% Costs and Expenses: Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 105,845 112,804 (6,959 ) (6.2 )% Selling, general and administrative 90,770 86,173 4,597 5.3 % Depreciation and amortization 85,314 87,240 (1,926 ) (2.2 )% (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 2,395 2,767 (372 ) (13.4 )% Total Costs and Expenses 284,324 288,984 (4,660 ) (1.6 )% Income from operations 110,137 135,040 (24,903 ) (18.4 )% Interest expense, net (34,964 ) (38,737 ) 3,773 (9.7 )% Other income (expense), net (641 ) (6,593 ) 5,952 (90.3 )% Income before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss), net 74,532 89,710 (15,178 ) (16.9 )% Income tax provision 17,774 20,949 (3,175 ) (15.2 )% Income before equity method investment income (loss), net 56,758 68,761 (12,003 ) (17.5 )% Equity method investment income (loss), net (9,109 ) (13,515 ) 4,406 (32.6 )% Net income $ 47,649 $ 55,246 $ (7,597 ) (13.8 )% Net Income per Common Share: Basic $ 8.48 $ 9.76 $ (1.28 ) (13.1 )% Diluted $ 8.16 $ 9.36 $ (1.20 ) (12.8 )% Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 5,620,592 5,660,751 (40,159 ) (0.7 )% Diluted 6,029,382 6,070,996 (41,614 ) (0.7 )% Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax $ (693 ) $ 21,711 $ (22,404 ) (103.2 )% Comprehensive income $ 46,956 $ 76,957 $ (30,001 ) (39.0 )%

____________________ (1) Interest and investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 has been reclassified from Other income (expense), net, to Interest expense, net, to conform to the current year presentation.

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par values) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,518 $ 190,289 Accounts receivable, net 66,051 93,973 Prepaid and other current assets 71,177 58,116 Total Current Assets 338,746 342,378 Equity investments 1,128,363 1,125,447 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,785,765 1,791,120 Intangible assets, net 2,563,427 2,595,892 Goodwill 928,947 928,947 Other noncurrent assets 82,393 63,149 Total Assets $ 6,827,641 $ 6,846,933 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 142,297 $ 156,645 Deferred revenue 26,270 27,169 Current portion of long-term debt 18,898 19,023 Total Current Liabilities 187,465 202,837 Long-term debt 3,521,450 3,626,928 Deferred income taxes 972,144 974,467 Other noncurrent liabilities 182,958 169,556 Total Liabilities 4,864,017 4,973,788 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175,399 shares issued; and 5,619,200 and 5,616,987 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 62 62 Additional paid-in capital 622,150 607,574 Retained earnings 1,886,596 1,825,542 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 54,326 36,745 Treasury stock, at cost (556,199 and 558,412 shares held as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (599,510 ) (596,778 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,963,624 1,873,145 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,827,641 $ 6,846,933

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 47,649 $ 55,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85,314 87,240 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,189 2,274 Equity-based compensation 7,111 5,999 Change in deferred income taxes (5,628 ) 1,354 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 2,396 2,766 Equity method investment (income) loss, net 9,109 13,515 Fair value adjustments 8,360 6,508 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5,521 ) (28,462 ) Prepaid and other current assets 4,081 8,852 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,560 4,378 Deferred revenue (809 ) 3,859 Other (2,263 ) 6,035 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,548 169,564 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for debt and equity investments (20,000 ) (14,704 ) Capital expenditures (71,592 ) (81,507 ) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures (1,749 ) (3,170 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 575 565 Net cash used in investing activities (92,766 ) (98,816 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs - (198 ) Payments on long-term debt (54,813 ) (54,719 ) Repurchases of common stock - (41,368 ) Payment of withholding tax for equity awards (77 ) (122 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (17,107 ) (16,339 ) Net cash used in financing activities (71,997 ) (112,746 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (9,215 ) (41,998 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 210,733 202,732 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 201,518 $ 160,734 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 43,605 $ 46,179 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 26,349 $ 17,882

CABLE ONE, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net income $ 47,649 $ 55,246 $ (7,597 ) (13.8 )% Net profit margin 12.1 % 13.0 % Plus: Interest expense, net 34,964 38,737 (3,773 ) (9.7 )% Income tax provision 17,774 20,949 (3,175 ) (15.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 85,314 87,240 (1,926 ) (2.2 )% Equity-based compensation 7,111 5,999 1,112 18.5 % Severance and contract termination costs 5,544 - 5,544 NM Acquisition-related costs 209 248 (39 ) (15.7 )% (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 2,395 2,767 (372 ) (13.4 )% System conversion costs 1,230 - 1,230 NM Rebranding costs 432 - 432 NM Equity method investment (income) loss, net 9,109 13,515 (4,406 ) (32.6 )% Other (income) expense, net 641 6,593 (5,952 ) (90.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,372 $ 231,294 $ (18,922 ) (8.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.8 % 54.5 % Less: Capital expenditures $ 71,592 $ 81,507 $ (9,915 ) (12.2 )% Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income 150.2 % 147.5 % Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA 33.7 % 35.2 % Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures $ 140,780 $ 149,787 $ (9,007 ) (6.0 )%

____________________ NM = Not meaningful.

Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 155,548 $ 169,564 $ (14,016 ) (8.3 )% Capital expenditures (71,592 ) (81,507 ) 9,915 (12.2 )% Interest expense, net 34,964 38,737 (3,773 ) (9.7 )% Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2,189 ) (2,274 ) 85 (3.7 )% Income tax provision 17,774 20,949 (3,175 ) (15.2 )% Changes in operating assets and liabilities 951 5,338 (4,387 ) (82.2 )% Change in deferred income taxes 5,628 (1,354 ) 6,982 NM Acquisition-related costs 209 248 (39 ) (15.8 )% Severance and contract termination costs 5,544 - 5,544 NM System conversion costs 1,230 - 1,230 NM Rebranding costs 432 - 432 NM Fair value adjustments (8,360 ) (6,508 ) (1,852 ) 28.5 % Other (income) expense, net 641 6,593 (5,952 ) (90.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures $ 140,780 $ 149,787 $ (9,007 ) (6.0 )%

____________________ NM = Not meaningful.

CABLE ONE, INC. OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) As of June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and ARPU data) 2024 2023 Change % Change Homes Passed 2,809.2 2,733.9 75.2 2.8 % Residential Customers 992.9 998.8 (5.9 ) (0.6 )% Data PSUs 963.2 960.1 3.1 0.3 % Video PSUs 118.8 149.2 (30.4 ) (20.4 )% Voice PSUs 72.7 84.7 (12.0 ) (14.1 )% Total residential PSUs 1,154.7 1,193.9 (39.3 ) (3.3 )% Business Customers 102.8 102.2 0.6 0.6 % Data PSUs 99.6 97.8 1.7 1.8 % Video PSUs 7.2 9.0 (1.7 ) (19.2 )% Voice PSUs 38.9 40.3 (1.4 ) (3.6 )% Total business services PSUs 145.7 147.1 (1.4 ) (1.0 )% Total Customers 1,095.7 1,101.0 (5.3 ) (0.5 )% Total non-video 967.3 940.5 26.9 2.9 % Percent of total 88.3 % 85.4 % 2.9 % Data PSUs 1,062.8 1,057.9 4.8 0.5 % Video PSUs 126.0 158.1 (32.1 ) (20.3 )% Voice PSUs 111.6 125.0 (13.4 ) (10.7 )% Total PSUs 1,300.4 1,341.1 (40.7 ) (3.0 )% Penetration Data 37.8 % 38.7 % (0.9 )% Video 4.5 % 5.8 % (1.3 )% Voice 4.0 % 4.6 % (0.6 )% Share of Second Quarter Revenues Residential data 58.4 % 58.2 % 0.2 % Business services 19.1 % 18.1 % 1.0 % Total 77.5 % 76.3 % 1.2 % ARPU - Second Quarter Residential data(1) $ 79.36 $ 85.20 $ (5.84 ) (6.9 )% Residential video(1) $ 155.95 $ 143.53 $ 12.42 8.7 % Residential voice(1) $ 36.75 $ 36.71 $ 0.04 0.1 % Business services(2) $ 244.52 $ 251.02 $ (6.50 ) (2.6 )%

____________________ Note: All totals, percentages and year-over-year changes are calculated using exact numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding. (1) ARPU values represent the applicable quarterly residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the corresponding average of the number of PSUs at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any PSUs added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent the applicable residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the pro-rated average number of PSUs during such period. (2) ARPU values represent quarterly business services revenues divided by the average of the number of business customer relationships at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any business customer relationships added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent business services revenues divided by the pro-rated average number of business customer relationships during such period.

