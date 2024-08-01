WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $14.7 million and core net income of $15.9 million for 2Q24, compared to net income of $12.2 million and core net income of $12.9 million for 2Q23. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.42 and $0.45, respectively, for 2Q24, compared to $0.36 and $0.38 for 2Q23.
(1) Core income and Core EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude nonrecurring and unusual activities from GAAP net income.
(2) Liquidity includes unrestricted cash reserves of $47.4 million and available liquidity in unfinanced loans of $36.4 million.
"Velocity continued to build on its strong momentum in the second quarter, delivering continued production volume and earnings growth," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. "During the quarter, we expanded our loan production team and realized the benefits of earlier investments through higher production volume and market share growth, which has been particularly robust in our traditional commercial product. We also saw continued strong investor demand for Velocity's asset-backed securities, evidenced by improving economics on the $490.8 million of new issuance during the quarter. Our discipline in maintaining higher loan coupons while increasing production volume has driven our strong earnings results through stable net interest margin growth and solid net fair market value gains. Our team has positioned Velocity for continued success, and we remain on track to achieve our year-end 2024 portfolio target of $5 billion in UPB."
Second Quarter Operating Results
|KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Pretax income
$
19,873
$
16,824
$
3,049
18
%
|Net income
$
14,711
$
12,183
$
2,527
21
%
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.36
$
0
16
%
|Core Pretax income
$
21,507
$
17,811
$
3,696
21
%
|Core net income(a)
$
15,918
$
12,928
$
2,990
23
%
|Core diluted earnings per share(a)
$
0.45
$
0.38
$
0.07
18
%
|Pretax return on equity
16.95
%
16.81
%
|n.a.
1
%
|Core pretax return on equity(a)
18.34
%
17.79
%
|n.a.
3
%
|Net interest margin - portfolio
3.54
%
3.24
%
|n.a.
9
%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.98
%
2.78
%
|n.a.
7
%
|Average common equity
$
469,071
$
400,441
$
68,630
17
%
|(a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.
|n.a.- not applicable
Discussion of results:
- Net income in 2Q24 was $14.7 million, compared to $12.2 million for 2Q23
- Driven by higher production volume, net interest income growth, and continued strong loan resolution activity
- Core net income(1) was $15.9 million, compared to $12.9 million for 2Q23
- 2Q24 core adjustments included incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company's employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)
- Portfolio NIM for 2Q24 was 3.54%, compared to 3.24% for 2Q23, a 9.4% Y/Y increase driven by HFI portfolio growth and average loan coupons of more than 11.0% on recent loan production
|TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO
|($ of UPB in millions)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Held for Investment
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
2,425
$
2,016
$
409
20
%
|Mixed Use
510
452
58
13
%
|Multi-Family
336
304
33
11
%
|Retail
385
322
63
20
%
|Warehouse
288
235
53
23
%
|All Other
535
391
144
37
%
|Total
$
4,480
$
3,720
$
760
20
%
|Held for Sale
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
-
$
-
$
-
|n.m.
|Multi-Family
-
-
(17
)
|n.m.
|Warehouse
-
-
-
|n.m.
|All Other
-
-
-
|n.m.
|Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB
$
4,480
$
3,720
$
760
20
%
|Key loan portfolio metrics:
|Total loan count
11,582
9,541
|Weighted average loan to value
67.4
%
68.2
%
|Weighted average coupon
9.25
%
8.40
%
|Weighted average total portfolio yield
8.98
%
8.24
%
|Weighted average portfolio debt cost
6.01
%
5.58
%
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Velocity's total loan portfolio was $4.5 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 20.4% from $3.7 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2023
- Primarily driven by 20.3% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and 36.9% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by "Other" commercial properties
- Loan prepayments totaled $165.8 million in UPB, an increase from $142.0 million in UPB for 1Q24, and $105.8 million in UPB for 2Q23
- The UPB of Fair Value Option ("FVO") loans was $1.88 billion, or 42.0% of total HFI loans, as of June 30, 2024, an increase from $688.1 million in UPB or 18.5%, as of June 30, 2023
- The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 67.4% as of June 30, 2024, down from 68.2% as of June 30, 2023, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 67.8%
- The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.98% as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 74 bps from 2Q23, driven by an 85 bps increase in weighted average loan coupons from June 30, 2023
- Portfolio-related debt cost as of June 30, 2024, was 6.01%, an increase of 43 bps from June 30, 2023, driven by higher interest rates on warehouse financing and recent securitizations
|LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES
|($ in millions)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
184
$
163
$
21
13
%
|Traditional Commercial
175
73
101
138
%
|Short-term loans
63
22
41
187
%
|Total loan production
$
422
$
259
$
164
63
%
|Acquisitions
$
3
$
-
Discussion of results:
- Loan production for 2Q24 totaled $422.2 million in UPB, a 63.2% increase from $258.6 million in UPB for 2Q23
- Driven by continued strong demand for Traditional Commercial financing. On a Y/Y basis, traditional commercial production volume rose 137.6%.
- The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 2Q24 HFI loan production was 11.0%, essentially unchanged from 2Q23
|HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Nonperforming loans(a)
$
470,649
$
371,154
$
99,495
27
%
|Average Nonperforming Loans (b)
$
319,342
$
328,897
$
(9,555
)
(3
)%
|Average Loans HFI
$
4,345,962
$
3,634,093.1
$
711,869
20
%
|Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans
10.5
%
10.0
%
|n.a.
4
%
|Total Charge Offs
$
245
$
717
$
(472
)
(66
)%
|Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(c)
0.31
%
0.87
%
|n.a.
(65
)%
|Loan Loss Reserve
$
5,240
$
4,626
$
614
13
%
|(a) Total HFI nonperforming/nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual.
|(b) Reflects monthly average nonperforming loans held for investment, excluding FVO loans, during the period.
|(c) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period.
|n.a.- not applicable
Discussion of results:
- Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $470.6 million in UPB as of June 30, 2024, or 10.5% of loans HFI, compared to $371.2 million and 10.0% as of June 30, 2023
- Driven by the growth of loans in foreclosure
- Charge-offs for 2Q24 totaled $244.6 thousand, compared to $716.6 thousand for 2Q23
- The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $461.0 thousand
- The loan loss reserve totaled $5.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a 13.3% increase from $4.6 million as of June 30, 2023
- Primarily resulting from an increase in the individually assessed component of the CECL reserve
- Loans carried at fair value or held for sale are not subject to a CECL reserve
|NET REVENUES
|($ in thousands)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Interest income
$
97,760
$
74,897
$
22,863
31
%
|Interest expense - portfolio related
(59,188
)
(45,451
)
(13,737
)
30
%
|Net Interest Income - portfolio related
38,572
29,446
9,126
31
%
|Interest expense - corporate debt
(6,155
)
(4,139
)
(2,016
)
49
%
|Loan loss provision
(218
)
(298
)
80
(27
)%
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
32,199
$
25,009
$
7,190
29
%
|Gain on disposition of loans
3,168
1,237
1,931
156
%
|Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value loans
17,123
2,413
14,710
610
%
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt
(4,643
)
5,560
(10,203
)
(184
)%
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights
(373
)
302
(675
)
(223
)%
|Origination income(a)
5,072
2,735
2,337
85
%
|Bank interest income
1,731
1,189
542
46
%
|Other operating income (expense)
483
601
(118
)
(20
)%
|Total Other operating income (expense)
$
22,561
$
14,037
$
8,524
61
%
|Net Revenue
$
54,760
$
38,749
$
16,011
41
%
|(a) 2Q23 includes a reclass of production fees to expenses
Discussion of results:
- Net Revenue for 2Q24 was $54.8 million, an increase of 41.3% compared to $38.7 million for 2Q23
- Driven by increased production volume and disciplined focus on maintaining spreads with 11.0% rates on loan originations since 2Q23
- Total net interest income for 2Q24, including corporate debt interest expense and loan loss provision, was $32.2 million, a 28.7% increase from $25.0 million for 2Q23
- Portfolio net Interest income was $38.6 million for 2Q24, an increase of 31.0% from 2Q23 resulting from portfolio growth and a 30bps increase in NIM
- Total other operating income was $22.6 million for 2Q24, an increase from $14.0 million for 2Q23
- Net unrealized FVO gains on loans and securitized debt were $12.4 million, resulting from fair value gains on new 2Q24 loan production, partially offset by fair value losses on securitized debt
- Origination income totaled $5.1 million, resulting from fee income realized from 2Q24 new loan production
- Gain on disposition of loans totaled $3.2 million for 2Q24, driven by loans transferred to Real Estate Owned (REO)
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|($ in thousands)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Compensation and employee benefits
$
16,562
$
10,670
$
5,892
55
%
|Origination (income)/expense(a)
749
123
626
510
%
|Securitization expenses
6,232
2,699
3,533
131
%
|Rent and occupancy
617
458
159
35
%
|Loan servicing
5,160
4,267
893
21
%
|Professional fees
1,718
1,056
662
63
%
|Real estate owned, net
1,355
1,018
337
33
%
|Other expenses
2,494
1,931
563
29
%
|Total operating expenses
$
34,887
$
22,222
$
12,665
57
%
|(a) 2Q23 includes a reclass of production fees to expenses
Discussion of results:
- Operating expenses totaled $34.9 million for 2Q24, an increase of 57.0% from 2Q23, primarily driven by the continued growth of our origination platform and increased securitization expenses from issuing two transactions in the quarter
- Compensation expense totaled $16.6 million, compared to $10.7 million for 2Q23
- Primarily driven by higher commissions on increased production volume and growth of the production team
- Securitization expenses totaled $6.2 million, resulting from issuance of the VCC 2024-2 and 2024-3 securitizations during the quarter, compared to costs of $2.7 million for one securitization during 2Q23.
- Loan servicing expense totaled $5.2 million, a 20.9% increase from $4.3 million for 2Q23, driven by the growth in our portfolio
- Professional fees totaled $1.7 million, a 62.7% increase from $1.1 million for 2Q23, driven by growth in accounting and legal fees necessary to support the Company's growth
- REO expenses totaled $1.4 million, a 33.1% increase from $1.0 million for 2Q23, driven by higher asset preservation expenses
- Compensation expense totaled $16.6 million, compared to $10.7 million for 2Q23
|SECURITIZATIONS
|($ in thousands)
|Securities
|Balance at
|Balance at
|Trusts
|Issued
|6/30/2024
|W.A. Rate
|6/30/2023
|W.A. Rate
|2016-1 Trust
319,809
$ 17,704
9.29%
|2017-2 Trust
245,601
39,444
4.08%
51,930
3.95%
|2018-1 Trust
176,816
29,170
4.09%
36,882
4.07%
|2018-2 Trust
307,988
67,437
4.41%
87,984
4.51%
|2019-1 Trust
235,580
69,189
4.09%
83,435
4.04%
|2019-2 Trust
207,020
54,005
3.40%
76,284
3.45%
|2019-3 Trust
154,419
53,431
3.32%
63,278
3.29%
|2020-1 Trust
248,700
99,102
2.87%
121,074
2.86%
|2020-2 Trust
96,352
40,293
4.67%
53,309
4.61%
|2021-1 Trust
251,301
160,668
1.76%
183,089
1.76%
|2021-2 Trust
194,918
133,508
2.02%
156,681
2.03%
|2021-3 Trust
204,205
146,569
2.47%
167,652
2.46%
|2021-4 Trust
319,116
223,950
3.26%
257,369
3.22%
|2022-1 Trust
273,594
227,222
3.93%
246,883
3.93%
|2022-2 Trust
241,388
200,677
5.06%
226,763
5.10%
|2022-MC1 Trust
84,967
20,213
6.87%
39,862
6.90%
|2022-3 Trust
296,323
244,398
5.73%
268,008
5.69%
|2022-4 Trust
308,357
255,922
6.25%
289,929
6.25%
|2022-5 Trust
188,754
147,377
7.05%
177,075
7.07%
|2023-1 Trust
198,715
161,344
7.01%
189,763
7.02%
|2023-1R Trust
64,833
51,383
7.61%
63,390
7.73%
|2023-2 Trust
202,210
162,932
7.25%
199,864
7.17%
|2023-RTL1 Trust
81,608
81,608
8.24%
|2023-3 Trust
234,741
213,787
7.86%
|2023-4 Trust
202,890
208,449
8.35%
|2024-1 Trust
209,862
195,460
7.64%
|2024-2 Trust
286,235
280,139
7.15%
|2024-3 Trust
204,599
203,662
7.24%
$ 6,040,901
$ 3,771,339
5.62%
$ 3,058,208
4.72%
Discussion of results
- The company completed two securitizations during 2Q24 totaling $490.8 million of securities issued
- The 2024-2 securitization was completed in April and totaled $286.2 million of securities issued with a weighted average rate of 7.15%
- The 2024-3 securitization was completed in June and totaled $204.6 million of securities issued with a weighted average rate of 7.24%
- The weighted average rate on Velocity's outstanding securitizations was 5.62% as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 90 bps from June 30, 2023
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES
|LONG-TERM LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|SECOND QUARTER 2024
|SECOND QUARTER 2023
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$
26,119
$
793
$
13,485
$
965
|Paid current
35,292
188
19,771
280
|REO sold (a)
7,859
(202
)
4,836
(382
)
|Total resolutions
$
69,270
$
779
$
38,092
$
863
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
101.1
%
102.3
%
|SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|SECOND QUARTER 2024
|SECOND QUARTER 2023
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$
4,545
$
93
$
7,004
$
318
|Paid current
2,689
1
3,290
89
|REO sold
4,176
165
1,672
222
|Total resolutions
$
11,410
$
259
$
11,966
$
629
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
102.3
%
105.3
%
|Grand total resolutions
$
80,680
$
1,037
$
50,058
$
1,492
|Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
101.3
%
103.0
%
Discussion of results:
- NPL resolution totaled $80.7 million in UPB, realizing 101.3% of UPB resolved compared to $50.1 million in UPB and realization of 103.0% of UPB resolved for 2Q23
- 2Q24 NPL resolutions represented 18.7% of nonperforming loan UPB as of March 31, 2024
- The UPB of loan resolutions in 2Q24 was in line with the recent five-quarter resolution average of $64.4 million in UPB, and the realization of 102.0% of UPB resolved
About Velocity Financial, Inc.
Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages business purpose loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 20 years.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.
We have included non-GAAP core net income, and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income" at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "goal," "position," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and Israel and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.
Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|Quarter Ended
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,366
$
34,829
$
40,566
$
29,393
$
33,987
|Restricted cash
32,293
24,216
21,361
17,703
16,786
|Loans held for sale, net
-
-
-
-
-
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
-
-
17,590
19,536
-
|Loans held for investment, at fair value
1,971,683
1,649,540
1,306,072
951,990
705,330
|Loans held for investment
2,619,619
2,727,518
2,828,123
2,945,840
3,057,940
|Total loans, net
4,591,302
4,377,058
4,151,785
3,917,366
3,763,270
|Accrued interest receivables
31,124
29,374
27,028
24,756
22,602
|Receivables due from servicers
82,359
87,523
85,077
70,139
63,896
|Other receivables
6,566
2,113
8,763
236
1,306
|Real estate owned, net
50,757
46,280
44,268
29,299
20,388
|Property and equipment, net
1,912
2,013
2,785
2,861
3,023
|Deferred tax asset
1,144
1,580
2,339
705
1,878
|Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value
12,229
9,022
8,578
9,786
9,445
|Derivative assets
-
1,967
-
1,261
-
|Goodwill
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
|Other assets
9,566
5,468
5,248
7,028
7,789
|Total Assets
$
4,873,393
$
4,628,218
$
4,404,573
$
4,117,308
$
3,951,145
|Liabilities and members' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
138,032
$
123,988
$
121,969
$
97,869
$
95,344
|Secured financing, net
283,909
283,813
211,083
210,774
210,464
|Securitized debt, net
2,228,941
2,329,906
2,418,811
2,504,334
2,622,547
|Securitized debt, at fair value
1,509,952
1,073,843
877,417
669,139
381,799
|Warehouse & repurchase facilities
237,437
360,216
334,755
215,176
235,749
|Derivative liability
374
-
3,665
0
0
|Total Liabilities
4,398,646
4,171,766
3,967,700
3,697,292
3,545,903
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
471,323
452,941
433,444
416,398
401,707
|Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
3,424
3,511
3,429
3,618
3,535
|Total equity
474,747
456,452
436,873
420,016
405,242
|Total Liabilities and members' equity
$
4,873,393
$
4,628,218
$
4,404,573
$
4,117,308
$
3,951,145
|Book value per share
$
14.52
$
14.01
$
13.49
$
13.00
$
12.57
|Shares outstanding
32,701(1)
32,574(2)
32,395(3)
32,314(4)
32,239(5)
(1)
Based on 32,701,185 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 397,450.
(2)
Based on 32,574,498 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 411,296.
(3)
Based on 32,395,423 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 470,413.
(4)
Based on 32,313,744 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 589,634.
(5)
Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913.
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters)
|Quarter Ended
|($ in thousands)
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|Interest income
$
97,760
$
90,529
$
86,269
$
79,088
$
74,897
|Interest expense - portfolio related
59,188
55,675
51,405
47,583
45,451
|Net interest income - portfolio related
38,572
34,854
34,864
31,505
29,446
|Interest expense - corporate debt
6,155
5,380
4,140
4,138
4,139
|Net interest income
32,417
29,474
30,724
27,367
25,307
|Provision for loan losses
218
1,002
827
154
298
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
32,199
28,472
29,897
27,213
25,009
|Other operating income
|Gain on disposition of loans
3,168
1,699
1,482
3,606
1,237
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans
17,123
18,925
39,367
(1,284
)
2,413
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt
(4,643
)
(2,318
)
(24,085
)
9,692
5,560
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights
(373
)
444
(1,208
)
341
302
|Origination income
5,072
4,986
3,981
3,323
2,735
|Bank interest income
1,731
1,631
1,716
1,342
1,189
|Other income (expense)
483
408
418
340
601
|Total other operating income
22,561
25,775
21,670
17,360
14,037
|Net revenue
54,760
54,247
51,567
44,573
39,047
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and employee benefits
16,562
15,357
15,143
12,523
10,670
|Origination expenses
749
646
173
273
123
|Securitizations expenses
6,232
2,874
2,709
4,930
2,699
|Rent and occupancy
617
498
551
472
458
|Loan servicing
5,160
4,824
4,636
4,901
4,267
|Professional fees
1,718
2,115
1,733
854
1,056
|Real estate owned, net
1,355
2,455
2,068
1,239
1,018
|Other operating expenses
2,494
2,242
2,248
2,142
1,931
|Total operating expenses
34,887
31,011
29,260
27,334
22,222
|Income before income taxes
19,873
23,236
22,307
17,239
16,824
|Income tax expense
5,162
5,903
5,141
5,070
4,602
|Net income
14,711
17,333
17,166
12,169
12,222
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(67
)
82
(189
)
83
39
|Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc.
14,778
17,251
17,355
12,086
12,183
|Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
182
217
225
183
185
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$
14,596
$
17,034
$
17,130
$
11,903
$
11,998
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.45
$
0.52
$
0.53
$
0.37
$
0.37
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.42
$
0.49
$
0.50
$
0.35
$
0.36
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
32,585
32,541
32,326
32,275
32,122
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
35,600
35,439
34,991
34,731
34,140
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Net Interest Margin ? Portfolio Related and Total Company
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
|Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Loan portfolio:
|Loans held for sale
$
9,979
$
3,477
|Loans held for investment
4,345,962
3,634,093
|Total loans
$
4,355,942
$
97,760
8.98
%
$
3,637,570
$
74,897
8.24
%
|Debt:
|Warehouse and repurchase facilities
$
263,029
6,116
9.30
%
$
238,027
5,910
9.93
%
|Securitizations
3,678,478
53,072
5.77
%
3,020,624
39,541
5.24
%
|Total debt - portfolio related
3,941,506
59,188
6.01
%
3,258,651
45,451
5.58
%
|Corporate debt
290,000
6,155
8.49
%
215,000
4,139
7.70
%
|Total debt
$
4,231,506
$
65,343
6.18
%
$
3,473,651
$
49,590
5.71
%
|Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)
2.97
%
2.66
%
|Net interest margin - portfolio related
3.54
%
3.24
%
|Net interest spread - total company (3)
2.80
%
2.53
%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.98
%
2.78
%
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt.
|(3) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Core Net Income
|Quarter Ended
|($ in thousands)
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Net Income
$
14,778
$
17,251
$
17,355
$
12,086
$
12,183
|Tax liability reduction
-
-
(1,866
)
-
-
|Equity award & ESPP costs
1,140
998
673
832
745
|Core Net Income
$
15,918
$
18,249
$
16,161
$
12,918
$
12,928
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
35,600
35,439
34,991
34,731
34,140
|Core diluted earnings per share
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.46
$
0.37
$
0.38
