WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $14.7 million and core net income of $15.9 million for 2Q24, compared to net income of $12.2 million and core net income of $12.9 million for 2Q23. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.42 and $0.45, respectively, for 2Q24, compared to $0.36 and $0.38 for 2Q23.

(1) Core income and Core EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude nonrecurring and unusual activities from GAAP net income. (2) Liquidity includes unrestricted cash reserves of $47.4 million and available liquidity in unfinanced loans of $36.4 million.

"Velocity continued to build on its strong momentum in the second quarter, delivering continued production volume and earnings growth," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. "During the quarter, we expanded our loan production team and realized the benefits of earlier investments through higher production volume and market share growth, which has been particularly robust in our traditional commercial product. We also saw continued strong investor demand for Velocity's asset-backed securities, evidenced by improving economics on the $490.8 million of new issuance during the quarter. Our discipline in maintaining higher loan coupons while increasing production volume has driven our strong earnings results through stable net interest margin growth and solid net fair market value gains. Our team has positioned Velocity for continued success, and we remain on track to achieve our year-end 2024 portfolio target of $5 billion in UPB."

Second Quarter Operating Results

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 19,873 $ 16,824 $ 3,049 18 % Net income $ 14,711 $ 12,183 $ 2,527 21 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0 16 % Core Pretax income $ 21,507 $ 17,811 $ 3,696 21 % Core net income(a) $ 15,918 $ 12,928 $ 2,990 23 % Core diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.07 18 % Pretax return on equity 16.95 % 16.81 % n.a. 1 % Core pretax return on equity(a) 18.34 % 17.79 % n.a. 3 % Net interest margin - portfolio 3.54 % 3.24 % n.a. 9 % Net interest margin - total company 2.98 % 2.78 % n.a. 7 % Average common equity $ 469,071 $ 400,441 $ 68,630 17 % (a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Net income in 2Q24 was $14.7 million, compared to $12.2 million for 2Q23 Driven by higher production volume, net interest income growth, and continued strong loan resolution activity

Core net income (1) was $15.9 million, compared to $12.9 million for 2Q23 2Q24 core adjustments included incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company's employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)

was $15.9 million, compared to $12.9 million for 2Q23 Portfolio NIM for 2Q24 was 3.54%, compared to 3.24% for 2Q23, a 9.4% Y/Y increase driven by HFI portfolio growth and average loan coupons of more than 11.0% on recent loan production

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 2,425 $ 2,016 $ 409 20 % Mixed Use 510 452 58 13 % Multi-Family 336 304 33 11 % Retail 385 322 63 20 % Warehouse 288 235 53 23 % All Other 535 391 144 37 % Total $ 4,480 $ 3,720 $ 760 20 % Held for Sale Investor 1-4 Rental $ - $ - $ - n.m. Multi-Family - - (17 ) n.m. Warehouse - - - n.m. All Other - - - n.m. Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 4,480 $ 3,720 $ 760 20 % Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 11,582 9,541 Weighted average loan to value 67.4 % 68.2 % Weighted average coupon 9.25 % 8.40 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.98 % 8.24 % Weighted average portfolio debt cost 6.01 % 5.58 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Velocity's total loan portfolio was $4.5 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 20.4% from $3.7 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2023 Primarily driven by 20.3% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and 36.9% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by "Other" commercial properties Loan prepayments totaled $165.8 million in UPB, an increase from $142.0 million in UPB for 1Q24, and $105.8 million in UPB for 2Q23

The UPB of Fair Value Option ("FVO") loans was $1.88 billion, or 42.0% of total HFI loans, as of June 30, 2024, an increase from $688.1 million in UPB or 18.5%, as of June 30, 2023

The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 67.4% as of June 30, 2024, down from 68.2% as of June 30, 2023, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 67.8%

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.98% as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 74 bps from 2Q23, driven by an 85 bps increase in weighted average loan coupons from June 30, 2023

Portfolio-related debt cost as of June 30, 2024, was 6.01%, an increase of 43 bps from June 30, 2023, driven by higher interest rates on warehouse financing and recent securitizations

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 184 $ 163 $ 21 13 % Traditional Commercial 175 73 101 138 % Short-term loans 63 22 41 187 % Total loan production $ 422 $ 259 $ 164 63 % Acquisitions $ 3 $ -

Discussion of results:

Loan production for 2Q24 totaled $422.2 million in UPB, a 63.2% increase from $258.6 million in UPB for 2Q23 Driven by continued strong demand for Traditional Commercial financing. On a Y/Y basis, traditional commercial production volume rose 137.6%.

The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 2Q24 HFI loan production was 11.0%, essentially unchanged from 2Q23

HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(a) $ 470,649 $ 371,154 $ 99,495 27 % Average Nonperforming Loans (b) $ 319,342 $ 328,897 $ (9,555 ) (3 )% Average Loans HFI $ 4,345,962 $ 3,634,093.1 $ 711,869 20 % Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 10.5 % 10.0 % n.a. 4 % Total Charge Offs $ 245 $ 717 $ (472 ) (66 )% Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(c) 0.31 % 0.87 % n.a. (65 )% Loan Loss Reserve $ 5,240 $ 4,626 $ 614 13 % (a) Total HFI nonperforming/nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual. (b) Reflects monthly average nonperforming loans held for investment, excluding FVO loans, during the period. (c) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $470.6 million in UPB as of June 30, 2024, or 10.5% of loans HFI, compared to $371.2 million and 10.0% as of June 30, 2023 Driven by the growth of loans in foreclosure

Charge-offs for 2Q24 totaled $244.6 thousand, compared to $716.6 thousand for 2Q23 The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $461.0 thousand

The loan loss reserve totaled $5.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a 13.3% increase from $4.6 million as of June 30, 2023 Primarily resulting from an increase in the individually assessed component of the CECL reserve Loans carried at fair value or held for sale are not subject to a CECL reserve



NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 97,760 $ 74,897 $ 22,863 31 % Interest expense - portfolio related (59,188 ) (45,451 ) (13,737 ) 30 % Net Interest Income - portfolio related 38,572 29,446 9,126 31 % Interest expense - corporate debt (6,155 ) (4,139 ) (2,016 ) 49 % Loan loss provision (218 ) (298 ) 80 (27 )% Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 32,199 $ 25,009 $ 7,190 29 % Gain on disposition of loans 3,168 1,237 1,931 156 % Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value loans 17,123 2,413 14,710 610 % Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt (4,643 ) 5,560 (10,203 ) (184 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights (373 ) 302 (675 ) (223 )% Origination income(a) 5,072 2,735 2,337 85 % Bank interest income 1,731 1,189 542 46 % Other operating income (expense) 483 601 (118 ) (20 )% Total Other operating income (expense) $ 22,561 $ 14,037 $ 8,524 61 % Net Revenue $ 54,760 $ 38,749 $ 16,011 41 % (a) 2Q23 includes a reclass of production fees to expenses

Discussion of results:

Net Revenue for 2Q24 was $54.8 million, an increase of 41.3% compared to $38.7 million for 2Q23 Driven by increased production volume and disciplined focus on maintaining spreads with 11.0% rates on loan originations since 2Q23

Total net interest income for 2Q24, including corporate debt interest expense and loan loss provision, was $32.2 million, a 28.7% increase from $25.0 million for 2Q23 Portfolio net Interest income was $38.6 million for 2Q24, an increase of 31.0% from 2Q23 resulting from portfolio growth and a 30bps increase in NIM

Total other operating income was $22.6 million for 2Q24, an increase from $14.0 million for 2Q23 Net unrealized FVO gains on loans and securitized debt were $12.4 million, resulting from fair value gains on new 2Q24 loan production, partially offset by fair value losses on securitized debt Origination income totaled $5.1 million, resulting from fee income realized from 2Q24 new loan production Gain on disposition of loans totaled $3.2 million for 2Q24, driven by loans transferred to Real Estate Owned (REO)



OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,562 $ 10,670 $ 5,892 55 % Origination (income)/expense(a) 749 123 626 510 % Securitization expenses 6,232 2,699 3,533 131 % Rent and occupancy 617 458 159 35 % Loan servicing 5,160 4,267 893 21 % Professional fees 1,718 1,056 662 63 % Real estate owned, net 1,355 1,018 337 33 % Other expenses 2,494 1,931 563 29 % Total operating expenses $ 34,887 $ 22,222 $ 12,665 57 % (a) 2Q23 includes a reclass of production fees to expenses

Discussion of results:

Operating expenses totaled $34.9 million for 2Q24, an increase of 57.0% from 2Q23, primarily driven by the continued growth of our origination platform and increased securitization expenses from issuing two transactions in the quarter Compensation expense totaled $16.6 million, compared to $10.7 million for 2Q23 Primarily driven by higher commissions on increased production volume and growth of the production team Securitization expenses totaled $6.2 million, resulting from issuance of the VCC 2024-2 and 2024-3 securitizations during the quarter, compared to costs of $2.7 million for one securitization during 2Q23. Loan servicing expense totaled $5.2 million, a 20.9% increase from $4.3 million for 2Q23, driven by the growth in our portfolio Professional fees totaled $1.7 million, a 62.7% increase from $1.1 million for 2Q23, driven by growth in accounting and legal fees necessary to support the Company's growth REO expenses totaled $1.4 million, a 33.1% increase from $1.0 million for 2Q23, driven by higher asset preservation expenses



SECURITIZATIONS ($ in thousands) Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 6/30/2024 W.A. Rate 6/30/2023 W.A. Rate 2016-1 Trust 319,809 $ 17,704 9.29% 2017-2 Trust 245,601 39,444 4.08% 51,930 3.95% 2018-1 Trust 176,816 29,170 4.09% 36,882 4.07% 2018-2 Trust 307,988 67,437 4.41% 87,984 4.51% 2019-1 Trust 235,580 69,189 4.09% 83,435 4.04% 2019-2 Trust 207,020 54,005 3.40% 76,284 3.45% 2019-3 Trust 154,419 53,431 3.32% 63,278 3.29% 2020-1 Trust 248,700 99,102 2.87% 121,074 2.86% 2020-2 Trust 96,352 40,293 4.67% 53,309 4.61% 2021-1 Trust 251,301 160,668 1.76% 183,089 1.76% 2021-2 Trust 194,918 133,508 2.02% 156,681 2.03% 2021-3 Trust 204,205 146,569 2.47% 167,652 2.46% 2021-4 Trust 319,116 223,950 3.26% 257,369 3.22% 2022-1 Trust 273,594 227,222 3.93% 246,883 3.93% 2022-2 Trust 241,388 200,677 5.06% 226,763 5.10% 2022-MC1 Trust 84,967 20,213 6.87% 39,862 6.90% 2022-3 Trust 296,323 244,398 5.73% 268,008 5.69% 2022-4 Trust 308,357 255,922 6.25% 289,929 6.25% 2022-5 Trust 188,754 147,377 7.05% 177,075 7.07% 2023-1 Trust 198,715 161,344 7.01% 189,763 7.02% 2023-1R Trust 64,833 51,383 7.61% 63,390 7.73% 2023-2 Trust 202,210 162,932 7.25% 199,864 7.17% 2023-RTL1 Trust 81,608 81,608 8.24% 2023-3 Trust 234,741 213,787 7.86% 2023-4 Trust 202,890 208,449 8.35% 2024-1 Trust 209,862 195,460 7.64% 2024-2 Trust 286,235 280,139 7.15% 2024-3 Trust 204,599 203,662 7.24% $ 6,040,901 $ 3,771,339 5.62% $ 3,058,208 4.72%

Discussion of results

The company completed two securitizations during 2Q24 totaling $490.8 million of securities issued The 2024-2 securitization was completed in April and totaled $286.2 million of securities issued with a weighted average rate of 7.15% The 2024-3 securitization was completed in June and totaled $204.6 million of securities issued with a weighted average rate of 7.24%

The weighted average rate on Velocity's outstanding securitizations was 5.62% as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 90 bps from June 30, 2023

RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES LONG-TERM LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY SECOND QUARTER 2024 SECOND QUARTER 2023 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 26,119 $ 793 $ 13,485 $ 965 Paid current 35,292 188 19,771 280 REO sold (a) 7,859 (202 ) 4,836 (382 ) Total resolutions $ 69,270 $ 779 $ 38,092 $ 863 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 101.1 % 102.3 % SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY SECOND QUARTER 2024 SECOND QUARTER 2023 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 4,545 $ 93 $ 7,004 $ 318 Paid current 2,689 1 3,290 89 REO sold 4,176 165 1,672 222 Total resolutions $ 11,410 $ 259 $ 11,966 $ 629 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.3 % 105.3 % Grand total resolutions $ 80,680 $ 1,037 $ 50,058 $ 1,492 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 101.3 % 103.0 %

Discussion of results:

NPL resolution totaled $80.7 million in UPB, realizing 101.3% of UPB resolved compared to $50.1 million in UPB and realization of 103.0% of UPB resolved for 2Q23

2Q24 NPL resolutions represented 18.7% of nonperforming loan UPB as of March 31, 2024

The UPB of loan resolutions in 2Q24 was in line with the recent five-quarter resolution average of $64.4 million in UPB, and the realization of 102.0% of UPB resolved

Velocity's executive management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 1st, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2Q24 financial results.

Webcast Information

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the Velocity Financial Investor Relations website: https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please visit Velocity's website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any needed software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Velocity's website after the conference call is completed.

Conference Call Information

To participate by phone, please dial in 15 minutes before the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to join the Velocity Financial, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on August 30, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #8011693. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations."

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages business purpose loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 20 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.

We have included non-GAAP core net income, and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income" at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "goal," "position," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and Israel and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,366 $ 34,829 $ 40,566 $ 29,393 $ 33,987 Restricted cash 32,293 24,216 21,361 17,703 16,786 Loans held for sale, net - - - - - Loans held for sale, at fair value - - 17,590 19,536 - Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,971,683 1,649,540 1,306,072 951,990 705,330 Loans held for investment 2,619,619 2,727,518 2,828,123 2,945,840 3,057,940 Total loans, net 4,591,302 4,377,058 4,151,785 3,917,366 3,763,270 Accrued interest receivables 31,124 29,374 27,028 24,756 22,602 Receivables due from servicers 82,359 87,523 85,077 70,139 63,896 Other receivables 6,566 2,113 8,763 236 1,306 Real estate owned, net 50,757 46,280 44,268 29,299 20,388 Property and equipment, net 1,912 2,013 2,785 2,861 3,023 Deferred tax asset 1,144 1,580 2,339 705 1,878 Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value 12,229 9,022 8,578 9,786 9,445 Derivative assets - 1,967 - 1,261 - Goodwill 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 Other assets 9,566 5,468 5,248 7,028 7,789 Total Assets $ 4,873,393 $ 4,628,218 $ 4,404,573 $ 4,117,308 $ 3,951,145 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 138,032 $ 123,988 $ 121,969 $ 97,869 $ 95,344 Secured financing, net 283,909 283,813 211,083 210,774 210,464 Securitized debt, net 2,228,941 2,329,906 2,418,811 2,504,334 2,622,547 Securitized debt, at fair value 1,509,952 1,073,843 877,417 669,139 381,799 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 237,437 360,216 334,755 215,176 235,749 Derivative liability 374 - 3,665 0 0 Total Liabilities 4,398,646 4,171,766 3,967,700 3,697,292 3,545,903 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 471,323 452,941 433,444 416,398 401,707 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 3,424 3,511 3,429 3,618 3,535 Total equity 474,747 456,452 436,873 420,016 405,242 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 4,873,393 $ 4,628,218 $ 4,404,573 $ 4,117,308 $ 3,951,145 Book value per share $ 14.52 $ 14.01 $ 13.49 $ 13.00 $ 12.57 Shares outstanding 32,701(1) 32,574(2) 32,395(3) 32,314(4) 32,239(5)

(1) Based on 32,701,185 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 397,450. (2) Based on 32,574,498 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 411,296. (3) Based on 32,395,423 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 470,413. (4) Based on 32,313,744 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 589,634. (5) Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues Interest income $ 97,760 $ 90,529 $ 86,269 $ 79,088 $ 74,897 Interest expense - portfolio related 59,188 55,675 51,405 47,583 45,451 Net interest income - portfolio related 38,572 34,854 34,864 31,505 29,446 Interest expense - corporate debt 6,155 5,380 4,140 4,138 4,139 Net interest income 32,417 29,474 30,724 27,367 25,307 Provision for loan losses 218 1,002 827 154 298 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,199 28,472 29,897 27,213 25,009 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 3,168 1,699 1,482 3,606 1,237 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans 17,123 18,925 39,367 (1,284 ) 2,413 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt (4,643 ) (2,318 ) (24,085 ) 9,692 5,560 Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights (373 ) 444 (1,208 ) 341 302 Origination income 5,072 4,986 3,981 3,323 2,735 Bank interest income 1,731 1,631 1,716 1,342 1,189 Other income (expense) 483 408 418 340 601 Total other operating income 22,561 25,775 21,670 17,360 14,037 Net revenue 54,760 54,247 51,567 44,573 39,047 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 16,562 15,357 15,143 12,523 10,670 Origination expenses 749 646 173 273 123 Securitizations expenses 6,232 2,874 2,709 4,930 2,699 Rent and occupancy 617 498 551 472 458 Loan servicing 5,160 4,824 4,636 4,901 4,267 Professional fees 1,718 2,115 1,733 854 1,056 Real estate owned, net 1,355 2,455 2,068 1,239 1,018 Other operating expenses 2,494 2,242 2,248 2,142 1,931 Total operating expenses 34,887 31,011 29,260 27,334 22,222 Income before income taxes 19,873 23,236 22,307 17,239 16,824 Income tax expense 5,162 5,903 5,141 5,070 4,602 Net income 14,711 17,333 17,166 12,169 12,222 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (67 ) 82 (189 ) 83 39 Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 14,778 17,251 17,355 12,086 12,183 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 182 217 225 183 185 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 14,596 $ 17,034 $ 17,130 $ 11,903 $ 11,998 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45 $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,585 32,541 32,326 32,275 32,122 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,600 35,439 34,991 34,731 34,140

Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ? Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarters: Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 9,979 $ 3,477 Loans held for investment 4,345,962 3,634,093 Total loans $ 4,355,942 $ 97,760 8.98 % $ 3,637,570 $ 74,897 8.24 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 263,029 6,116 9.30 % $ 238,027 5,910 9.93 % Securitizations 3,678,478 53,072 5.77 % 3,020,624 39,541 5.24 % Total debt - portfolio related 3,941,506 59,188 6.01 % 3,258,651 45,451 5.58 % Corporate debt 290,000 6,155 8.49 % 215,000 4,139 7.70 % Total debt $ 4,231,506 $ 65,343 6.18 % $ 3,473,651 $ 49,590 5.71 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 2.97 % 2.66 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.54 % 3.24 % Net interest spread - total company (3) 2.80 % 2.53 % Net interest margin - total company 2.98 % 2.78 % (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Quarters: Core Net Income Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Net Income $ 14,778 $ 17,251 $ 17,355 $ 12,086 $ 12,183 Tax liability reduction - - (1,866 ) - - Equity award & ESPP costs 1,140 998 673 832 745 Core Net Income $ 15,918 $ 18,249 $ 16,161 $ 12,918 $ 12,928 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,600 35,439 34,991 34,731 34,140 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.38

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Chris Oltmann

(818) 532-3708