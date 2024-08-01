KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, forestry, waste management and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

CTOS Second-Quarter Highlights

Total revenue of $423.0 million, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 7.4%, compared to $456.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to fewer rental asset sales and lower rental demand from the utility end market

Gross profit of $89.3 million, a decline of $21.4 million, or 19.3%, compared to $110.6 million for the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted Gross Profit of $133.9 million, a decrease of $20.4 million, or 13.2%, compared to $154.2 million for the second quarter of 2023

Net loss of $24.5 million, compared to net income of $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $80.1 million, a decrease of $23.1 million, or 22.4%, compared to $103.2 million in the second quarter of 2023

"Despite a sequential decline in net income, we delivered sequential Adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. While we are not satisfied with our financial results for the first half of the year, we believe CTOS is well-positioned to capitalize on the secular tailwinds we see in the end markets we serve, driven by AI and data center investment, electrification, and utility grid upgrades. As we have discussed on our recent earnings calls, we continue to be impacted by a slow-down in work in our core T&D markets, which primarily impacts our ERS segment. We believe that this decline is temporary, and we are already seeing signs of improvement in the third quarter. We anticipate a return to growth in 2025," said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. "We continue to see good demand in our infrastructure, rail and telecom end markets, which all contributed to our TES segment performance. Segment sales are up 6% for the first half of 2024, on top of the nearly 30% growth we experienced in fiscal 2023. Our sales backlog has returned to a more normalized level of just under six months, as OEM production and overall supply chain continue to improve," McMonagle added.

Summary Actual Financial Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rental revenue $ 102,997 $ 122,169 $ 209,168 $ 240,457 $ 106,171 Equipment sales 285,633 302,117 558,235 603,407 272,602 Parts sales and services 34,383 32,544 66,917 65,129 32,534 Total revenue 423,013 456,830 834,320 908,993 411,307 Gross Profit $ 89,267 $ 110,619 $ 179,976 $ 220,280 $ 90,709 Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 133,852 $ 154,235 $ 268,305 $ 304,226 $ 134,453 Net Income (Loss) $ (24,478 ) $ 11,610 $ (38,813 ) $ 25,410 $ (14,335 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 80,056 $ 103,183 $ 157,432 $ 208,383 $ 77,376

1 Each of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are included at the end of this press release.

Summary Actual Financial Results by Segment

Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions ("ERS"), Truck and Equipment Sales ("TES") and Aftermarket Parts and Services ("APS"). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of used rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and new equipment sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools, and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations.

Equipment Rental Solutions

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rental revenue $ 100,699 $ 117,832 $ 203,987 $ 231,616 $ 103,288 Equipment sales 37,712 50,694 70,452 142,830 32,740 Total revenue 138,411 168,526 274,439 374,446 136,028 Cost of rental revenue 29,281 31,341 59,081 60,401 29,800 Cost of equipment sales 25,792 39,802 49,890 110,883 24,098 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,581 42,805 86,278 82,317 42,697 Total cost of revenue 98,654 113,948 195,249 253,601 96,595 Gross profit $ 39,757 $ 54,578 $ 79,190 $ 120,845 $ 39,433

Truck and Equipment Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Equipment sales $ 247,921 $ 251,423 $ 487,783 $ 460,577 $ 239,862 Cost of equipment sales 205,526 205,464 402,228 380,508 196,702 Gross profit $ 42,395 $ 45,959 $ 85,555 $ 80,069 $ 43,160

Aftermarket Parts and Services

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rental revenue $ 2,298 $ 4,337 $ 5,181 $ 8,841 $ 2,883 Parts and services revenue 34,383 32,544 66,917 65,129 32,534 Total revenue 36,681 36,881 72,098 73,970 35,417 Cost of revenue 28,562 25,988 54,816 52,975 26,254 Depreciation of rental equipment 1,004 811 2,051 1,629 1,047 Total cost of revenue 29,566 26,799 56,867 54,604 27,301 Gross profit $ 7,115 $ 10,082 $ 15,231 $ 19,366 $ 8,116

Summary Combined Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ending OEC(a) (as of period end) $ 1,457,955 $ 1,467,779 $ 1,457,955 $ 1,467,779 $ 1,452,856 Average OEC on rent(b) $ 1,044,683 $ 1,203,855 $ 1,055,189 $ 1,209,111 $ 1,065,695 Fleet utilization(c) 71.7 % 81.7 % 72.4 % 82.6 % 73.3 % OEC on rent yield(d) 40.0 % 40.1 % 40.3 % 39.8 % 40.5 % Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end) $ 478,244 $ 863,757 $ 478,244 $ 863,757 $ 537,292

(a) Ending OEC - Ending original equipment cost ("OEC") is the original equipment cost of units at the end of the measurement period. (b) Average OEC on rent - Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period. (c) Fleet utilization - total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC. (d) OEC on rent yield ("ORY") - a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For periods of less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis. (e) Sales order backlog - purchase orders received for customized and stock equipment. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary

In the second quarter of 2024, total revenue was $423.0 million, a decrease of 7.4% from the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 rental revenue decreased 15.7% to $103.0 million, compared to $122.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to lower utilization and average OEC on rent than we anticipated. Equipment sales decreased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2024 to $285.6 million, compared to $302.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by lower rental asset sales of used equipment. The Company continues to be impacted by end-market supply chain constraints, environmental, regulatory and customer financing factors affecting the timing of transmission job starts. These delays contributed to both lower than expected rental revenue and rental asset sales during this quarter.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $100.7 million compared to $117.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 14.5% decrease. Fleet utilization declined to 71.7% compared to 81.7% in the second quarter of 2023. Average OEC on rent decreased 13% year-over-year, primarily as a result of the lower utilization in the quarter. Equipment sales decreased 25.6% in the second quarter of 2024 to $37.7 million compared to $50.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to market demand softness as a result of the current utility end market environment. ERS gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $39.8 million and $54.6 million, respectively. Adjusted Gross Profit in the segment was $83.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $97.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit from rentals, which excludes depreciation of rental equipment, decreased to $71.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $86.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue in our TES segment decreased 1.4% to $247.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, from $251.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, as normalized supply chains have reduced product lead times and decreased the need for our customers to reserve equipment far in advance. Gross profit declined by 7.8% to $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. TES saw a reduction in backlog of 45% to $478.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of utility market softness.

APS segment revenue remained flat in the second quarter of 2024 at $36.7 million, compared to $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased to 19.4% in the second quarter of 2024 from 27.3% in the second quarter of 2023 due to the lower levels of tools and accessories rentals and an increase in cost of revenue due to higher costs of materials.

Net loss was $24.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The $36.1 million decrease in net income is primarily due to lower revenue leading to decreased gross profit and higher interest expense on variable-rate debt and variable-rate floor plan liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $80.1 million, a decrease of 22.4%, compared to $103.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by a decline in used equipment sales in our ERS segment as well as higher costs associated with variable-rate floorplan liabilities as a result of higher rates and inventory levels.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents was $8.1 million, Total Debt outstanding was $1,551.7 million, Net Debt was $1,543.7 million and Net Leverage Ratio was 4.11x. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $159.5 million as of June 30, 2024, and based on our borrowing base, we have an additional $328.3 million of availability that we can potentially utilize by upsizing our existing facility. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Ending OEC decreased by $5.099 million as we shifted allocation of new equipment builds in favor of our TES segment in order to capitalize on a continuing solid demand environment for vocational trucks. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, CTOS purchased $16.7 million of its common stock.

OUTLOOK

We are updating our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1, 4 guidance for 2024. Our ERS segment has continued to experience near-term pressure in demand in the utility market as a result of financing, supply chain, and regulatory factors. These headwinds in our utility end markets are driving lower than anticipated OEC on rent in our core ERS segment and will likely continue for the remainder of this year. Regarding TES, supply chain improvements, healthy inventory levels, and more normalized backlog levels continue to improve our ability to produce and deliver more units in 2024, albeit at a lower growth rate than previously expected. Our customers continue to need our equipment but are choosing to delay purchase decisions influenced by both their expectation of lower interest rates to come and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election. While we are lowering our consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1, 4 guidance for the year, we continue to focus on generating positive free cash flow in 2024, but expect it to be lower than our previous target of generating more than $100 million of levered free cash flow2, 4. Also, we now expect to deliver a net leverage ratio3, 4 that will modestly decrease from current levels by the end of the fiscal year. "We continue to have confidence in the long-term strength of our end markets and the continued execution by our teams to profitably grow our business, better serve our customers and position CTOS for future growth. Our updated outlook reflects the risks associated with some near-term challenges for our customers in the T&D sector, which we now expect could persist through the balance of the fiscal year." said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS.

2024 Consolidated Outlook Revenue $1,800 million - $1,980 million Adjusted EBITDA1, 4 $340 million - $375 million 2024 Revenue Outlook by Segment ERS $610 million - $640 million TES $1,050 million - $1,190 million APS $140 million - $150 million

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to monitor our results of operations, to measure performance against debt covenants and performance relative to competitors. Refer to the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" for further information about Adjusted EBITDA. 2 Levered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash flow for investing activities, excluding acquisitions, plus acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables - non-trade less repayment of floor plan payables - non-trade, both of which are included in cash flow from financing activities in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 3 Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, and we believe it provides useful information to investors because it is an important measure to evaluate our debt levels and progress toward leverage targets, which is consistent with the manner our lenders and management use this measure. Refer to the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" for further information about net leverage ratio. 4 CTOS is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Net Leverage Ratio and Levered Free Cash Flow for the year ending December 31, 2024 to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect such GAAP measures including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA, Net Leverage Ratio and Levered Free Cash Flow should not be used to predict their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure as the differences between the respective measures are variable and unpredictable.

ABOUT CTOS

CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated "one-stop-shop" business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, Hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools, and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Rental revenue $ 102,997 $ 122,169 $ 209,168 $ 240,457 $ 106,171 Equipment sales 285,633 302,117 558,235 603,407 272,602 Parts sales and services 34,383 32,544 66,917 65,129 32,534 Total revenue 423,013 456,830 834,320 908,993 411,307 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,295 31,981 59,120 61,880 29,825 Depreciation of rental equipment 44,585 43,616 88,329 83,946 43,744 Cost of equipment sales 231,318 245,266 452,118 491,391 220,800 Cost of parts sales and services 28,548 25,348 54,777 51,496 26,229 Total cost of revenue 333,746 346,211 654,344 688,713 320,598 Gross Profit 89,267 110,619 179,976 220,280 90,709 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 55,697 58,028 113,692 115,019 57,995 Amortization 6,692 6,606 13,270 13,278 6,578 Non-rental depreciation 3,360 2,721 6,280 5,371 2,920 Transaction expenses and other 5,844 3,689 10,690 7,149 4,846 Total operating expenses 71,593 71,044 143,932 140,817 72,339 Operating Income 17,674 39,575 36,044 79,463 18,370 Other Expense Interest expense, net 42,401 31,625 80,316 60,801 37,915 Financing and other expense (income) (3,319 ) (5,048 ) (6,581 ) (8,999 ) (3,262 ) Total other expense 39,082 26,577 73,735 51,802 34,653 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (21,408 ) 12,998 (37,691 ) 27,661 (16,283 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 3,070 1,388 1,122 2,251 (1,948 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (24,478 ) $ 11,610 $ (38,813 ) $ 25,410 $ (14,335 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.06 )

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in $000s) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,059 $ 10,309 Accounts receivable, net 166,701 215,089 Financing receivables, net 15,225 30,845 Inventory 1,170,486 985,794 Prepaid expenses and other 20,041 23,862 Total current assets 1,380,512 1,265,899 Property and equipment, net 158,305 142,115 Rental equipment, net 947,630 916,704 Goodwill 705,220 704,011 Intangible assets, net 266,139 277,212 Operating lease assets 46,134 38,426 Other assets 19,628 23,430 Total Assets $ 3,523,568 $ 3,367,797 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 119,786 $ 117,653 Accrued expenses 53,350 73,847 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 22,480 28,758 Floor plan payables - trade 385,501 253,197 Floor plan payables - non-trade 472,611 409,113 Operating lease liabilities - current 7,026 6,564 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,779 8,257 Total current liabilities 1,064,533 897,389 Long-term debt, net 1,528,433 1,487,136 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 40,295 32,714 Deferred income taxes 33,625 33,355 Total long-term liabilities 1,602,353 1,553,205 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock 25 25 Treasury stock, at cost (82,094 ) (56,524 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,544,884 1,537,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,447 ) (5,978 ) Accumulated deficit (596,686 ) (557,873 ) Total stockholders' equity 856,682 917,203 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,523,568 $ 3,367,797

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in $000s) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (38,813 ) $ 25,410 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 113,958 107,532 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,879 3,027 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 7,058 3,112 Share-based compensation 6,329 7,469 Gain on sales and disposals of rental equipment (23,589 ) (32,643 ) Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (527 ) (1,129 ) Deferred tax expense 270 1,849 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and financing receivables 24,605 27,344 Inventories (182,751 ) (166,612 ) Prepaids, operating leases and other 4,853 (2,747 ) Accounts payable 3,138 29,325 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (20,045 ) (1,545 ) Floor plan payables - trade, net 132,304 3,089 Customer deposits and deferred revenue (6,261 ) (4,586 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 23,408 (1,105 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (6,015 ) - Purchases of rental equipment (165,214 ) (210,360 ) Proceeds from sales and disposals of rental equipment 99,576 130,246 Purchase of non-rental property and cloud computing arrangements (27,035 ) (22,783 ) Net cash flow for investing activities (98,688 ) (102,897 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from debt 4,200 13,537 Share-based payments (1,451 ) (86 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 97,520 95,082 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (62,521 ) (40,402 ) Repayments of notes payable - (4,061 ) Finance lease payments - (472 ) Repurchase of common stock (23,014 ) (4,532 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (5,259 ) - Acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables - non-trade 320,325 398,447 Repayment of floor plan payables - non-trade (256,827 ) (325,891 ) Net cash flow from financing activities 72,973 131,622 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 57 249 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (2,250 ) 27,869 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 10,309 14,360 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 8,059 $ 42,229

Six Months Ended June 30, (in $000s) 2024 2023 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 76,175 $ 56,164 Income taxes paid 4,105 1,450 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 1,128 575 Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable 8,937 2,294

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and some of these measures are commonly used in our industry to evaluate performance by excluding items considered to be non-recurring. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors expanded insight to assess performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. The press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described herein, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to monitor our results of operations, to measure performance against debt covenants and performance relative to competitors. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it allows for an effective evaluation of operating performance, without regard to financing methods or capital structures. We exclude the items identified in the reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts are either non-recurring or can vary substantially within the industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, including the method by which the assets were acquired, and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that results will be unaffected by the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items that we do not view as indicative of ongoing performance. Our Adjusted EBITDA includes an adjustment to exclude the effects of purchase accounting adjustments when calculating the cost of inventory and used equipment sold. When inventory or equipment is purchased in connection with a business combination, the assets are revalued to their current fair values for accounting purposes. The consideration transferred (i.e., the purchase price) in a business combination is allocated to the fair values of the assets as of the acquisition date, with amortization or depreciation recorded thereafter following applicable accounting policies; however, this may not be indicative of the actual cost to acquire inventory or new equipment that is added to product inventory or the rental fleets apart from a business acquisition. We also include an adjustment to remove the impact of accounting for certain of our rental contracts with customers containing a rental purchase option that are accounted for under GAAP as a sales-type lease. We include this adjustment because we believe continuing to reflect the transactions as an operating lease better reflects the economics of the transactions given our large portfolio of rental contracts. These, and other, adjustments to GAAP net income or loss that are applied to derive Adjusted EBITDA are specified by our senior secured credit agreements.

Adjusted Gross Profit. We present total gross profit excluding rental equipment depreciation ("Adjusted Gross Profit") as a non-GAAP financial performance measure. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit, as we do not include the impact of depreciation expense, which represents non-cash expense. We use this measure to evaluate operating margins and the effectiveness of the cost of our rental fleet.

Net Debt. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Net Debt," which is total debt (the most comparable GAAP measure, calculated as current and long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees, plus current and long-term finance lease obligations) minus cash and cash equivalents. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate our financial position.

Net Leverage Ratio. Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, and we believe it provides useful information to investors because it is an important measure to evaluate our debt levels and progress toward leverage targets, which is consistent with the manner our lenders and management use this measure. We define net leverage ratio as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the previous twelve-month period ("last twelve months," or "LTM").

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (24,478 ) $ 11,610 $ (38,813 ) $ 25,410 $ (14,335 ) Interest expense 27,003 23,575 52,018 45,938 25,015 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,070 1,388 1,122 2,251 (1,948 ) Depreciation and amortization 57,797 55,441 113,958 107,531 56,161 EBITDA 63,392 92,014 128,285 181,130 64,893 Adjustments: Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1) 5,260 469 8,220 7,668 2,960 Transaction and integration costs (2) 5,844 3,689 10,690 7,149 4,846 Sales-type lease adjustment (3) 1,961 3,293 4,435 6,096 2,474 Share-based payments (4) 3,599 4,322 6,329 7,469 2,730 Change in fair value of warrants (5) - (604 ) (527 ) (1,129 ) (527 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,056 $ 103,183 $ 157,432 $ 208,383 $ 77,376

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), as adjusted for provision for income taxes, interest expense, net, depreciation of rental equipment and non-rental depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired rental fleet, business acquisition and merger-related costs, including integration, the impact of accounting for certain of our rental contracts with customers that are accounted for under GAAP as sales-type lease and stock compensation expense. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment and inventory sold. The equipment and inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our ABL Credit Agreement and Indenture. (2) Represents transaction and process improvement costs related to acquisitions of businesses, including post-acquisition integration costs, which are recognized within operating expenses in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are expenses associated with the integration of acquired businesses. These expenses are presented as adjustments to net income (loss) pursuant to our ABL Credit Agreement and Indenture. (3) Represents the impact of sales-type lease accounting for certain leases containing rental purchase options (or "RPOs"), as the application of sales-type lease accounting is not deemed to be representative of the ongoing cash flows of the underlying rental contracts. The adjustments are made pursuant to our ABL Credit Agreement and Indenture. The components of this adjustment are presented in the table below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Equipment sales $ (1,554 ) $ (19,603 ) $ (4,572 ) $ (43,775 ) $ (3,018 ) Cost of equipment sales 1,229 19,415 4,051 42,640 2,822 Gross profit (325 ) (188 ) (521 ) (1,135 ) (196 ) Interest income (3,283 ) (4,406 ) (6,025 ) (7,834 ) (2,742 ) Rental invoiced 5,569 7,887 10,981 15,065 5,412 Sales-type lease adjustment $ 1,961 $ 3,293 $ 4,435 $ 6,096 $ 2,474

(4) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units. (5) Represents the charge to earnings for the change in fair value of the liability for warrants.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Rental revenue $ 102,997 $ 122,169 $ 209,168 $ 240,457 $ 106,171 Equipment sales 285,633 302,117 558,235 603,407 272,602 Parts sales and services 34,383 32,544 66,917 65,129 32,534 Total revenue 423,013 456,830 834,320 908,993 411,307 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,295 31,981 59,120 61,880 29,825 Depreciation of rental equipment 44,585 43,616 88,329 83,946 43,744 Cost of equipment sales 231,318 245,266 452,118 491,391 220,800 Cost of parts sales and services 28,548 25,348 54,777 51,496 26,229 Total cost of revenue 333,746 346,211 654,344 688,713 320,598 Gross Profit 89,267 110,619 179,976 220,280 90,709 Add: depreciation of rental equipment 44,585 43,616 88,329 83,946 43,744 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 133,852 $ 154,235 $ 268,305 $ 304,226 $ 134,453

Reconciliation of ERS Segment Adjusted Gross Profit and Rental Gross Profit (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of ERS segment Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Rental revenue $ 100,699 $ 117,832 $ 203,987 $ 231,616 $ 103,288 Equipment sales 37,712 50,694 70,452 142,830 32,740 Total revenue 138,411 168,526 274,439 374,446 136,028 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,281 31,341 59,081 60,401 29,800 Cost of equipment sales 25,792 39,802 49,890 110,883 24,098 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,581 42,805 86,278 82,317 42,697 Total cost of revenue 98,654 113,948 195,249 253,601 96,595 Gross profit 39,757 54,578 79,190 120,845 39,433 Add: depreciation of rental equipment 43,581 42,805 86,278 82,317 42,697 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 83,338 $ 97,383 $ 165,468 $ 203,162 $ 82,130

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted ERS Rental Gross Profit: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 (in $000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rental revenue $ 100,699 $ 117,832 $ 203,987 $ 231,616 $ 103,288 Cost of rental revenue 29,281 31,341 59,081 60,401 29,800 Adjusted Rental Gross Profit $ 71,418 $ 86,491 $ 144,906 $ 171,215 $ 73,488

Reconciliation of Net Debt (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of Net Debt: (in $000s) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,779 $ 6,066 Long-term debt, net 1,528,433 1,492,346 Deferred financing fees 19,527 20,975 Less: cash and cash equivalents (8,059 ) (7,990 ) Net Debt $ 1,543,680 $ 1,511,397

Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited) The following table presents the reconciliation of the Net Leverage Ratio: Twelve Months Ended (in $000s) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Net Debt (as of period end) $ 1,543,680 $ 1,511,397 Divided by: LTM Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 375,979 $ 399,106 Net Leverage Ratio 4.11 3.79

(1) The following tables present the calculation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

Current Year To Date

Period Less: Prior Year To Date

Period Add: Prior Fiscal Year LTM Adjusted EBITDA (in $000s) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ (38,813 ) $ 25,410 $ 50,712 $ (13,511 ) Interest expense 52,018 45,938 94,694 100,774 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,122 2,251 7,364 6,235 Depreciation and amortization 113,958 107,531 218,993 225,420 EBITDA 128,285 181,130 371,763 318,918 Adjustments: Non-cash purchase accounting impact 8,220 7,668 19,742 20,294 Transaction and integration costs 10,690 7,149 14,143 17,684 Sales-type lease adjustment 4,435 6,096 10,458 8,797 Share-based payments 6,329 7,469 13,309 12,169 Change in fair value of warrants (527 ) (1,129 ) (2,485 ) (1,883 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,432 $ 208,383 $ 426,930 $ 375,979

Current Year To Date

Period Less: Prior Year To Date

Period Add: Prior Fiscal Year LTM Adjusted EBITDA (in $000s) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Net income (loss) $ (14,335 ) $ 13,800 $ 50,712 $ 22,577 Interest expense 25,015 22,363 94,694 97,346 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,948 ) 863 7,364 4,553 Depreciation and amortization 56,161 52,090 218,993 223,064 EBITDA 64,893 89,116 371,763 347,540 Adjustments: Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2,960 7,199 19,742 15,503 Transaction and integration costs 4,846 3,460 14,143 15,529 Sales-type lease adjustment 2,474 2,803 10,458 10,129 Share-based payments 2,730 3,147 13,309 12,892 Change in fair value of warrants (527 ) (525 ) (2,485 ) (2,487 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,376 $ 105,200 $ 426,930 $ 399,106

