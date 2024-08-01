LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, reported results today for the second quarter of 2024. The Company generated $53.1 million of cash from operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $56.3 million for the same period of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, the Company generated $151.4 million of cash from operating activities, an increase compared to $77.7 million for the first six months of 2023. The operating cash flow for the first six months of 2024 was the Company's second-highest result for the first six months of any year since the merger between Tutor-Saliba Corporation and Perini Corporation in 2008. The Company continues to anticipate strong operating cash generation over the remainder of 2024 and in 2025.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.1 billion, up 10% compared to $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The growth was primarily driven by increased project execution activities on various Building and Civil segment projects in California and New York, as well as certain Civil segment projects in the Northern Mariana Islands and British Columbia.

Income from construction operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $40.5 million, an increase of $38.1 million compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was principally due to contributions related to the increased project execution activities in the current-year quarter discussed above and the absence of certain significant prior-year unfavorable adjustments. The Company's income from construction operations for the second quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by a $14.3 million ($0.19 per diluted share) increase in share-based compensation expense compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a substantial increase in the Company's stock price during the second quarter of 2024, which affected the fair value of liability-classified awards, as well as by an unfavorable adjustment of $12.4 million ($0.17 per diluted share) due to the impact of a settlement of two completed Civil segment highway projects in the Northeast. Net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $37.5 million, or a $0.72 diluted loss per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Backlog grew to $10.4 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $10.0 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Civil and Building segments were the primary contributors to the new awards activity in the second quarter of 2024. The most significant new awards and contract adjustments in the second quarter of 2024 included the Company's proportionate share of its contract value for a $1.3 billion bridge replacement project in Connecticut; a $216 million airport terminal connectors project at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida; $144 million of additional funding for certain mass-transit projects in California; a $136 million highway and bridge project in the Midwest; a $127 million electrical project in New York; a $74 million military facilities project in Guam; and $71 million of additional funding for various healthcare projects in California.

Outlook and Guidance

"We generated strong operating cash flow in the second quarter, and our operating cash flow for the first half of 2024 was our second-highest result for the first six months of any year," remarked Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we delivered solid year-over-year revenue growth and significantly improved earnings despite the impact of higher share-based compensation expense that resulted from a substantial increase in our stock price during the second quarter, as well as an unfavorable adjustment due to a project settlement, which will have a significant positive impact on our third-quarter operating cash flow. Our backlog is anticipated to grow significantly during the second half of this year and in 2025, as we pursue and expect to capture our share of various large project opportunities, some of which we have already bid and others that we expect to bid soon."

Based on the Company's year-to-date results in 2024 and the current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is affirming its 2024 EPS guidance and still expects EPS to be in the range of $0.85 to $1.10.

Tutor Perini Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE $ 1,127,470 $ 1,021,751 $ 2,176,457 $ 1,798,051 COST OF OPERATIONS (1,010,392 ) (956,790 ) (1,944,129 ) (1,757,259 ) GROSS PROFIT 117,078 64,961 232,328 40,792 General and administrative expenses (76,585 ) (62,573 ) (143,029 ) (120,349 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS 40,493 2,388 89,299 (79,557 ) Other income, net 5,838 3,058 11,149 9,475 Interest expense (23,084 ) (22,016 ) (42,391 ) (43,529 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 23,247 (16,570 ) 58,057 (113,611 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (7,278 ) (194 ) (14,586 ) 47,918 NET INCOME (LOSS) 15,969 (16,764 ) 43,471 (65,693 ) LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 15,157 20,770 26,899 21,037 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION $ 812 $ (37,534 ) $ 16,572 $ (86,730 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.02 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.32 $ (1.68 ) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.02 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.31 $ (1.68 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 52,327 51,803 52,210 51,678 DILUTED 52,848 51,803 52,682 51,678

Tutor Perini Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Reportable Segments (in thousands) Civil Building Specialty Contractors Total Corporate Consolidated Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total revenue $ 577,519 $ 433,797 $ 163,066 $ 1,174,382 $ - $ 1,174,382 Elimination of intersegment revenue (31,031 ) (15,931 ) 50 (46,912 ) - (46,912 ) Revenue from external customers $ 546,488 $ 417,866 $ 163,116 $ 1,127,470 $ - $ 1,127,470 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 75,587 $ 5,047 $ (7,846 ) $ 72,788 (a) $ (32,295 )(b) $ 40,493 Capital expenditures $ 9,479 $ 68 $ (30 ) $ 9,517 $ 1,401 $ 10,918 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 10,727 $ 585 $ 574 $ 11,886 $ 2,120 $ 14,006 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total revenue $ 555,553 $ 321,933 $ 136,323 $ 1,013,809 $ - $ 1,013,809 Elimination of intersegment revenue (1,430 ) 9,409 (37 ) 7,942 - 7,942 Revenue from external customers $ 554,123 $ 331,342 $ 136,286 $ 1,021,751 $ - $ 1,021,751 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 105,407 $ (13,831 ) $ (69,832 ) $ 21,744 (d) $ (19,356 )(b) $ 2,388 Capital expenditures $ 9,643 $ 1,458 $ 256 $ 11,357 $ 1,470 $ 12,827 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 7,074 $ 455 $ 622 $ 8,151 $ 2,195 $ 10,346

______________________________ (a) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's income (loss) from construction operations was impacted by an unfavorable adjustment of $12.4 million ($9.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, after tax) due to the impact of a settlement on two completed Civil segment highway projects in the Northeast. (b) Consists primarily of corporate general and administrative expenses. Corporate general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 included share-based compensation expense of $16.9 million ($12.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, after tax) and $2.6 million ($1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, after tax), respectively. The increase in share-based compensation expense in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a substantial increase in the Company's stock price during the period, which impacted the fair value of liability-classified awards. These awards are remeasured at fair value at the end of each reporting period with the change in fair value recognized in earnings. (c) Depreciation and amortization is included in income (loss) from construction operations. (d) During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's income (loss) from construction operations was impacted by favorable adjustments totaling $58.1 million ($46.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, after tax) resulting from changes in estimates due to improved performance on a Civil segment mass-transit project in California; $35.8 million ($26.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, after tax) of unfavorable non-cash adjustments due to changes in estimates on the Specialty Contractors segment's electrical and mechanical scope of a transportation project in the Northeast associated with a change in the expected recovery on certain unapproved change orders; a non-cash charge of $24.7 million ($18.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, after tax) that resulted from an adverse legal ruling on a Specialty Contractors segment educational facilities project in New York; and a $13.1 million ($10.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, after tax) unfavorable adjustment on a transportation project in the Northeast, split evenly between the Civil and Building segments, due to the settlement of certain change orders during project closeout.

Tutor Perini Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Reportable Segments (in thousands) Civil Building Specialty Contractors Total Corporate Consolidated Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total revenue $ 1,080,341 $ 855,973 $ 327,946 $ 2,264,260 $ - $ 2,264,260 Elimination of intersegment revenue (61,688 ) (26,165 ) 50 (87,803 ) - (87,803 ) Revenue from external customers $ 1,018,653 $ 829,808 $ 327,996 $ 2,176,457 $ - $ 2,176,457 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 146,330 $ 21,167 $ (26,158 ) $ 141,339 (a) $ (52,040 )(b) $ 89,299 Capital expenditures $ 17,610 $ 285 $ 273 $ 18,168 $ 3,184 $ 21,352 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 20,981 $ 1,170 $ 1,172 $ 23,323 $ 4,265 $ 27,588 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total revenue $ 933,777 $ 551,224 $ 333,071 $ 1,818,072 $ - $ 1,818,072 Elimination of intersegment revenue (29,784 ) 9,771 (8 ) (20,021 ) - (20,021 ) Revenue from external customers $ 903,993 $ 560,995 $ 333,063 $ 1,798,051 $ - $ 1,798,051 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 123,419 $ (84,040 ) $ (82,280 ) $ (42,901 )(d) $ (36,656 )(b) $ (79,557 ) Capital expenditures $ 24,708 $ 3,475 $ 700 $ 28,883 $ 1,740 $ 30,623 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 14,055 $ 912 $ 1,241 $ 16,208 $ 4,546 $ 20,754

______________________________ (a) During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's income (loss) from construction operations was impacted by unfavorable adjustments of $12.4 million ($9.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, after tax) due to the impact of a settlement on two completed Civil segment highway projects in the Northeast and $12.0 million ($8.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, after tax) due to an arbitration ruling that only provided a partial award to the Company pertaining to a completed Specialty Contractors segment electrical project in New York. The period was also impacted by a favorable adjustment of $10.2 million ($7.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, after tax) on a Civil segment mass-transit project in California related to a dispute resolution and associated expected cost savings. (b) Consists primarily of corporate general and administrative expenses. Corporate general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 included share-based compensation expense of $22.4 million ($16.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, after tax) and $5.6 million ($4.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, after tax), respectively. The increase in share-based compensation expense in the current-year period was primarily due to a substantial increase in the Company's stock price during the period, which impacted the fair value of liability-classified awards. These awards are remeasured at fair value at the end of each reporting period with the change in fair value recognized in earnings. (c) Depreciation and amortization is included in income (loss) from construction operations. (d) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's income (loss) from construction operations was impacted by an adverse legal ruling on a completed mixed-use project in New York, which resulted in a non-cash, pre-tax charge of $83.6 million ($60.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, after tax), of which $72.2 million impacted the Building segment and $11.4 million impacted the Specialty Contractors segment; $35.8 million ($26.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, after tax) of unfavorable non-cash adjustments due to changes in estimates on the Specialty Contractors segment's electrical and mechanical scope of a transportation project in the Northeast associated with a change in the expected recovery on certain unapproved change orders; net favorable adjustments of $30.1 million ($23.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, after tax) for a Civil segment mass-transit project in California that resulted from changes in estimates due to improved performance; a non-cash charge of $24.7 million ($18.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, after tax) that resulted from an adverse legal ruling on a Specialty Contractors segment educational facilities project in New York; and a $13.1 million ($10.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, after tax) unfavorable adjustment on a transportation project in the Northeast, split evenly between the Civil and Building segments, due to the settlement of certain change orders during project closeout.

Tutor Perini Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents ($156,912 and $173,118 related to variable interest entities ("VIEs")) $ 267,072 $ 380,564 Restricted cash 12,417 14,116 Restricted investments 134,182 130,287 Accounts receivable ($60,049 and $84,014 related to VIEs) 1,087,369 1,054,014 Retention receivable ($157,536 and $161,187 related to VIEs) 546,668 580,926 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings ($87,833 and $58,089 related to VIEs) 1,160,710 1,143,846 Other current assets ($18,918 and $26,725 related to VIEs) 187,822 217,601 Total current assets 3,396,240 3,521,354 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT ("P&E"), net of accumulated depreciation of $548,937 and $534,171 (net P&E of $29,449 and $35,135 related to VIEs) 434,371 441,291 GOODWILL 205,143 205,143 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 67,187 68,305 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 67,284 74,083 OTHER ASSETS 123,523 119,680 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,293,748 $ 4,429,856 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 18,602 $ 117,431 Accounts payable ($28,980 and $24,160 related to VIEs) 622,776 466,545 Retention payable ($18,444 and $22,841 related to VIEs) 223,962 223,138 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings ($394,866 and $439,759 related to VIEs) 987,447 1,103,530 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($10,620 and $18,206 related to VIEs) 207,877 214,309 Total current liabilities 2,060,664 2,124,953 LONG-TERM DEBT, less current maturities, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs totaling $31,387 and $11,000 657,835 782,314 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 259,132 238,678 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,977,631 3,145,945 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - authorized 1,000,000 shares ($1 par value), none issued - - Common stock - authorized 112,500,000 shares ($1 par value), issued and outstanding 52,389,430 and 52,025,497 shares 52,389 52,025 Additional paid-in capital 1,148,074 1,146,204 Retained earnings 149,718 133,146 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,226 ) (39,787 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,309,955 1,291,588 Noncontrolling interests 6,162 (7,677 ) TOTAL EQUITY 1,316,117 1,283,911 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,293,748 $ 4,429,856

Tutor Perini Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 43,471 $ (65,693 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 26,470 19,636 Amortization of intangible assets 1,118 1,118 Share-based compensation expense 22,437 5,637 Change in debt discounts and deferred debt issuance costs 4,366 2,005 Deferred income taxes 5,969 (68,256 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 595 (5,038 ) Changes in other components of working capital 49,150 188,761 Other long-term liabilities 1,188 (2,152 ) Other, net (3,351 ) 1,632 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 151,413 77,650 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (21,352 ) (30,623 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,434 6,758 Investments in securities (22,073 ) (14,521 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments in securities 17,979 9,227 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (24,012 ) (29,159 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt 597,900 537,500 Repayment of debt (800,819 ) (571,332 ) Cash payments related to share-based compensation (2,194 ) (284 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (12,400 ) (15,250 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests - 2,000 Debt issuance, extinguishment and modification costs (25,079 ) (497 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (242,592 ) (47,863 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (115,191 ) 628 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 394,680 273,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 279,489 $ 274,459

Tutor Perini Corporation Backlog Information Unaudited (in millions) Backlog at March 31, 2024 New Awards in the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024(a) Revenue Recognized in the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Backlog at June 30, 2024 Civil $ 4,096.6 $ 814.5 $ (546.5 ) $ 4,364.6 Building 4,169.9 436.7 (417.9 ) 4,188.7 Specialty Contractors 1,715.7 313.0 (163.1 ) 1,865.6 Total $ 9,982.2 $ 1,564.2 $ (1,127.5 ) $ 10,418.9 (in millions) Backlog at December 31, 2023 New Awards in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024(a) Revenue Recognized in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Backlog at June 30, 2024 Civil $ 4,240.6 $ 1,142.7 $ (1,018.7 ) $ 4,364.6 Building 4,177.5 841.0 (829.8 ) 4,188.7 Specialty Contractors 1,740.3 453.3 (328.0 ) 1,865.6 Total $ 10,158.4 $ 2,437.0 $ (2,176.5 ) $ 10,418.9

______________________________ (a) New awards consist of the original contract price of projects added to backlog plus or minus subsequent changes to the estimated total contract price of existing contracts.

