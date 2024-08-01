ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance, reported second quarter net income available to RGA shareholders of $203 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared with $205 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income* for the second quarter totaled $365 million, or $5.48 per diluted share, compared with $297 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, the year before. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $0.06 per diluted share on net income available to RGA shareholders, and an adverse effect of $0.06 per diluted share on adjusted operating income as compared with the prior year.

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums $ 3,920 $ 3,337 $ 9,296 $ 6,722 Net income available to RGA shareholders 203 205 413 457 Net income available to RGA shareholders per diluted share 3.03 3.05 6.19 6.77 Adjusted operating income* 365 297 766 646 Adjusted operating income, excluding notable items* 365 297 766 646 Adjusted operating income per diluted share* 5.48 4.40 11.49 9.55 Adjusted operating income, excluding notable items per diluted share* 5.48 4.40 11.49 9.55 Book value per share 147.90 117.87 Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)* 148.19 138.99 Book value per share, excluding AOCI and B36* 149.01 138.88 Total assets 109,888 89,040

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions" below

In the second quarter, consolidated net premiums totaled $3.9 billion, an increase of 17.5% over the 2023 second quarter, with an adverse net foreign currency effect of $33 million. Excluding the net foreign currency effect, consolidated net premiums increased 18.5% in the quarter. Net premiums for the quarter included a $282 million contribution from a single premium pension risk transfer transaction in the U.S. Financial Solutions business.

Compared with the year-ago period, excluding spread-based businesses, second quarter investment income increased 10.9%, primarily due to the addition of large asset-intensive in-force transactions in recent periods. Average investment yield increased to 4.65% in the second quarter compared with 4.42% in the prior-year period due to higher new money rates.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.3% on pre-tax income, slightly above the expected range of 23% to 24%, primarily related to income earned in non-U.S. jurisdictions.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.5% on pre-tax adjusted operating income, above the expected range of 23% to 24%, primarily related to income earned in non-U.S. jurisdictions.

Tony Cheng, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second quarter was good overall, and we continue to have strong momentum, on the back of a particularly strong first quarter. Our Asia Traditional and Financial Solutions businesses had a very good quarter, and our U.S. Traditional and EMEA Financial Solutions areas also performed well. We had a solid quarter of in-force transactions, with $307 million of capital deployed. Additionally, we continued to see good momentum in organic new business activity.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, and we ended the quarter with excess capital of approximately $1.0 billion. Based on favorable business conditions and RGA's global leadership position, we are optimistic about the future and expect to continue to deliver attractive financial results over time."

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. and Latin America

Traditional Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums $ 1,827 $ 1,750 $ 3,542 $ 3,365 Pre-tax income 174 62 290 183 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 167 63 295 185 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 167 63 295 185

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable in-force management actions, partially offset by client reporting adjustments; overall claims experience was in line with expectations.

Financial Solutions Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax income $ 83 $ 68 $ 100 $ 182 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 80 109 170 214 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 80 109 170 214

Quarterly Results

Results were below the expected range due to the timing of recent new business not yet at full earnings run rate, as well as one-time items.

Canada

Traditional Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums $ 326 $ 307 $ 644 $ 602 Pre-tax income 27 35 74 64 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 26 32 72 61 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 26 32 72 61

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $6 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected modestly unfavorable mortality experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax income $ 6 $ 6 $ 13 $ 16 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 7 6 14 16 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 7 6 14 16

Quarterly Results

Results were in line with expectations.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Traditional Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums $ 497 $ 429 $ 993 $ 867 Pre-tax income 1 4 29 31 Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) (1 ) 4 37 31 Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss), excluding notable items (1 ) 4 37 31

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect on net premiums of $1 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected unfavorable experience, primarily in the United Kingdom.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax income $ 72 $ 52 $ 136 $ 111 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 86 66 163 135 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 86 66 163 135

Quarterly Results

Results reflected the impact of strong new business in recent periods and favorable longevity experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Asia Pacific

Traditional Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums $ 708 $ 677 $ 1,424 $ 1,339 Pre-tax income 100 89 209 168 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 99 89 208 168 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 99 89 208 168

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $23 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected the benefit of in-force management actions and the impact of recent new business in Asia.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums $ 50 $ 44 $ 96 $ 108 Pre-tax income (loss) (58 ) 20 (45 ) 7 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 71 62 130 102 Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items 71 62 130 102

Quarterly Results

Pre-tax loss reflected a foreign currency exchange rate derivative loss, driven by weakness in Japanese yen.

Pre-tax adjusted operating income reflected favorable overall experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect of $8 million on pre-tax income and an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Corporate and Other Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax income (loss) $ (136 ) $ (71 ) $ (265 ) $ (146 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) (44 ) (55 ) (82 ) (80 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss), excluding notable items (44 ) (55 ) (82 ) (80 )

Quarterly Results

Results were slightly unfavorable compared to the expected quarterly average run rate; year to date results are in line with the average run rate.

Dividend Declaration

Effective July 30, 2024, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89, payable August 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (the "Company") discloses certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company principally uses such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating performance because the Company believes that such measures, when reviewed in conjunction with relevant U.S. GAAP measures, present a clearer picture of our operating performance and assist the Company in the allocation of its resources. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and other third parties with a better understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial statements and the underlying profitability drivers and trends of the Company's businesses by excluding specified items which may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance and may fluctuate significantly from period to period. These measures should be considered supplementary to the Company's financial results that are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way the Company calculates such measures. Consequently, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used in this document or in other public disclosures made by the Company from time to time:

1. Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, and adjusted operating income per diluted share. The Company uses these measures as a basis for analyzing financial results because the Company believes that such measures better reflect the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations. Adjusted operating income is calculated as net income available to the Company's shareholders (or, in the case of pre-tax adjusted operating income, income before income taxes) excluding, as applicable: substantially all of the effect of net investment related gains and losses;

changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives;

changes in the fair value of contracts that provide market risk benefits;

non-economic losses at contract inception for direct pension risk transfer single premium business (which are amortized into adjusted operating income within claims and other policy benefits over the estimated lives of the contracts);

any net gain or loss from discontinued operations;

the cumulative effect of any accounting changes;

the impact of certain tax-related items; and

any other items that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations as such items can be volatile and may not reflect the underlying performance of the Company's business. In addition, adjusted operating income per diluted share is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. These measures also serve as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under the Company's management incentive programs. 2. Adjusted operating income (on a pre-tax and after-tax basis), excluding notable items.

Notable items are items the Company believes may not be indicative of its ongoing operating performance which are excluded from adjusted operating income to provide investors and other third parties with a better understanding of the Company's results. Such items may be unexpected, unknown when the Company prepares its business plan or otherwise. Notable items presented may include the financial impact of the Company's assumption reviews on business subject to the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update No. 2018-12, "Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts" and related amendments, reflected in future policy benefits remeasurement gains or losses. 3. Adjusted operating revenue. This measure excludes the effects of net realized capital gains and losses, and changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives. 4. Shareholders' equity position excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI"), shareholders' average equity position excluding AOCI, and book value per share excluding the impact of AOCI. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information since such measures exclude AOCI-related items that are not permanent and can fluctuate significantly from period to period, and may not reflect the impact of the underlying performance of the Company's businesses on shareholders' equity and book value per share. AOCI primarily relates to changes in interest rates, credit spreads on its investment securities, future policy benefits discount rate measurement gains (losses), market risk benefits instrument-specific credit risk remeasurement gains (losses) and foreign currency fluctuations. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Shareholders' average equity position excluding AOCI and B36, where B36 refers to the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld embedded derivatives;

Shareholders' average equity position excluding AOCI and notable items; and

Shareholders' average equity position excluding AOCI, B36 and notable items. 5. Adjusted operating return on equity. This measure is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by average shareholders' equity excluding AOCI. Adjusted operating return on equity also serves as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under the Company's management incentive programs. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted operating return on equity excluding AOCI and B36;

Adjusted operating return on equity excluding AOCI and notable items, which is calculated as adjusted operating income excluding notable items divided by average shareholders' equity excluding notable items and AOCI; and

Adjusted operating return on equity excluding AOCI, B36 and notable items.

Reconciliations of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures (to the extent disclosed in this document) to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Appendix at the end of this document.



Other definitions:

Uncapped (profitable) cohorts: cohorts with a net premium ratio under 100%.

Capped (loss) cohorts: cohorts with a net premium ratio equal to or greater than 100%.

Floored cohorts: cohorts with reserves floored at zero as reserves cannot be negative.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is today one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus - all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $3.8 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $109.9 billion as of June 30, 2024. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit www.rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws including, among others, statements relating to projections of the future operations, strategies, earnings, revenues, income or loss, ratios, financial performance and growth potential of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements often contain words and phrases such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "pro forma," "project," "should," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning or that are otherwise tied to future periods or future performance, in each case in all derivative forms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results, performance, and achievements could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could also cause results or events to differ, possibly materially, from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, include, among others: (1) adverse changes in mortality, morbidity, lapsation, or claims experience, (2) inadequate risk analysis and underwriting, (3) adverse capital and credit market conditions and their impact on the Company's liquidity, access to capital, and cost of capital, (4) changes in the Company's financial strength and credit ratings and the effect of such changes on the Company's future results of operations and financial condition, (5) the availability and cost of collateral necessary for regulatory reserves and capital, (6) requirements to post collateral or make payments due to declines in the market value of assets subject to the Company's collateral arrangements, (7) action by regulators who have authority over the Company's reinsurance operations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, (8) the effect of the Company parent's status as an insurance holding company and regulatory restrictions on its ability to pay principal of and interest on its debt obligations, (9) general economic conditions or a prolonged economic downturn affecting the demand for insurance and reinsurance in the Company's current and planned markets, (10) the impairment of other financial institutions and its effect on the Company's business, (11) fluctuations in U.S. or foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or securities and real estate markets, (12) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the value of the Company's investment securities or result in the impairment of all or a portion of the value of certain of the Company's investment securities that in turn could affect regulatory capital, (13) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the Company's ability to make timely sales of investment securities, (14) risks inherent in the Company's risk management and investment strategy, including changes in investment portfolio yields due to interest rate or credit quality changes, (15) the fact that the determination of allowances and impairments taken on the Company's investments is highly subjective, (16) the stability of and actions by governments and economies in the markets in which the Company operates, including ongoing uncertainties regarding the amount of U.S. sovereign debt and the credit ratings thereof, (17) the Company's dependence on third parties, including those insurance companies and reinsurers to which the Company cedes some reinsurance, third-party investment managers, and others, (18) financial performance of the Company's clients, (19) the threat of natural disasters, catastrophes, terrorist attacks, pandemics, epidemics, or other major public health issues anywhere in the world where the Company or its clients do business, (20) competitive factors and competitors' responses to the Company's initiatives, (21) development and introduction of new products and distribution opportunities, (22) execution of the Company's entry into new markets, (23) integration of acquired blocks of business and entities, (24) interruption or failure of the Company's telecommunication, information technology, or other operational systems, or the Company's failure to maintain adequate security to protect the confidentiality or privacy of personal or sensitive data and intellectual property stored on such systems, (25) adverse developments with respect to litigation, arbitration, or regulatory investigations or actions, (26) the adequacy of reserves, resources, and accurate information relating to settlements, awards and terminated and discontinued lines of business, (27) changes in laws, regulations, and accounting standards applicable to the Company or its business, including Long-Duration Targeted Improvement accounting changes and (28) other risks and uncertainties described in this document and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, including those mentioned in this document and described in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though the Company's situation may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities law. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you are advised to see Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as may be supplemented by Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 203 $ 3.03 $ 205 $ 3.05 Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 239 3.60 88 1.30 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (6 ) (0.09 ) (24 ) (0.36 ) Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses - - 2 0.03 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (20 ) (0.30 ) 16 0.24 Included in interest credited (4 ) (0.06 ) 3 0.04 Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 1 0.01 2 0.03 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (1 ) (0.01 ) (2 ) (0.03 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (1 ) (0.01 ) - - Other (1) (35 ) (0.52 ) - - Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items (12 ) (0.18 ) 5 0.07 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 0.01 2 0.03 Adjusted operating income 365 5.48 297 4.40 Notable items - - - - Adjusted operating income, excluding notable items $ 365 $ 5.48 $ 297 $ 4.40

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 413 $ 6.19 $ 457 $ 6.77 Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 424 6.37 190 2.79 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (34 ) (0.51 ) (13 ) (0.19 ) Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses (2 ) (0.03 ) 2 0.03 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (81 ) (1.22 ) (13 ) (0.19 ) Included in interest credited 6 0.09 (3 ) (0.04 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 0.03 2 0.03 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) (0.03 ) (2 ) (0.03 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (1 ) (0.02 ) - - Other (1) 54 0.81 6 0.09 Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items (16 ) (0.24 ) 17 0.25 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 0.05 3 0.04 Adjusted operating income 766 11.49 646 9.55 Notable items - - - - Adjusted operating income, excluding notable items $ 766 $ 11.49 $ 646 $ 9.55

(1) The Other line item includes pension risk transfer day one loss, market value adjustments on surrender charges and other immaterial items.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Effective Income Tax Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Pre-tax Income (Loss) Income Taxes Effective Tax Rate (1) Pre-tax Income (Loss) Income Taxes Effective Tax Rate (1) GAAP income $ 269 $ 65 24.3 % $ 541 $ 125 23.1 % Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 308 69 540 116 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (8 ) (2 ) (43 ) (9 ) Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses - - (2 ) - Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (26 ) (6 ) (103 ) (22 ) Included in interest credited (6 ) (2 ) 7 1 Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 1 - 2 - Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (1 ) - (2 ) - Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (1 ) - (1 ) - Other (2) (45 ) (10 ) 68 14 Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items - 12 - 16 Adjusted operating income 491 126 25.5 % 1,007 241 23.9 % Notable items - - - - Adjusted operating income, excluding notable items $ 491 $ 126 $ 1,007 $ 241

(1) The Company rounds amounts in the financial statements to millions and calculates the effective tax rate from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. Thus certain amounts may not recalculate based on the numbers due to rounding. (2) The Other line item includes pension risk transfer day one loss, market value adjustments on surrender charges and other immaterial items.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Income before Income Taxes to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Income before income taxes $ 269 $ 265 Reconciliation to pre-tax adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 308 117 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (8 ) (31 ) Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses - 2 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (26 ) 20 Included in interest credited (6 ) 3 Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 1 2 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (1 ) (2 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (1 ) - Other (1) (45 ) - Pre-tax adjusted operating income 491 376 Notable items - - Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items $ 491 $ 376

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Income before income taxes $ 541 $ 616 Reconciliation to pre-tax adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 540 244 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (43 ) (17 ) Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses (2 ) 2 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (103 ) (17 ) Included in interest credited 7 (4 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 2 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) (2 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (1 ) - Other (1) 68 8 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 1,007 832 Notable items - - Pre-tax adjusted operating income, excluding notable items $ 1,007 $ 832

(1) The Other line item includes pension risk transfer day one loss, market value adjustments on surrender charges and other immaterial items.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Pre-tax income (loss) Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) Notable Items Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) ex. notable items U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 174 $ (1 ) $ (6 ) $ 167 $ - $ 167 Financial Solutions 83 23 (26 ) 80 - 80 Total U.S. and Latin America 257 22 (32 ) 247 - 247 Canada Traditional 27 (1 ) - 26 - 26 Canada Financial Solutions 6 1 - 7 - 7 Total Canada 33 - - 33 - 33 EMEA Traditional 1 (2 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) EMEA Financial Solutions 72 14 - 86 - 86 Total EMEA 73 12 - 85 - 85 APAC Traditional 100 (1 ) - 99 - 99 APAC Financial Solutions (58 ) 129 - 71 - 71 Total Asia Pacific 42 128 - 170 - 170 Corporate and Other (136 ) 92 - (44 ) - (44 ) Consolidated $ 269 $ 254 $ (32 ) $ 491 $ - $ 491

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Pre-tax income (loss) Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) Notable Items Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) ex. notable items U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 62 $ - $ 1 $ 63 $ - $ 63 Financial Solutions 68 19 22 109 - 109 Total U.S. and Latin America 130 19 23 172 - 172 Canada Traditional 35 (3 ) - 32 - 32 Canada Financial Solutions 6 - - 6 - 6 Total Canada 41 (3 ) - 38 - 38 EMEA Traditional 4 - - 4 - 4 EMEA Financial Solutions 52 14 - 66 - 66 Total EMEA 56 14 - 70 - 70 APAC Traditional 89 - - 89 - 89 APAC Financial Solutions 20 42 - 62 - 62 Total Asia Pacific 109 42 - 151 - 151 Corporate and Other (71 ) 16 - (55 ) - (55 ) Consolidated $ 265 $ 88 $ 23 $ 376 $ - $ 376

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Pre-tax income (loss) Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) Notable Items Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) ex. notable items U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 290 $ (1 ) $ 6 $ 295 $ - $ 295 Financial Solutions 100 172 (102 ) 170 - 170 Total U.S. and Latin America 390 171 (96 ) 465 - 465 Canada Traditional 74 (2 ) - 72 - 72 Canada Financial Solutions 13 1 - 14 - 14 Total Canada 87 (1 ) - 86 - 86 EMEA Traditional 29 8 - 37 - 37 EMEA Financial Solutions 136 27 - 163 - 163 Total EMEA 165 35 - 200 - 200 APAC Traditional 209 (1 ) - 208 - 208 APAC Financial Solutions (45 ) 175 - 130 - 130 Total Asia Pacific 164 174 - 338 - 338 Corporate and Other (265 ) 183 - (82 ) - (82 ) Consolidated $ 541 $ 562 $ (96 ) $ 1,007 $ - $ 1,007

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Pre-tax income (loss) Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Change in value of embedded derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) Notable Items Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) ex. notable items U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 183 $ - $ 2 $ 185 $ - $ 185 Financial Solutions 182 55 (23 ) 214 - 214 Total U.S. and Latin America 365 55 (21 ) 399 - 399 Canada Traditional 64 (3 ) - 61 - 61 Canada Financial Solutions 16 - - 16 - 16 Total Canada 80 (3 ) - 77 - 77 EMEA Traditional 31 - - 31 - 31 EMEA Financial Solutions 111 24 - 135 - 135 Total EMEA 142 24 - 166 - 166 APAC Traditional 168 - - 168 - 168 APAC Financial Solutions 7 95 - 102 - 102 Total Asia Pacific 175 95 - 270 - 270 Corporate and Other (146 ) 66 - (80 ) - (80 ) Consolidated $ 616 $ 237 $ (21 ) $ 832 $ - $ 832

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Per Share and Shares Data (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share from net income (loss): Basic earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 3.09 $ 6.28 $ 6.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.03 $ 3.05 $ 6.19 $ 6.77 Diluted earnings per share from adjusted operating income $ 5.48 $ 4.40 $ 11.49 $ 9.55 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 66,732 67,420 66,645 67,563

(Unaudited) At June 30, 2024 2023 Treasury shares 19,487 19,099 Common shares outstanding 65,824 66,212 Book value per share outstanding $ 147.90 $ 117.87 Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI $ 148.19 $ 138.99

Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Book Value Per Share Excluding AOCI and B36 Derivatives (Unaudited) At June 30, 2024 2023 Book value per share outstanding $ 147.90 $ 117.87 Less effect of AOCI: Accumulated currency translation adjustment 1.32 0.38 Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of securities (71.31 ) (73.69 ) Effect of updating discount rates on future policy benefits 70.06 52.26 Change in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits 0.09 0.20 Pension and postretirement benefits (0.45 ) (0.27 ) Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI 148.19 138.99 Less effect of B36 derivatives (0.82 ) 0.11 Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI and B36 derivatives $ 149.01 $ 138.88

Reconciliation of Shareholders' Average Equity to Shareholders' Average Equity Excluding AOCI (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024: Average Equity Shareholders' average equity $ 8,830 Less effect of AOCI: Accumulated currency translation adjustment 41 Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of securities (4,792 ) Effect of updating discount rates on future policy benefits 4,120 Change in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits 6 Pension and postretirement benefits (24 ) Shareholders' average equity, excluding AOCI 9,479 Year-to-date notable items, net of tax - Shareholders' average equity, excluding AOCI and notable items $ 9,479

Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Related Return on Equity (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Return on Equity Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024: Income Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 858 9.7 % Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 553 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 65 Tax expense on uncertain tax positions and other tax related items (29 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 Adjusted operating income 1,454 15.3 % Notable items after tax - Adjusted operating income, excluding notable items $ 1,454 15.3 %

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums $ 3,920 $ 3,337 $ 9,296 $ 6,722 Investment income, net of related expenses 1,082 857 2,043 1,713 Investment related gains (losses), net (271 ) (123 ) (420 ) (200 ) Other revenue 147 85 296 172 Total revenues 4,878 4,156 11,215 8,407 Benefits and expenses: Claims and other policy benefits 3,712 3,013 8,844 6,076 Future policy benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (90 ) 13 (114 ) (13 ) Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (8 ) (31 ) (43 ) (17 ) Interest credited 231 209 485 424 Policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses 391 349 778 680 Other operating expenses 301 275 584 525 Interest expense 72 63 140 116 Total benefits and expenses 4,609 3,891 10,674 7,791 Income before income taxes 269 265 541 616 Provision for income taxes 65 58 125 156 Net income 204 207 416 460 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 2 3 3 Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 203 $ 205 $ 413 $ 457

