Generated $291 million net cash provided by operating activities, $608 million net loss, $113 million adjusted net income (non-GAAP), and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $413 million

Reported total net production of 379 Bcfe, or 4.2 Bcfe per day, including 3.6 Bcf per day of gas and 101 MBbls per day of liquids

Invested $430 million of capital and placed 22 wells to sales, including 19 in Appalachia and 3 in Haynesville

Proactively adjusting activity in response to commodity prices while optimizing productive capacity within annual cash flow

Financial Results For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (608 ) $ 231 $ (2,143 ) $ 2,170 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 113 $ 95 $ 244 $ 441 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.55 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.97 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.40 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 413 $ 484 $ 885 $ 1,283 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 291 $ 425 $ 787 $ 1,562 Net cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 378 $ 453 $ 817 $ 1,217 Total capital investments (1) $ 430 $ 595 $ 968 $ 1,260 Free cash flow (deficit) (non-GAAP) $ (52 ) $ (142 ) $ (151 ) $ (43 )

(1) Capital investments include decreases of $31 million and $22 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and decreases of $17 million and $28 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, relating to the change in capital accruals between periods.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Southwestern Energy recorded a net loss of $608 million, or ($0.55) per diluted share. Adjusting for the impact of the Company's full cost ceiling test impairment and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $113 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $413 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $291 million, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $378 million and total capital investments were $430 million.

As of June 30, 2024, Southwestern Energy had total debt of $4.2 billion and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of 2.1x. At the end of the quarter, the Company had $445 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and no outstanding letters of credit.

As indicated in the table below, second quarter 2024 weighted average realized price was $1.70 per Mcfe, excluding the impact of derivatives and net of $0.29 per Mcfe of transportation expenses. Including derivatives, weighted average realized price for the second quarter was up from $2.33 per Mcfe in 2023 to $2.35 per Mcfe in 2024 primarily due to an increase in liquids prices.

Realized Prices For the three months ended For the six months ended (includes transportation costs) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Natural Gas Price: NYMEX Henry Hub price ($/MMBtu) (1) $ 1.89 $ 2.10 $ 2.07 $ 2.76 Discount to NYMEX (2) (0.67 ) (0.63 ) (0.58 ) (0.43 ) Average realized gas price, excluding derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 1.22 $ 1.47 $ 1.49 $ 2.33 Loss on settled financial basis derivatives ($/Mcf) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Gain on settled commodity derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.80 0.57 0.65 0.17 Average realized gas price, including derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.00 $ 2.02 $ 2.12 $ 2.45 Oil Price: WTI oil price ($/Bbl) (3) $ 80.57 $ 73.78 $ 78.76 $ 74.96 Discount to WTI (4) (10.43 ) (10.58 ) (10.63 ) (10.41 ) Average realized oil price, excluding derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 70.14 $ 63.20 $ 68.13 $ 64.55 Average realized oil price, including derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 66.67 $ 56.82 $ 64.90 $ 57.49 NGL Price: Average realized NGL price, excluding derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 20.06 $ 18.63 $ 21.89 $ 21.51 Average realized NGL price, including derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 20.41 $ 20.85 $ 22.01 $ 22.71 Percentage of WTI, excluding derivatives 25 % 25 % 28 % 29 % Total Weighted Average Realized Price: Excluding derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 1.70 $ 1.84 $ 1.94 $ 2.65 Including derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 2.35 $ 2.33 $ 2.48 $ 2.75

(1) Based on last day settlement prices from monthly futures contracts. (2) This discount includes a basis differential, a heating content adjustment, physical basis sales, third-party transportation charges and fuel charges, and excludes financial basis derivatives. (3) Based on the average daily settlement price of the nearby month futures contract over the period. (4) This discount primarily includes location and quality adjustments.

Operational Results

Total net production for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 379 Bcfe, of which 85% was natural gas, 13% NGLs and 2% oil. Capital investments totaled $430 million for the second quarter of 2024 with 30 wells drilled, 23 wells completed and 22 wells placed to sales.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production Natural gas production (Bcf) 324 365 649 718 Oil production (MBbls) 1,261 1,441 2,492 2,859 NGL production (MBbls) 7,908 8,247 15,169 16,487 Total production (Bcfe) 379 423 755 834 Average unit costs per Mcfe Lease operating expenses (1) $ 1.08 $ 1.00 $ 1.10 $ 1.03 General & administrative expenses (2) $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 Full cost pool amortization $ 0.58 $ 0.77 $ 0.63 $ 0.76

(1) Includes post-production costs such as gathering, processing, fractionation and compression. (2) Excludes $10 million and $19 million in merger-related expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Appalachia - In the second quarter, total production was 247 Bcfe, with NGL production of 87 MBbls per day and oil production of 14 MBbls per day. The Company drilled 16 wells, completed 15 wells and placed 19 wells to sales with an average lateral length of 16,596 feet and average well cost of $922 per lateral foot.

Haynesville - In the second quarter, total production was 132 Bcf. There were 14 wells drilled, 8 wells completed and 3 wells placed to sales in the quarter with an average lateral length of 8,348 feet and average well cost of $1,788 per lateral foot.

E&P Division Results For the three months ended June 30, 2024 For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Appalachia Haynesville Appalachia Haynesville Natural gas production (Bcf) 192 132 379 270 Liquids production Oil (MBbls) 1,256 5 2,482 10 NGL (MBbls) 7,908 - 15,168 1 Production (Bcfe) 247 132 485 270 Capital investments (in millions) Drilling and completions, including workovers $ 163 $ 188 $ 361 $ 420 Land acquisition and other 22 1 68 2 Capitalized interest and expense 31 17 66 37 Total capital investments $ 216 $ 206 $ 495 $ 459 Gross operated well activity summary Drilled 16 14 31 28 Completed 15 8 30 20 Wells to sales 19 3 25 15 Total weighted average realized price per Mcfe, excluding derivatives $ 1.71 $ 1.66 $ 2.02 $ 1.81

Wells to sales summary For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Gross wells to sales Average lateral length Appalachia Super Rich Marcellus 6 16,426 Rich Marcellus 4 14,241 Dry Gas Utica(1) 6 20,184 Dry Gas Marcellus 3 12,898 Haynesville 3 8,348 Total 22

(1) Ohio Utica

Guidance

Due to the pending merger with Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake"), Southwestern Energy has discontinued providing guidance. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to rely on historical forward-looking statements as those forward-looking statements were the estimates of management only as of the date provided and were subject to the specific risks and uncertainties that accompanied such forward-looking statements.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, except share/per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenues: Gas sales $ 411 $ 551 $ 995 $ 1,696 Oil sales 90 92 172 187 NGL sales 158 153 332 354 Marketing 424 475 1,003 1,154 Other - (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) 1,083 1,269 2,500 3,387 Operating Costs and Expenses: Marketing purchases 433 481 1,021 1,148 Operating expenses 403 418 820 836 General and administrative expenses 45 41 101 87 Merger-related expenses 10 - 19 - Depreciation, depletion and amortization 226 328 488 641 Impairments 631 - 2,724 - Taxes, other than income taxes 44 58 93 126 1,792 1,326 5,266 2,838 Operating Income (Loss) (709 ) (57 ) (2,766 ) 549 Interest Expense: Interest on debt 61 60 120 123 Other interest charges 2 3 5 6 Interest capitalized (26 ) (29 ) (53 ) (59 ) 37 34 72 70 Gain (Loss) on Derivatives (35 ) 317 91 1,718 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - - - (19 ) Other Loss, Net (3 ) - (2 ) (1 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (784 ) 226 (2,749 ) 2,177 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes: Current - - - - Deferred (176 ) (5 ) (606 ) 7 (176 ) (5 ) (606 ) 7 Net Income (Loss) $ (608 ) $ 231 $ (2,143 ) $ 2,170 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.55 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.97 Diluted $ (0.55 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.97 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,102,737,261 1,101,167,082 1,102,281,059 1,100,725,127 Diluted 1,102,737,261 1,102,724,782 1,102,281,059 1,102,487,313

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (in millions) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15 $ 21 Accounts receivable, net 544 680 Derivative assets 363 614 Other current assets 89 100 Total current assets 1,011 1,415 Natural gas and oil properties, using the full cost method 38,737 37,772 Other 578 566 Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (31,645 ) (28,425 ) Total property and equipment, net 7,670 9,913 Operating lease assets 136 154 Long-term derivative assets 80 175 Deferred tax assets 849 238 Other long-term assets 104 96 Total long-term assets 1,169 663 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,850 $ 11,991 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 389 $ - Accounts payable 1,170 1,384 Taxes payable 125 128 Interest payable 77 77 Derivative liabilities 89 79 Current operating lease liabilities 42 44 Other current liabilities 30 17 Total current liabilities 1,922 1,729 Long-term debt 3,784 3,947 Long-term operating lease liabilities 93 107 Long-term derivative liabilities 59 100 Other long-term liabilities 227 220 Total long-term liabilities 4,163 4,374 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; issued 1,164,596,399 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 1,163,077,745 shares as of December 31, 2023 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 7,206 7,188 Accumulated deficit (3,125 ) (982 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) (3 ) Common stock in treasury, 61,614,693 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (327 ) (327 ) Total equity 3,765 5,888 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,850 $ 11,991

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,143 ) $ 2,170 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 488 641 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 4 Impairments 2,724 - Deferred income taxes (606 ) 7 (Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled 315 (1,631 ) Stock-based compensation 12 5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 19 Other 4 2 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 136 803 Accounts payable (139 ) (363 ) Taxes payable (3 ) (20 ) Interest payable - (5 ) Inventories (1 ) (25 ) Other assets and liabilities (4 ) (45 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 787 1,562 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital investments (980 ) (1,286 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4 123 Net cash used in investing activities (976 ) (1,163 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt - (437 ) Payments on revolving credit facility (1,513 ) (1,946 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,738 2,006 Change in bank drafts outstanding (37 ) (43 ) Cash paid for tax withholding (5 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 183 (424 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (25 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 21 50 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15 $ 25

Hedging Summary

A detailed breakdown of derivative financial instruments and financial basis positions as of June 30, 2024, including the remainder of 2024 and excluding those positions that settled in the first and second quarters, is shown below. Please refer to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for complete information on the Company's commodity, basis and interest rate protection.

Weighted Average Price per MMBtu Volume (Bcf) Swaps Sold Puts Purchased Puts Sold Calls Natural gas 2024 Fixed price swaps 267 $ 3.60 $ - $ - $ - Two-way costless collars 22 - - 3.07 3.53 Three-way costless collars 42 - 2.50 3.25 4.24 Total 331 2025 Fixed price swaps 110 $ 3.58 $ - $ - $ - Two-way costless collars 73 - - 3.50 5.40 Three-way costless collars 161 - 2.59 3.66 5.88 Total 344

Call Options - Natural Gas (Net) Volume Weighted Average Strike Price (Bcf) ($/MMBtu) 2024 37 $ 6.00 2025 73 7.00 2026 73 7.00 Total 183

Natural gas financial basis positions Volume Basis Differential (Bcf) ($/MMBtu) 2024 Dominion South 23 $ (0.71 ) TCO 18 (0.74 ) TETCO M3 19 (0.70 ) Total 60 $ (0.71 ) 2025 Dominion South 9 $ (0.64 )

Weighted Average Price per Bbl Volume (MBbls) Swaps Sold Puts Purchased Puts Sold Calls Oil 2024 Fixed price swaps 580 $ 71.50 $ - $ - $ - Two-way costless collars 184 - - 70.00 88.56 Three-way costless collars 534 - 56.72 66.72 88.26 Total 1,298 2025 Fixed price swaps 41 $ 77.66 $ - $ - $ - Three-way costless collars 1,324 - 58.96 68.96 92.73 Total 1,365 2026 Three-way costless collars 225 $ - $ 60.00 $ 70.00 $ 83.32 Ethane 2024 Fixed price swaps 4,085 $ 9.77 $ - $ - $ - 2025 Fixed price swaps 3,650 $ 10.36 $ - $ - $ - Propane 2024 Fixed price swaps 3,119 $ 31.25 $ - $ - $ - 2025 Fixed price swaps 2,071 $ 30.73 $ - $ - $ - Normal Butane 2024 Fixed price swaps 718 $ 39.42 $ - $ - $ - 2025 Fixed price swaps 548 $ 35.28 $ - $ - $ - Natural Gasoline 2024 Fixed price swaps 810 $ 61.45 $ - $ - $ - 2025 Fixed price swaps 821 $ 56.89 $ - $ - $ -

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of the Company's peers and of prior periods.

One such non-GAAP financial measure is net cash flow. Management presents this measure because (i) it is accepted as an indicator of an oil and gas exploration and production company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt, (ii) changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the Company may not control and (iii) changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

Additional non-GAAP financial measures the Company may present from time to time are free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to adjusted EBITDA, all of which exclude certain charges or amounts. Management presents these measures because (i) they are consistent with the manner in which the Company's position and performance are measured relative to the position and performance of its peers, (ii) these measures are more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts, and (iii) charges or amounts excluded cannot be reasonably estimated and guidance provided by the Company excludes information regarding these types of items. These adjusted amounts are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted net income: (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (608 ) $ 231 $ (2,143 ) $ 2,170 Add back (deduct): Merger-related expenses 10 - 19 - Impairments 631 - 2,724 - (Gain) loss on unsettled derivatives (1) 285 (107 ) 315 (1,631 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 19 Other (2) 3 4 5 7 Adjustments due to discrete tax items (3) - (57 ) 9 (494 ) Tax impact on adjustments (208 ) 24 (685 ) 370 Adjusted net income $ 113 $ 95 $ 244 $ 441

(1) Includes $1 million and $2 million of non-performance risk adjustment to derivative activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and ($4) million of non-performance risk adjustment to derivative activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes $1 million and $2 million of development costs for our enterprise resource technology for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $4 million and $5 million of development costs for our enterprise resource technology for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (3) The Company's 2024 income tax rate is 22.4%.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.55 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.97 Add back (deduct): Merger-related expenses 0.01 - 0.02 - Impairments 0.57 - 2.46 - (Gain) loss on unsettled derivatives (1) 0.26 (0.10 ) 0.29 (1.48 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 0.02 Other (2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Adjustments due to discrete tax items (3) - (0.05 ) 0.01 (0.45 ) Tax impact on adjustments (0.19 ) 0.03 (0.62 ) 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.40

(1) Includes $1 million and $2 million of non-performance risk adjustment to derivative activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and ($4) million of non-performance risk adjustment to derivative activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes $1 million and $2 million of development costs for our enterprise resource technology for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $4 million and $5 million of development costs for our enterprise resource technology for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (3) The Company's 2024 income tax rate is 22.4%.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flow: (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 291 $ 425 $ 787 $ 1,562 Add back (deduct): Changes in operating assets and liabilities 77 28 11 (345 ) Merger-related expenses 10 - 19 - Net cash flow $ 378 $ 453 $ 817 $ 1,217

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Free cash flow (deficit): (in millions) Net cash flow $ 378 $ 453 $ 817 $ 1,217 Subtract: Total capital investments (430 ) (595 ) (968 ) (1,260 ) Free cash flow (deficit) $ (52 ) $ (142 ) $ (151 ) $ (43 )

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA: (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (608 ) $ 231 $ (2,143 ) $ 2,170 Add back (deduct): Interest expense 37 34 72 70 Income tax expense (benefit) (176 ) (5 ) (606 ) 7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 226 328 488 641 Merger-related expenses 10 - 19 - Impairments 631 - 2,724 - (Gain) loss on unsettled derivatives (1) 285 (107 ) 315 (1,631 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 19 Other 3 (1 ) 4 2 Stock-based compensation expense 5 4 12 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 413 $ 484 $ 885 $ 1,283

(1) Includes $1 million and $2 million of non-performance risk adjustment to derivative activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and ($4) million of non-performance risk adjustment to derivative activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

12 Months Ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA: (in millions) Net income $ (2,756 ) Add back (deduct): Interest expense 144 Income tax expense (870 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,154 Merger-related expenses 19 Impairments 4,434 Gain on unsettled derivatives (1) (142 ) Stock-based compensation expense 16 Other 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,009

(1) Includes $1 million of non-performance risk adjustment for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

June 30, 2024 Net debt: (in millions) Total debt (1) $ 4,188 Subtract: Cash and cash equivalents (15 ) Net debt $ 4,173

(1) Does not include $15 million of unamortized debt premium/discount and issuance expense.

June 30, 2024 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA: (in millions) Net debt $ 4,173 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,009 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.1x

