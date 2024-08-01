CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 29, 2024. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40, up 11 percent year over year.

" Today Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. " During the quarter, we were excited to announce incredible updates to our software platforms at our Worldwide Developers Conference, including Apple Intelligence, a breakthrough personal intelligence system that puts powerful, private generative AI models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We very much look forward to sharing these tools with our users, and we continue to invest significantly in the innovations that will enrich our customers' lives, while leading with the values that drive our work."

" During the quarter, our record business performance generated EPS growth of 11 percent and nearly $29 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return over $32 billion to shareholders," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. " We are also very pleased that our installed base of active devices reached a new all-time high in all geographic segments, thanks to very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2024.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2024 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 1, 2024 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company's quarterly dividend and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms - iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com.

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net sales: Products $ 61,564 $ 60,584 $ 224,908 $ 230,901 Services 24,213 21,213 71,197 62,886 Total net sales (1) 85,777 81,797 296,105 293,787 Cost of sales: Products 39,803 39,136 140,667 146,696 Services 6,296 6,248 18,634 18,370 Total cost of sales 46,099 45,384 159,301 165,066 Gross margin 39,678 36,413 136,804 128,721 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,006 7,442 23,605 22,608 Selling, general and administrative 6,320 5,973 19,574 18,781 Total operating expenses 14,326 13,415 43,179 41,389 Operating income 25,352 22,998 93,625 87,332 Other income/(expense), net 142 (265 ) 250 (594 ) Income before provision for income taxes 25,494 22,733 93,875 86,738 Provision for income taxes 4,046 2,852 14,875 12,699 Net income $ 21,448 $ 19,881 $ 79,000 $ 74,039 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.27 $ 5.13 $ 4.69 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 1.26 $ 5.11 $ 4.67 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 15,287,521 15,697,614 15,401,047 15,792,497 Diluted 15,348,175 15,775,021 15,463,175 15,859,263 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 37,678 $ 35,383 $ 125,381 $ 122,445 Europe 21,884 20,205 76,404 71,831 Greater China 14,728 15,758 51,919 57,475 Japan 5,097 4,821 19,126 18,752 Rest of Asia Pacific 6,390 5,630 23,275 23,284 Total net sales $ 85,777 $ 81,797 $ 296,105 $ 293,787 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 39,296 $ 39,669 $ 154,961 $ 156,778 Mac 7,009 6,840 22,240 21,743 iPad 7,162 5,791 19,744 21,857 Wearables, Home and Accessories 8,097 8,284 27,963 30,523 Services 24,213 21,213 71,197 62,886 Total net sales $ 85,777 $ 81,797 $ 296,105 $ 293,787

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value) June 29,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,565 $ 29,965 Marketable securities 36,236 31,590 Accounts receivable, net 22,795 29,508 Vendor non-trade receivables 20,377 31,477 Inventories 6,165 6,331 Other current assets 14,297 14,695 Total current assets 125,435 143,566 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 91,240 100,544 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,502 43,715 Other non-current assets 70,435 64,758 Total non-current assets 206,177 209,017 Total assets $ 331,612 $ 352,583 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,574 $ 62,611 Other current liabilities 60,889 58,829 Deferred revenue 8,053 8,061 Commercial paper 2,994 5,985 Term debt 12,114 9,822 Total current liabilities 131,624 145,308 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 86,196 95,281 Other non-current liabilities 47,084 49,848 Total non-current liabilities 133,280 145,129 Total liabilities 264,904 290,437 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,222,259 and 15,550,061 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 79,850 73,812 Accumulated deficit (4,726 ) (214 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,416 ) (11,452 ) Total shareholders' equity 66,708 62,146 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 331,612 $ 352,583

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 30,737 $ 24,977 Operating activities: Net income 79,000 74,039 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,534 8,866 Share-based compensation expense 8,830 8,208 Other (1,964 ) (1,651 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,697 7,609 Vendor non-trade receivables 11,100 13,111 Inventories 41 (2,570 ) Other current and non-current assets (5,626 ) (4,863 ) Accounts payable (15,171 ) (16,790 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 2 2,986 Cash generated by operating activities 91,443 88,945 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (38,074 ) (20,956 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 39,838 27,857 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 7,382 3,959 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,539 ) (8,796 ) Other (1,117 ) (753 ) Cash generated by investing activities 1,490 1,311 Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,163 ) (5,119 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (11,430 ) (11,267 ) Repurchases of common stock (69,866 ) (56,547 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net - 5,228 Repayments of term debt (7,400 ) (11,151 ) Repayments of commercial paper, net (2,985 ) (5,971 ) Other (191 ) (508 ) Cash used in financing activities (97,035 ) (85,335 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,102 ) 4,921 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 26,635 $ 29,898 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 19,230 $ 7,020

Contacts

Press Contact:

Josh Rosenstock

Apple

jrosenstock@apple.com

(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:

Suhasini Chandramouli

Apple

suhasini@apple.com

(408) 974-3123