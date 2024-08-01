BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

Portfolio Comparable RevPAR of $157.30; an increase of 2.6% from last year

Total Revenue of $369.3 million; an increase of 3.5% from last year

Net Income of $37.3 million

Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $118.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $109.0 million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.51

Acquired Hotel Teatro in Denver for $35.5 million

Repurchased 0.3 million shares for approximately $3.1 million at an average price of $9.72

Addressed 2024 debt maturities

"We were encouraged to see industry RevPAR growth improve during the second quarter despite a choppy backdrop. Relative to this environment, we were pleased with our solid second quarter performance, which was driven by strong gains in a number of our urban markets that benefitted from growth in business and group segments," commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we were active on multiple fronts including, acquiring a high-quality boutique lifestyle hotel in Denver, progressing on our 2024 conversions, and repurchasing shares while increasing our quarterly dividend. Our strong execution of these initiatives once again demonstrates the optionality our strong balance sheet provides to drive multiple channels of growth simultaneously."

The prefix "comparable" as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.

Financial and Operating Highlights ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, Change, and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Operational Overview: (1) Comparable ADR $205.20 $204.05 0.6% $202.26 $201.83 0.2% Comparable Occupancy 76.7% 75.1% 2.1% 73.0% 71.8% 1.6% Comparable RevPAR $157.30 $153.26 2.6% $147.61 $144.95 1.8% Financial Overview: Total Revenue $369,297 $356,960 3.5% $693,707 $671,463 3.3% Comparable Hotel Revenue $371,027 $358,880 3.4% $696,505 $674,589 3.2% Net Income $37,291 $41,720 (10.6)% $42,037 $52,234 (19.5)% Comparable Hotel EBITDA $118,639 $123,532 (4.0)% $207,432 $214,577 (3.3)% Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin 32.0% 34.4% (245) bps 29.8% 31.8% (203) bps Adjusted EBITDA $108,971 $113,829 (4.3)% $188,563 $196,513 (4.0)% Adjusted FFO $78,619 $87,836 (10.5)% $130,473 $143,916 (9.3)% Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit $0.51 $0.56 (8.9)% $0.84 $0.90 (6.7)% Note: (1) Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of June 30, 2024.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company purchased the 110-room Hotel Teatro in Denver, Colorado for a purchase price of $35.5 million. The hotel is expected to generate an estimated 10% yield upon stabilization. Additionally, the Company sold a non-core 78-room Residence Inn hotel located in Indiana for a sales price of $8.1 million.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter, the Company recycled proceeds from the sale of a non-core hotel to repurchase common shares. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 0.3 million common shares for approximately $3.1 million at an average price of $9.72. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 0.5 million common shares for approximately $5.0 million at an average price of $9.66. As of August 1, the Company's 2024 share repurchase program had a remaining capacity of $245.0 million.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $771.1 million of total liquidity, comprising approximately $371.1 million of unrestricted cash and $400.0 million available under its revolving credit facility, and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding.

In April 2024, the Company drew $200.0 million under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility and utilized the proceeds to repay $200.0 million of maturing mortgage debt.

In April 2024, the Company exercised its one-year extension options to extend the maturities of $181.0 million of mortgage loans to April 2025.

Dividends

The Company's Board of Trustees declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

The Company's Board of Trustees declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company's Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on July 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

In July, the Company's Board of Trustees approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company starting with the third quarter of 2024. The Dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

Outlook Update

The Company is updating its full-year outlook range to incorporate recent transactions, year-to-date operating performance, and the current economic environment. No future acquisitions, dispositions, financings, or share repurchases are incorporated into the Company's outlook and could result in a material change to the Company's outlook.

FY 2024 Comparable RevPAR Growth 1.0% to 2.5% Comparable Hotel EBITDA $382.5M to $402.5M Adjusted EBITDA $346.5M to $366.5M Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.45 to $1.58

Additionally, the Company's full year 2024 outlook includes:

Net interest expense of $93.0 million to $95.0 million.

Capital expenditures related to renovations in the range of $100.0 million to $120.0 million.

Diluted weighted average common shares and units of 155.0 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP") Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5) Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

The Company calculates Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.

The Company's calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest ("OP units") in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company's operating partnership, because the OP units may be redeemed for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) income tax expense; and (3) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.

Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA

The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers outside the normal course of operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, are beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:

Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period

The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels

The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges

The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin

With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company's hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.

Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA margin include prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable.

Comparable adjustments: Acquired hotel

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Comparable adjustments included the following acquired hotel:

Hotel Teatro acquired in June 2024

Comparable adjustments: Sold hotel

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Comparable adjustments included the following sold hotel:

Residence Inn Merrillville sold in May 2024

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 4,274,669 $ 4,136,216 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,386 7,398 Cash and cash equivalents 371,133 516,675 Restricted cash reserves 36,081 38,652 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $369 and $265, respectively 30,916 26,163 Lease right-of-use assets 130,875 136,140 Prepaid expense and other assets 66,967 58,051 Total assets $ 4,918,027 $ 4,919,295 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,222,642 $ 2,220,778 Accounts payable and other liabilities 149,682 147,819 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 33,475 32,281 Lease liabilities 119,902 122,588 Accrued interest 21,934 22,539 Distributions payable 22,621 22,500 Total liabilities 2,570,256 2,568,505 Equity Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 366,936 366,936 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 155,240,677 and 155,297,829 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,552 1,553 Additional paid-in capital 3,000,394 3,000,894 Distributions in excess of net earnings (1,057,061 ) (1,055,183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,171 22,662 Total shareholders' equity 2,333,992 2,336,862 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 6,318 6,294 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 7,461 7,634 Total noncontrolling interest 13,779 13,928 Total equity 2,347,771 2,350,790 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,918,027 $ 4,919,295 Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Operating revenues Room revenue $ 303,652 $ 295,496 $ 570,282 $ 556,328 Food and beverage revenue 40,843 38,132 76,532 71,420 Other revenue 24,802 23,332 46,893 43,715 Total revenues 369,297 356,960 693,707 671,463 Expenses Operating expenses Room expense 73,941 70,333 143,327 136,384 Food and beverage expense 30,304 28,037 58,931 54,174 Management and franchise fee expense 29,789 29,277 55,444 55,459 Other operating expenses 90,792 84,207 180,601 166,831 Total property operating expenses 224,826 211,854 438,303 412,848 Depreciation and amortization 44,474 44,925 89,153 89,921 Property tax, insurance and other 28,753 24,684 56,587 49,332 General and administrative 13,940 14,627 29,045 28,283 Transaction costs 76 4 90 24 Total operating expenses 312,069 296,094 613,178 580,408 Other income, net 687 736 3,878 1,585 Interest income 4,118 5,011 8,905 8,675 Interest expense (28,049 ) (24,543 ) (54,507 ) (48,673 ) Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties, net 3,546 (44 ) 3,546 (44 ) Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net - (169 ) - (169 ) Income before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 37,530 41,857 42,351 52,429 Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 154 220 388 501 Income before income tax expense 37,684 42,077 42,739 52,930 Income tax expense (393 ) (357 ) (702 ) (696 ) Net income 37,291 41,720 42,037 52,234 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership (169 ) (171 ) (167 ) (188 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (16 ) (154 ) 173 (6 ) Net income attributable to RLJ 37,106 41,395 42,043 52,040 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (12,557 ) (12,557 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 30,827 $ 35,116 $ 29,486 $ 39,483 Basic per common share data: Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 Weighted-average number of common shares 153,641,065 156,424,444 153,305,640 157,945,406 Diluted per common share data: Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 Weighted-average number of common shares 154,105,871 156,741,187 154,151,135 158,381,380 Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 37,291 $ 41,720 $ 42,037 $ 52,234 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) (12,557 ) (12,557 ) Depreciation and amortization 44,474 44,925 89,153 89,921 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (3,546 ) 44 (3,546 ) 44 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (16 ) (154 ) 173 (6 ) Adjustments related to consolidated joint venture (1) (47 ) (44 ) (92 ) (87 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (2) 228 236 457 473 FFO 72,105 80,448 115,625 130,022 Transaction costs 76 4 90 24 Pre-opening costs (3) 125 639 199 860 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net - 169 - 169 Amortization of share-based compensation 5,275 6,089 11,708 11,781 Non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges 418 482 900 964 Other expenses (4) 620 5 1,951 96 Adjusted FFO $ 78,619 $ 87,836 $ 130,473 $ 143,916 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ 0.51 $ 0.56 $ 0.85 $ 0.91 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.56 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 154,413 157,196 154,077 158,717 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 154,878 157,513 154,923 159,153

Notes: (1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint venture. (2) Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture. (3) Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening. (4) Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations. (5) Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 37,291 $ 41,720 $ 42,037 $ 52,234 Depreciation and amortization 44,474 44,925 89,153 89,921 Interest expense, net of interest income 23,931 19,532 45,602 39,998 Income tax expense 393 357 702 696 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (1) 332 345 667 690 EBITDA 106,421 106,879 178,161 183,539 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties, net (3,546 ) 44 (3,546 ) 44 EBITDAre 102,875 106,923 174,615 183,583 Transaction costs 76 4 90 24 Pre-opening costs (2) 125 639 199 860 Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net - 169 - 169 Amortization of share-based compensation 5,275 6,089 11,708 11,781 Other expenses (3) 620 5 1,951 96 Adjusted EBITDA 108,971 113,829 188,563 196,513 General and administrative 8,665 8,538 17,337 16,502 Other corporate adjustments 691 666 1,358 1,137 Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 118,327 123,033 207,258 214,152 Comparable adjustments - income from sold hotels (162 ) (558 ) (352 ) (918 ) Comparable adjustments - income from acquired hotels 474 1,057 525 1,343 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 118,639 $ 123,532 $ 207,432 $ 214,577

Notes: (1) Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture. (2) Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening. (3) Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands except margin data) (unaudited) Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 369,297 $ 356,960 $ 693,707 $ 671,463 Comparable adjustments - revenue from sold hotels (359 ) (866 ) (1,001 ) (1,487 ) Comparable adjustments - revenue from prior ownership of acquired hotels 2,107 2,806 3,834 4,649 Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (18 ) (21 ) (35 ) (36 ) Comparable Hotel Revenue $ 371,027 $ 358,880 $ 696,505 $ 674,589 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 118,639 $ 123,532 $ 207,432 $ 214,577 Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin 32.0 % 34.4 % 29.8 % 31.8 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Full-Year Outlook (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) For the year ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Net income $ 44.0 $ 62.0 Depreciation and amortization 187.0 187.0 Interest expense, net of interest income 93.0 95.0 Income tax expense 1.5 1.5 Adjustments related to joint ventures 1.5 1.5 EBITDA 327.0 347.0 Gain on sale of hotel properties, net (3.5 ) (3.5 ) EBITDAre 323.5 343.5 Amortization of share-based compensation 21.0 21.0 All other items, net 2.0 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA 346.5 366.5 General and administrative 36.0 36.0 Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 382.5 402.5 Comparable adjustments - income from sold hotels (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Comparable adjustments - income from acquired hotels 0.5 0.5 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 382.5 $ 402.5

Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders For the year ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Net income $ 44.0 $ 62.0 Preferred dividends (25.0 ) (25.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 187.0 187.0 Gain on sale of hotel properties, net (3.5 ) (3.5 ) Adjustments related to joint ventures 1.0 1.0 FFO 203.5 221.5 Amortization of share-based compensation 21.0 21.0 All other items, net 1.0 3.0 Adjusted FFO $ 225.5 $ 245.5 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.58 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding 155.0 155.0

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Debt Summary (Amounts in thousands except interest data) (unaudited) Loan Base Term (Years) Maturity (incl. extensions) Floating / Fixed (1) Interest Rate (2) Balance as of June 30, 2024 (3) Mortgage Debt Mortgage loan - 1 hotel 10 Jan 2029 Fixed 5.06% $ 25,000 Mortgage loan - 3 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating 5.04% 96,000 Mortgage loan - 4 hotels 5 Apr 2026 Floating 5.61% 85,000 Weighted Average / Mortgage Total 5.28% $ 206,000 Corporate Debt Revolver (4) 4 May 2028 Floating 7.09% $ 200,000 $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026 3 May 2028 Floating 4.07% 225,000 $200 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026 3 January 2028 Floating 7.04% 200,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 5 May 2025 Floating 4.72% 400,000 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2026 5 July 2026 Fixed 3.75% 500,000 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2029 8 September 2029 Fixed 4.00% 500,000 Weighted Average / Corporate Total 4.69% $ 2,025,000 Weighted Average / Total 4.75% $ 2,231,000

Notes: (1) The floating interest rate is hedged, or partially hedged, with an interest rate swap. (2) Interest rates as of June 30, 2024, inclusive of the impact of interest rate hedges. (3) Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. (4) As of June 30, 2024, there was $400.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually. In April 2024, the Company borrowed $200.0 million under the Revolver and utilized the proceeds to repay a $200.0 million maturing mortgage loan, reducing the remaining capacity on the Revolver to $400.0 million.

