OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) ("OFS Capital," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income decreased to $0.26 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from $0.42 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net gain on investments of $0.51 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily comprised of net unrealized appreciation of $0.83 per common share, partially offset by net realized losses of $0.32 per common share.

Net asset value per common share increased to $11.51 as of June 30, 2024 from $11.08 as of March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, based on fair value, 92% of our loan portfolio consisted of floating rate loans and approximately 100% of our loan portfolio consisted of first lien and second lien loans.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the investment portfolio's weighted-average performing income yield increased to 13.4% from 13.0% during the prior quarter, primarily due to the acceleration of deferred fees from loan repayments.

No new loans were placed on non-accrual status during the second quarter. The number of issuers with loans on non-accrual status decreased by one from the prior quarter.

OTHER RECENT EVENTS

On July 30, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.34 per common share for the third quarter of 2024, payable on September 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2024.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Per common share) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Net Investment Income Net investment income $ 0.26 $ 0.42 Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss) Net realized gain (loss) on investments, net of taxes $ (0.32 ) $ 0.06 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes 0.83 (1.15 ) Net realized/unrealized gain (loss) $ 0.51 $ (1.09 ) Earnings (Loss) Earnings (loss) $ 0.77 $ (0.67 ) Net Asset Value Net asset value $ 11.51 $ 11.08 Distributions paid $ 0.34 $ 0.34 As of (in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights (unaudited) Investment portfolio, at fair value $ 398.2 $ 400.4 Total assets 407.9 410.5 Net assets 154.2 148.4

"We are pleased to announce an increase in our net asset value per common share to $11.51 as of June 30, 2024 from $11.08 as of March 31, 2024," said Bilal Rashid, OFS Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that we continue to benefit from our balance sheet positioning, with the vast majority of our loan portfolio being floating rate and the majority of our debt being fixed-rate."

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Portfolio Yields(1) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average performing interest-bearing investments, at cost $ 322.6 $ 338.0 Weighted-average performing income yield - interest-bearing investments(2) 13.4 % 13.0 % Weighted-average realized yield - interest-bearing investments(3) 11.8 % 11.6 %

(1) The weighted-average yield of our investments is not the same as a return on investment for our stockholders, but rather relates to our investment portfolio and is calculated before the payment of all of our fees and expenses. (2) Performing income yield is calculated as (a) the actual amount earned on performing interest-bearing investments, including interest, prepayment fees and amortization of net loan fees, divided by (b) the weighted-average of total performing interest-bearing investments at amortized cost. (3) Realized yield is calculated as (a) the actual amount earned on interest-bearing investments, including interest, prepayment fees and amortization of net loan fees, divided by (b) the weighted-average of total interest-bearing investments at amortized cost, in each case, including debt investments on non-accrual status and non-income producing structured finance securities.

Three Months Ended Portfolio Purchase Activity June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Investments in debt and equity investments $ 5.0 $ 7.3 Investments in structured finance securities - - Total investment purchases and originations $ 5.0 $ 7.3

As of June 30, 2024, based on fair value, our investment portfolio was comprised of the following:

Total investments of $398.2 million, which was equal to approximately 103% of amortized cost;

Debt investments of $236.9 million, of which approximately 85% and 15% were first lien and second lien loans, respectively;

Equity investments of $85.7 million;

Structured finance securities of $75.6 million; and

Unfunded commitments of $8.9 million to eight portfolio companies.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, no new loans were placed on non-accrual status.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Total investment income $ 11,165 $ 14,233 Expenses: Interest expense 4,117 4,572 Base management and incentive fees 2,337 2,922 Other expenses 1,274 1,143 Total expenses 7,728 8,637 Net investment income 3,437 5,596 Net gain (loss) on investments 6,891 (14,645 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10,328 $ (9,049 )

Investment Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total investment income decreased to $11.2 million from $14.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to decreases in total dividend income of $2.4 million and interest income of $0.5 million.

Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $7.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to declines in interest expense of $0.5 million and incentive fees of $0.5 million.

Net Gain (Loss) on Investments

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we recognized a net gain on investments of $6.9 million, primarily comprised of net unrealized appreciation of $11.3 million, partially offset by net realized losses of $4.3 million.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2024, we had $5.6 million in cash, which includes $2.7 million held by OFSCC-FS, LLC ("OFSCC-FS"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary. Our use of cash held by OFSCC-FS is restricted by contractual conditions of our credit facility with BNP Paribas, including limitations on the amount of cash OFSCC-FS can distribute to us.

As of June 30, 2024, we had no outstanding balance and an unused commitment of $25.0 million under our senior secured revolving credit facility with Banc of California, as well as an unused commitment of $80.9 million under our revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas, both of which are subject to borrowing base requirements and other covenants. As of June 30, 2024, we had outstanding commitments to fund portfolio company investments totaling $8.9 million under various undrawn revolvers and other credit facilities.

For more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please refer to OFS Capital's Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

OFS Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $385,446 and $403,530, respectively) $ 398,156 $ 420,287 Cash and cash equivalents 5,580 45,349 Interest receivable 2,945 2,217 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,194 1,965 Total assets $ 407,875 $ 469,818 Liabilities Revolving lines of credit $ 69,100 $ 90,500 Unsecured Notes (net of deferred debt issuance costs of $2,178 and $2,667, respectively) 177,822 177,333 SBA debentures (net of deferred debt issuance costs of $0 and $20, respectively) - 31,900 Interest payable 3,249 3,712 Payable to adviser and affiliates 2,931 3,556 Other liabilities 601 813 Total liabilities $ 253,703 $ 307,814 Net assets Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ - $ - Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,398,078 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 134 134 Paid-in capital in excess of par 184,841 184,841 Total accumulated losses (30,803 ) (22,971 ) Total net assets 154,172 162,004 Total liabilities and net assets $ 407,875 $ 469,818 Number of common shares outstanding 13,398,078 13,398,078 Net asset value per share $ 11.51 $ 12.09

OFS Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment income Interest income $ 10,854 $ 14,101 $ 22,247 $ 27,494 Dividend income 280 334 2,991 1,119 Fee income 31 91 160 196 Total investment income 11,165 14,526 25,398 28,809 Expenses Interest expense 4,117 5,011 8,689 9,885 Base management fee 1,478 1,883 3,001 3,777 Income Incentive Fee 859 1,280 2,258 2,518 Professional fees 414 429 828 865 Administration fee 453 440 847 922 Other expenses 407 360 742 769 Total expenses 7,728 9,403 16,365 18,736 Net investment income 3,437 5,123 9,033 10,073 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments Net realized loss, net of taxes (4,304 ) (10,408 ) (3,506 ) (10,412 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation), net of taxes 11,195 3,321 (4,248 ) 2,200 Net gain (loss) on investments 6,891 (7,087 ) (7,754 ) (8,212 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (19 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10,328 $ (1,964 ) $ 1,279 $ 1,842 Net investment income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.38 $ 0.67 $ 0.75 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.77 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Distributions declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 13,398,078 13,398,078 13,398,078 13,398,078

ABOUT OFS CAPITAL

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The Company's investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. The Company invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 million to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million. The Company offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940(4), as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including statements relating to: OFS Capital's results of operations, including net investment income, net asset value and net investment gains and losses and the factors that may affect such results; management's belief that the Company continues to benefit from its balance sheet positioning due to a high percentage of floating rate loans in the portfolio and a majority of liabilities that have a fixed rate of interest, when there can be no assurance that such a composition will lead to future success; and other factors may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor protection under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "could increase the likelihood," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is planned," "may," "should," "will," "will enable," "would be expected," "look forward," "may provide," "would" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in OFS Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the section "Risk Factors," as well as other documents that may be filed by OFS Capital from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Capital is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

