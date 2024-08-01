HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemical company, today announced financial results for period ended June 30, 2024 as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $477.0 million, up $18.2 million, year over year

Net income of $20.5 million, down $9.6 million, year over year

Diluted EPS of $0.35, down $0.16, year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $75.1 million, down 14%, year over year

Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $0.41, down $0.12, year over year

Six Months 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $979.9 million, up $20.4 million, year over year

Net income of $47.2 million, down $25.2 million, year over year

Diluted EPS of $0.80, down $0.40, year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $160.4 million, down 15%, year over year

Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $0.93, down $0.34, year over year

1 The reconciliations of Non-U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") measures to the respective most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

"Orion executed against a more challenging than contemplated backdrop in the second quarter of 2024, including softer Rubber segment demand and mixed macro trends globally. Still, our Specialty segment's ongoing earnings recovery is encouraging, including strong double-digit volume growth and our Rubber segment's profitability remained relatively steady. Bigger picture, we remain confident in the durability of the industry's improved fundamentals, Orion-specific initiatives and the company's medium-term earnings trajectory," stated Corning Painter, Orion's Chief Executive Officer.

"Considering our financial position, supportive industry fundamentals, ongoing plant investments and confidence in our prospects into 2025 and beyond, we will resume opportunistic stock buyback activity starting in the third quarter of 2024," continued Painter. "Responsible and balanced capital allocation remains a key strategic consideration for Orion management and its Board. Considering diminishing growth capital plans over the next two years, we have the capacity for share repurchases, which represent a prudent use of excess capital."

Jeff Glajch, Orion's Chief Financial Officer added, "the optics of our quarterly comparison were again impacted by unusually high co-generation earnings in the prior year period. Additionally, we continued to see weaker Rubber volume in the second quarter of 2024. For the second half of 2024, we expect to see better profitability, despite the continuing softness of the Rubber market, thanks to improved plant utilization. Regarding the resumption of buybacks: we are comfortable with our current absolute net debt level and we believe our net leverage ratio is set to decline next year with continued EBITDA growth and better free cash flow."

Second Quarter 2024 Overview: (In millions, except volume, per metric ton and EPS data) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 233.1 227.3 5.8 2.6 % Net sales 477.0 458.8 18.2 4.0 % Gross profit 109.8 117.1 (7.3 ) (6.2 )% Gross profit per metric ton(1) 471.0 515.2 (44.2 ) (8.6 )% Income from operations 41.6 58.9 (17.3 ) (29.4 )% Net income 20.5 30.1 (9.6 ) (31.9 )% Adjusted net income(1) 24.5 31.5 (7.0 ) (22.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 75.1 87.3 (12.2 ) (14.0 )% Basic EPS 0.35 0.51 (0.16 ) (31.4 )% Diluted EPS 0.35 0.51 (0.16 ) (31.4 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 0.41 0.53 (0.12 ) (22.6 )% (1) The reconciliations of Non-U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") measures to the respective most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Volume increased by 5.8 kmt, year over year due to higher volume in Specialty Carbon Black segment.

Net sales increased by $18.2 million, or 4.0%, year over year, driven primarily by higher volume in Specialty Carbon Black segment, the pass-through effect from higher oil prices and improved contractual pricing. Those were partially offset by unfavorable currency translation.

Gross profit decreased by $7.3 million, or 6.2%, to $109.8 million, year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year, higher fixed costs and lower cogeneration.

Income from operations decreased by $17.3 million, or 29.4%, to $41.6 million, year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year, higher fixed costs and lower cogeneration. Those were partially offset by higher Specialty Carbon Black volume and improved contractual pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $12.2 million, or 14.0%, to $75.1 million, year over year, impacted by the same factors as income from operations.

Quarterly Business Segment Results SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK (In millions, except volume and per metric ton data) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 62.9 53.6 9.3 17.4 % Net sales 165.5 149.5 16.0 10.7 % Gross profit 39.5 42.6 (3.1 ) (7.3 )% Gross profit per metric ton 628.0 794.8 (166.8 ) (21.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA 28.0 29.9 (1.9 ) (6.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 445.2 557.8 (112.6 ) (20.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.9 % 20.0 % (310)bps (15.5 )%

Specialty Carbon Black segment volume increased by 9.3 kmt, or 17.4%, year over year due to volume recovery across all regions and end markets.

Net sales rose by $16.0 million, or 10.7%, to $165.5 million, year over year, primarily due to higher volume across all regions.

Adjusted EBITDA declined by $1.9 million, or 6.4%, to $28.0 million, year over year. The decrease was primarily due to favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year and lower cogeneration, partially offset by higher volume.

Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA per ton decreased by $112.6 or 20.2%, to $445.2.

Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 310 basis points to 16.9%.

RUBBER CARBON BLACK (In millions, except volume and per metric ton data) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 170.2 173.7 (3.5 ) (2.0 )% Net sales 311.5 309.3 2.2 0.7 % Gross profit 70.3 74.5 (4.2 ) (5.6 )% Gross profit per metric ton 413.0 428.9 (15.9 ) (3.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA 47.1 57.4 (10.3 ) (17.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 276.7 330.5 (53.8 ) (16.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 15.1 % 18.6 % (350)bps (18.8 )%

Rubber Carbon Black segment volume declined by 3.5 kmt, or 2.0%, year over year due to lower demand in Americas and Asia.

Net sales increased by $2.2 million, or 0.7%, to $311.5 million, year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined by $10.3 million, or 17.9%, to $47.1 million, year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by higher fixed costs, favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year and lower cogeneration, partially offset by higher volume in Europe and improved contractual pricing.

Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA per ton decreased by $53.8, or 16.3% to $276.7.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 350 basis points to 15.1%.

Six Months 2024 Highlights Six Months Ended June 30, Year-Over Year (In millions, except volume, per metric ton and EPS data) 2024 2023 Delta Volume (kmt) 481.5 460.8 20.7 4.5 % Net sales 979.9 959.5 20.4 2.1 % Gross profit 232.0 253.5 (21.5 ) (8.5 )% Gross profit per metric ton(1) 481.8 550.1 (68.3 ) (12.4 )% Income from operations 94.4 132.4 (38.0 ) (28.7 )% Net income 47.2 72.4 (25.2 ) (34.8 )% Adjusted net income(1) 55.3 76.6 (21.3 ) (27.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 160.4 188.4 (28.0 ) (14.9 )% Basic EPS 0.81 1.21 (0.40 ) (33.3 )% Diluted EPS 0.80 1.20 (0.40 ) (33.3 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 0.93 1.27 (0.34 ) (26.8 )% (1) The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the respective most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the section titled Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Volume increased by 20.7 kmt to 481.5 kmt compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher volume in Specialty Carbon Black segment.

Net sales increased by $20.4 million, or 2.1%, in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $979.9 million, year over year, primarily driven by higher volume in Specialty Carbon Black segment and improved contractual pricing. This was partially offset by the pass-through effect of lower raw material costs and lower cogeneration.

Gross profit decreased by $21.5 million, or 8.5%, to $232.0 million, and gross profit per metric ton decreased by 12.4% to $481.8 year over year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher fixed costs, favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year and lower cogeneration.

Income from operations decreased by 38.0, or 28.7%, to 94.4, year over year, driven primarily by higher fixed costs, favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year. Those were partially offset by higher Specialty Carbon Black volume and improved contractual pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $28.0 million, or 14.9%, from $188.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $160.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was driven by the same factors as income from operations.

Six Months Business Segment Results SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except volume and per metric ton data) 2024 2023 Delta Volume (kmt) 126.2 106.6 19.6 18.4 % Net sales 336.4 311.5 24.9 8.0 % Gross profit 81.2 94.7 (13.5 ) (14.3 )% Gross profit per metric ton 643.4 888.4 (245.0 ) (27.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA 55.9 67.2 (11.3 ) (16.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 442.9 630.4 (187.5 ) (29.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.6 % 21.6 % (500)bps (23.1 )%

Volumes increased by 19.6 kmt, or 18.4% year over year, to 126.2 kmt for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to volume recovery across all regions and end markets.

Net sales increased by $24.9 million, or 8.0%, year over year, to $336.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher volume across all regions.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $11.3 million, or 16.8%, year over year, to $55.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year and higher fixed costs, partially offset by higher volume.

Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA per ton decreased by $187.5 or 29.7%, to $442.9.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 500 basis points, year over year, to 16.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

RUBBER CARBON BLACK Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except volume and per metric ton data) 2024 2023 Delta Volume (kmt) 355.3 354.2 1.1 0.3 % Net sales 643.5 648.0 (4.5 ) (0.7 )% Gross profit 150.8 158.8 (8.0 ) (5.0 )% Gross profit per metric ton 424.4 448.3 (23.9 ) (5.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA 104.5 121.2 (16.7 ) (13.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 294.1 342.2 (48.1 ) (14.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.2 % 18.7 % (250)bps (13.4 )%

Volume increased by 1.1 kmt, or 0.3%, year over year, to 355.3 kmt, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net sales decreased by $4.5 million, or 0.7%, year over year, to $643.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $16.7 million, or 13.8%, to $104.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by higher fixed costs, favorable impact from the pass-through of raw material costs in the prior year, reduced volume in Americas and lower cogeneration, partially offset by higher volume in Europe and improved contractual pricing.

Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA per ton decreased by $48.1 or 14.1%, to $294.1.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 250 basis points to 16.2%, year over year.

Debt

As of June 30, 2024, the company's net debt was $803.5 million, up $22.8 million from the end of 2023 and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.64 times.

Outlook

"We are revising our 2024 guidance for the year of an Adjusted EBITDA range of $315 million to $330 million and an Adjusted Diluted EPS range of $1.75 per share to $1.95 per share. Free cash flow should be $0 to $25 million this year. For planning purposes, and given considerable macro uncertainty, we are not anticipating any meaningful economic improvement over the balance of 2024," Mr. Painter concluded.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or the accounting standards of any other jurisdiction and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, see section Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

These non-GAAP measures include, but are not limited to, Gross profit per metric ton, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Working Capital, Capital Expenditures, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in percentage), Net debt and Net leverage.

We define Gross profit per metric ton as Gross profit divided by volume measured in metric tons. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income from operations before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-recurring items (such as, restructuring expenses, legal settlement gain, etc.) plus Earnings in affiliated companies, net of tax. We definite Net Working Capital as Inventories, net plus Accounts receivable, net minus Accounts payable. We define Capital Expenditures as Cash paid for the acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment. We define Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in percentage) as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenue. We define Net debt as Total debt per Consolidated Balance Sheets plus Deferred debt issuance cost - Term loans minus Cash and cash equivalents. We define Net leverage as Net debt divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") to evaluate our operating performance and to make decisions regarding allocation of capital, because it excludes the effects of items that have less bearing on the performance of our underlying core business. We use this measure, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing our business. By eliminating potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as depreciation and amortization, historic cost and age of assets, financing and capital structures and taxation positions or regimes, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful additional basis for evaluating and comparing the current performance of the underlying operations.

We believe our non-GAAP measures are useful measures of financial performance in addition to Net income, Income from operations and other profitability measures under GAAP, because they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. In addition, we believe these non-GAAP measures aid investors by providing additional insight into our operational performance and help clarify trends affecting our business.

Other companies and analysts may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, so making comparisons among companies on this basis should be done carefully. Non-GAAP measures are not performance measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes for Net sales, Net income, Income from operations, Gross profit and other GAAP measures as an indicator of our operations in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS outlook for 2024, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items. These items include, but are not limited to, significant legal settlements, tax and regulatory reserve changes, restructuring costs and acquisition and financing related impacts.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present a reconciliation of each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Second Quarter Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 20.5 $ 30.1 $ 47.2 $ 72.4 Add back Income tax expense 9.1 17.8 22.6 36.1 Add back Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Income before earnings in affiliated companies and income taxes 29.4 47.7 69.5 108.2 Add back Interest and other financial expense, net 12.2 13.5 24.9 28.7 Add back Reclassification of actuarial gain from AOCI - (2.3 ) - (4.5 ) Income from operations 41.6 58.9 94.4 132.4 Add back Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets and right of use assets 30.3 27.2 59.2 52.9 EBITDA 71.9 86.1 153.6 185.3 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Long term incentive plan 3.0 2.6 6.5 4.7 Other adjustments - 0.6 - 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75.1 $ 87.3 $ 160.4 $ 188.4

Reconciliation of Gross profit per metric ton: Second Quarter Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, unless otherwise indicated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 477.0 $ 458.8 $ 979.9 $ 959.5 Cost of sales (367.2 ) (341.7 ) (747.9 ) (706.0 ) Gross profit $ 109.8 $ 117.1 $ 232.0 $ 253.5 Volume (in kmt) 233.1 227.3 481.5 460.8 Gross profit per metric ton $ 471.0 $ 515.2 $ 481.8 $ 550.1

Reconciliation of total debt per the Consolidated Balance Sheet to Net debt: (In millions) June 30, 2024 Current portion of long term debt and other financial liabilities $ 173.6 Long-term debt, net 660.7 Total debt as per Consolidated Balance Sheets 834.3 Add: Deferred debt issuance costs - Term loans 3.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 34.2 Net debt $ 803.5

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS: Second Quarter Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 20.5 $ 30.1 $ 47.2 $ 72.4 add back long-term incentive plan 3.0 2.6 6.5 4.7 add back other adjustment items - (1.6 ) - (1.9 ) add back reclassification of actuarial gains from AOCI - (2.3 ) - (4.5 ) add back intangible assets amortization 1.8 1.8 3.6 3.6 add back foreign exchange rate impacts 0.4 0.9 0.7 3.0 add back amortization of transaction costs 0.4 0.7 0.8 1.3 Tax effect on add back items at estimated tax rate (1.6 ) (0.7 ) (3.5 ) (2.0 ) Adjusted net income $ 24.5 $ 31.5 $ 55.3 $ 76.6 Total add back items $ 4.0 $ 1.4 $ 8.1 $ 4.2 Impact of add-back items per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.13 $ 0.07 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.80 $ 1.20 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.53 $ 0.93 $ 1.27

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 477.0 $ 458.8 $ 979.9 $ 959.5 Cost of sales 367.2 341.7 747.9 706.0 Gross profit 109.8 117.1 232.0 253.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60.3 55.0 121.8 112.7 Research and development costs 6.5 5.9 13.1 12.1 Other (income) expenses, net 1.4 (2.7 ) 2.7 (3.7 ) Income from operations 41.6 58.9 94.4 132.4 Interest and other financial expense, net 12.2 13.5 24.9 28.7 Reclassification of actuarial gain from AOCI - (2.3 ) - (4.5 ) Income before earnings in affiliated companies and income taxes 29.4 47.7 69.5 108.2 Income tax expense 9.1 17.8 22.6 36.1 Earnings in affiliated companies, net of tax 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Net income $ 20.5 $ 30.1 $ 47.2 $ 72.4 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 58,388 59,012 58,514 59,646 Diluted 59,185 59,510 59,229 60,085 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.81 $ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.80 $ 1.20

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (In millions, except share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34.2 $ 37.5 Accounts receivable, net 272.2 241.0 Inventories, net 284.5 287.1 Income tax receivables 9.2 6.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77.8 74.4 Total current assets 677.9 646.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 919.5 900.1 Right-of-use assets 123.6 110.6 Goodwill 73.7 76.1 Intangible assets, net 22.5 25.5 Investment in equity method affiliates 5.0 5.1 Deferred income tax assets 44.2 30.0 Other assets 42.4 39.9 Total non-current assets 1,230.9 1,187.3 Total assets $ 1,908.8 $ 1,833.4 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 186.2 $ 183.7 Current portion of long-term debt and other financial liabilities 173.6 137.0 Accrued liabilities 38.3 41.7 Income taxes payable 30.2 34.2 Other current liabilities 61.0 43.7 Total current liabilities 489.3 440.3 Long-term debt, net 660.7 677.3 Employee benefit plan obligation 59.8 60.4 Deferred income tax liabilities 75.1 66.3 Other liabilities 120.0 110.6 Total non-current liabilities 915.6 914.6 Stockholders' Equity Common stock Authorized: 65,035,579 and 65,035,579 shares with no par value Issued - 60,992,259 and 60,992,259 shares with no par value Outstanding - 58,356,621 and 57,898,772 shares 85.3 85.3 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,635,638 and 3,093,487 (62.7 ) (70.1 ) Additional paid-in capital 76.2 85.6 Retained earnings 461.2 417.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56.1 ) (39.9 ) Total stockholders' equity 503.9 478.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,908.8 $ 1,833.4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 47.2 $ 72.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets and right of use assets 59.2 52.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.8 1.3 Share-based compensation 6.5 4.7 Deferred tax provision (6.0 ) 1.4 Foreign currency transactions 0.3 4.9 Reclassification of actuarial gain from AOCI - (4.5 ) Other operating non-cash items, net - (0.5 ) Gain/loss on disposal of assets - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade receivables (39.3 ) 99.0 Inventories (5.4 ) 6.2 Trade payables 5.1 (8.3 ) Other provisions (0.7 ) (9.3 ) Income tax liabilities (3.0 ) (7.4 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (3.0 ) (6.6 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61.7 206.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (87.8 ) (69.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (87.8 ) (69.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings - 7.8 Repayments of long-term debt (2.1 ) (1.5 ) Payments for debt issue costs (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Cash inflows related to current financial liabilities 115.9 85.6 Cash outflows related to current financial liabilities (80.9 ) (160.4 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (2.4 ) (2.5 ) Repurchase of common stock (6.8 ) (49.5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23.5 (120.7 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2.6 ) 16.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 40.2 63.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.8 ) 0.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 35.8 79.9 Less restricted cash at the end of the period 1.6 2.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 34.2 $ 77.3

