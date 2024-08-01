ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ("Concentra," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: CON) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
"Our colleagues' ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and care continues to be the powerful force driving Concentra forward. With steadfast dedication to our mission to improve the health of America's workforce, one patient at a time, we have reached another important milestone with the completion of our IPO," said Keith Newton, Chief Executive Officer of Concentra.
Matt DiCanio, President & Chief Financial Officer, added "We are so proud of our colleagues and teams who have provided great care and dedication over the past 45 years. Our IPO marks a significant landmark in our company's history, but it does not change our goal of meeting and exceeding customer and patient needs and delivering consistent financial results. We are confident in our ability to continue to drive optimal performance now and into the future."
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
- Revenue of $477.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from $467.1 million in Q2 2023
- Net Income of $53.1 million, a decrease of 1.8% from $54.0 million in Q2 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA of $101.6 million, an increase of 1.2% from $100.4 million in Q2 2023
- Earnings per Share of $0.50, a decrease of 2.0% from $0.51 in Q2 2023
- Patient Visits of 3,214,255, or 50,223 Visits per Day in the quarter, a decrease of 1.6% from Q2 2023
- Revenue per Visit of $139.81, an increase of 3.9% from $134.50 in Q2 2023
- Total occupational health centers of 547, compared to 540 at end of Q2 2023
- Total onsite health clinics of 154, compared to 141 at end of Q2 2023
Company Overview
Concentra is the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations, with the mission of improving the health of America's workforce, one patient at a time. Our 11,000 colleagues and affiliated physicians and clinicians support the delivery of an extensive suite of services, including occupational and consumer health services and other direct-to-employer care, to more than 50,000 patients each day on average across 45 states at our 547 occupational health centers, 154 onsite health clinics at employer worksites, and Concentra Telemed as of June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Overview
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue increased 2.3% to $477.9 million, compared to $467.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 2.2% to $83.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $82.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income decreased 1.8% to $53.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $54.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.2% to $101.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $100.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 21.5% for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share decreased 2.0% to $0.50 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.49 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table X of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per share is presented in table XI of this release.
Year to Date June 30, 2024 Financial Overview
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, revenue increased 2.4% to $945.5 million, compared to $923.4 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 1.3% to $159.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $157.4 million for the same period, prior year. Net income increased 1.8% to $103.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $101.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.9% to $197.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $194.1 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 21.0% for the same period, prior year. Earnings per share increased 2.1% to $0.97 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.95 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.98 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.95 for the same period, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table X of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table XI of this release.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2024, Concentra's balance sheet reflected cash of $50.7 million, total debt of $427.7 million and total assets of $2.363 billion.
Cash Flow
Cash flows provided by operating activities in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $70.4 million compared to $81.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, capital expenditures totaled $15.3 million, excluding acquisitions.
Initial Public Offering and Debt Transactions
On July 26, 2024, Concentra completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of 22,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at an initial public offering price of $23.50 per share for gross proceeds of $528.8 million. In addition, Concentra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,375,000 shares of its common stock. Concentra shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CON" on July 25, 2024. In connection with the offering, Concentra Health Services, Inc. ("CHSI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Concentra, entered into certain financing arrangements which include Credit Facilities and $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The Notes are unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by Concentra and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Credit Facilities consist of an $850.0 million Term Loan and a $400.0 million Revolving Credit Facility. The Term Loan matures on July 26, 2031 and has an interest rate of Term SOFR plus 2.25%, subject to a leverage-based pricing grid. The Revolving Credit Facility matures on July 26, 2029 and has an interest rate of Term SOFR plus 2.50%, subject to a leverage-based pricing grid.
The net proceeds of the IPO were used to pay down the long-term debt and promissory note with a related party and the debt financing transactions, except for $34.7 million, were used to issue a dividend to Select Medical Corporation.
This recapitalization results in $1.5 billion in total debt and $100 million in cash on our balance sheet, or total net debt of $1.4 billion. With the $400 million revolver, we have $500 million in total liquidity.
Conference Call
Concentra will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results and its business outlook on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10:30 am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc.'s website at www.concentra.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.
For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Concentra Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2024
2023
% Change
Revenue
$
477,915
$
467,079
2.3
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
339,273
329,836
2.9
General and administrative, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (1)
36,828
37,003
(0.5
)
Depreciation and amortization
17,870
18,283
(2.3
)
Total costs and expenses
393,971
385,122
2.3
Other operating income
-
151
N/M
Income from operations
83,944
82,108
2.2
Other income and expense:
Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(3,676
)
-
N/M
Interest expense on related party debt
(9,318
)
(11,500
)
(19.0
)
Interest income
205
17
N/M
Income before income taxes
71,155
70,625
0.8
Income tax expense
18,096
16,593
9.1
Net income
53,059
54,032
(1.8
)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
1,322
1,290
2.5
Net income attributable to Concentra
$
51,737
$
52,742
(1.9
)%
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(2)
$
0.50
$
0.51
(1)
Includes the shared service fee from related party of $3.8 million and $3.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not meaningful
II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2024
2023
% Change
Revenue
$
945,513
$
923,377
2.4
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
676,263
657,914
2.8
General and administrative, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (1)
73,737
71,653
2.9
Depreciation and amortization
36,355
36,593
(0.7
)
Total costs and expenses
786,355
766,160
2.6
Other operating income
284
151
N/M
Income from operations
159,442
157,368
1.3
Other income and expense:
Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(3,676
)
(526
)
N/M
Interest expense on related party debt
(19,289
)
(22,576
)
(14.6
)
Interest income (expense)
94
(44
)
N/M
Income before income taxes
136,571
134,222
1.8
Income tax expense
33,233
32,759
1.4
Net income
103,338
101,463
1.8
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
2,645
2,457
7.7
Net income attributable to Concentra
$
100,693
$
99,006
1.7
%
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(2)
$
0.97
$
0.95
(1)
Includes the shared service fee from related party of $7.7 million and $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not meaningful
III. Earnings per Share
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
At December 31, 2023, there were 435,000 Class A units, 8,498 Class B units, and 3,583 Class C units (in thousands) outstanding which converted to common shares on a one-for-one basis effective March 4, 2024. On June 24, 2024, the Company effectuated a reverse stock split at a ratio of one share of common stock for every 4.295 shares of common stock and resulted in 104,094 shares (in thousands) outstanding. There were no participating shares or securities outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
The following table sets forth the computation of earnings per share (EPS):
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net Income Attributable
Shares(1)
Basic and Diluted EPS
Net Income Attributable
Shares(1)
Basic and Diluted
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Common shares
$
51,737
104,094
$
0.50
$
100,693
104,094
$
0.97
At June 30, 2023, Concentra's capital structure included Class A, B and C units outstanding and unvested restricted interests and outstanding options. To calculate EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, Concentra applied the two-class method because its unvested restricted interests and outstanding options are participating securities.
The following table sets forth the net income attributable to the Company, its units outstanding, and its participating units outstanding:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Net income
$
54,032
$
101,463
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
1,290
2,457
Net income attributable to Concentra
52,742
99,006
Less: Distributed and undistributed income attributable to participating shares
148
287
Distributed and undistributed income attributable to outstanding shares
$
52,594
$
98,719
The following table sets forth the computation of EPS, under the two-class method:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net Income Allocation
Shares (1)(2)
Basic and Diluted EPS
Net Income Allocation
Shares (1)(2)
Basic and Diluted EPS
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Outstanding Class A, Class B,
$
52,594
103,962
$
0.51
$
98,719
103,952
$
0.95
Participating shares
148
292
$
0.51
287
302
$
0.95
Total Company
$
52,742
$
99,006
(1)
The recapitalization of the members units into common shares has been treated as such for earnings per share purposes and has been reflected retrospectively for all periods, along with the one for 4.295 reverse stock split.
(2)
Represents the weighted average units outstanding during the period.
IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
50,669
$
31,374
Accounts receivable
228,964
216,194
Other current assets
40,673
46,850
Total Current Assets
320,306
294,418
Operating lease right-of-use assets
399,464
397,852
Property and equipment, net
186,879
178,370
Goodwill
1,233,406
1,229,745
Identifiable intangible assets, net
212,868
224,769
Other assets
10,415
8,406
Total Assets
$
2,363,338
$
2,333,560
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Payables and accruals
$
182,594
$
196,879
Due to related party
4,360
3,354
Current operating lease liabilities
73,517
72,946
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
4,682
1,455
Total Current Liabilities
265,153
274,634
Non-current operating lease liabilities
359,736
357,310
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,048
3,291
Long-term debt with related party
420,000
470,000
Non-current deferred tax liability
21,994
23,364
Other non-current liabilities
23,015
27,522
Total Liabilities
1,092,946
1,156,121
Redeemable non-controlling interests
18,410
16,477
Total equity
1,251,982
1,160,962
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,363,338
$
2,333,560
V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, unaudited)
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
53,059
$
54,032
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,870
18,283
Provision for expected credit losses
47
166
Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries
3,676
-
Gain on sale or disposal of assets
(1
)
(10
)
Stock compensation expense
166
-
Deferred income taxes
903
(70
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
Accounts receivable
676
(7,650
)
Other current assets
8,539
2,711
Other assets
(4,939
)
622
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(9,563
)
13,762
Net cash provided by operating activities
70,433
81,846
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
-
(1,446
)
Acquired customer relationships
-
(1,626
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,263
)
(14,220
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
1
16
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,262
)
(17,276
)
Financing activities
Payments on related party revolving promissory note
(50,000
)
(50,000
)
Principal payments on other debt
(2,103
)
(1,686
)
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(1,100
)
(1,253
)
Distributions to Parent
(851
)
(3,352
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(54,054
)
(56,291
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,117
8,279
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
49,552
24,959
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
50,669
$
33,238
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$
9,554
$
11,477
Cash paid for taxes
33,975
32,650
VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, unaudited)
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
103,338
$
101,463
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36,355
36,593
Provision for expected credit losses
59
185
Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries
3,676
526
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets
42
(14
)
Stock compensation expense
332
178
Deferred income taxes
(1,618
)
(3,265
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
Accounts receivable
(12,829
)
(27,011
)
Other current assets
1,224
(9,944
)
Other assets
(4,217
)
1,796
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(11,307
)
(966
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
115,055
99,541
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(5,144
)
(1,446
)
Acquired customer relationships
-
(4,382
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(32,494
)
(25,864
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
23
20
Net cash used in investing activities
(37,615
)
(31,672
)
Financing activities
Borrowings from related party revolving promissory note
10,000
-
Payments on related party revolving promissory note
(60,000
)
(70,000
)
Borrowings of other debt
6,618
5,471
Principal payments on other debt
(4,379
)
(4,074
)
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(2,643
)
(3,130
)
Distributions to Parent
(7,741
)
(555
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(58,145
)
(72,288
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
19,295
(4,419
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
31,374
37,657
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
50,669
$
33,238
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$
19,512
$
22,784
Cash paid for taxes
34,009
32,445
VII. Key Statistics
For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
2024
2023
% Change
Facility Count
Number of occupational health centers-start of period
547
539
Number of occupational health centers acquired
-
1
Number of occupational health centers de novos
1
-
Number of occupational health centers closed/sold
(1
)
-
Number of occupational health centers-end of period
547
540
Number of onsite health clinics operated-end of period
154
141
Number of patient visits (1)(2)
Workers' Compensation
1,455,254
1,429,035
1.8
%
Employer Services
1,702,399
1,781,012
(4.4
)%
Consumer Health
56,602
57,847
(2.2
)%
Total
3,214,255
3,267,894
(1.6
)%
Visits per day volume
Workers' Compensation
22,739
22,329
1.8
%
Employer Services
26,600
27,828
(4.4
)%
Consumer Health
884
904
(2.2
)%
Total
50,223
51,061
(1.6
)%
Revenue per visit (1)(3)
Workers' Compensation
$
198.18
$
194.92
1.7
%
Employer Services
90.05
86.00
4.7
%
Consumer Health
135.49
134.88
0.5
%
Total
$
139.81
$
134.50
3.9
%
Business Days (4)
64
64
(1)
Excludes onsite clinics.
(2)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Occupational Health Centers during the periods presented.
(3)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated as total patient revenue divided by total patient visits. Revenue per visit as reported includes only the revenue and patient visits in our Occupational Health Centers segment and does not include our Onsite Health Clinics or Other Businesses segments.
(4)
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
VIII. Key Statistics
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
2024
2023
% Change
Facility Count
Number of occupational health centers-start of period
544
540
Number of occupational health centers acquired
2
1
Number of occupational health centers de novos
2
-
Number of occupational health centers closed/sold
(1
)
(1
)
Number of occupational health centers-end of period
547
540
Number of onsite health clinics operated-end of period
154
141
Number of patient visits (1)(2)
Workers' Compensation
2,888,338
2,825,602
2.2
%
Employer Services
3,361,690
3,541,543
(5.1
)%
Consumer Health
119,882
118,694
1.0
%
Total
6,369,910
6,485,839
(1.8
)%
Visits per day volume
Workers' Compensation
22,565
22,075
2.2
%
Employer Services
26,263
27,668
(5.1
)%
Consumer Health
937
928
1.0
%
Total
49,765
50,671
(1.8
)%
Revenue per visit (1)(3)
Workers' Compensation
$
196.75
$
193.55
1.7
%
Employer Services
90.44
86.22
4.9
%
Consumer Health
133.42
134.70
(1.0
)%
Total
$
139.45
$
133.86
4.2
%
Business Days (4)
128
128
(1)
Excludes onsite clinics.
(2)
Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Occupational Health Centers during the periods presented.
(3)
Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated as total patient revenue divided by total patient visits. Revenue per visit as reported includes only the revenue and patient visits in our Occupational Health Centers segment and does not include our Onsite Health Clinics or Other Businesses segments.
(4)
Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.
IX. Disaggregated Revenue
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, unaudited)
The following table disaggregates the Company's revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Occupational health centers:
Workers' compensation
$
288,405
$
278,554
$
568,271
$
546,894
Employer services
153,305
153,164
304,040
305,337
Consumer health
7,669
7,802
15,995
15,987
Other occupational health center revenue
1,861
2,254
4,006
4,672
Total occupational health center revenue
451,240
441,774
892,312
872,890
Onsite clinics
15,539
14,705
31,396
29,250
Other
11,136
10,600
21,805
21,237
Total revenue
$
477,915
$
467,079
$
945,513
$
923,377
X. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, unaudited)
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Concentra. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, separation transaction costs, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
53,059
$
54,032
$
103,338
$
101,463
Income tax expense
18,096
16,593
33,233
32,759
Interest (income) expense
(205
)
(17
)
(94
)
44
Interest expense on related party debt
9,318
11,500
19,289
22,576
Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries
3,676
-
3,676
526
Stock compensation expense
166
-
332
178
Depreciation and amortization
17,870
18,283
36,355
36,593
Separation transaction costs (1)
(380
)
-
1,613
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,600
$
100,391
$
197,742
$
194,139
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21.3
%
21.5
%
20.9
%
21.0
%
(1)
Separation transaction costs represent incremental consulting, legal, and audit-related fees incurred in connection with the Company's planned separation into a new, publicly traded company and are included within general and administrative expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, an adjustment was made to capitalize certain separation transaction costs recognized during the first quarter of 2024.
XI. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Concentra believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Concentra's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
Per Share(1)
2023
Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to common shares(1)
$
51,737
$
0.50
$
52,594
$
0.51
Adjustments:(2)
Separation transaction costs, net of tax
(287
)
0.00
-
-
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
51,450
$
0.49
(3
)
$
52,594
$
0.51
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
Per Share(1)
2023
Per Share(1)
Net income attributable to common shares(1)
$
100,693
$
0.97
$
98,719
$
0.95
Adjustments:(2)
Separation transaction costs, net of tax
1,213
0.01
-
-
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
101,906
$
0.98
$
98,719
$
0.95
(1)
Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.
(2)
Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.
(3)
Does not total due to rounding.
