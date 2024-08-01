NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Institutional Cash Distributors ("ICD"), an investment technology provider for corporate treasury organizations trading short-term investments. The $785 million, all-cash transaction was announced in April 2024.

With the acquisition of ICD, Tradeweb adds corporate treasury professionals as a fourth client channel, complementing its existing focus on institutional, wholesale and retail clients, and giving it access to a $2+ billion addressable market. Tradeweb expects the ICD acquisition to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share over the next 12 months.

Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult said: " We are excited to complete the acquisition of ICD and launch corporates as a new client channel, offering a key new avenue for growth and building on our strong presence across our other core markets. Corporate treasurers represent an increasingly large and underserved opportunity within fixed income markets, and ICD's differentiated technology offers the perfect gateway between corporates and global fixed income markets. The ICD team shares our commitment to continuous innovation and exceptional client service, and it is a pleasure to officially welcome them to Tradeweb."

As a part of Tradeweb, ICD will provide an increasingly comprehensive solution for corporate treasury organizations worldwide, enhancing its leadership in this space with a range of Tradeweb integration opportunities. In the future, ICD clients will have the ability to optimize yield and duration via Tradeweb's existing suite of products and partnerships, as well as manage liquidity needs and related FX risk. In addition to cross-selling its products to ICD's clients, Tradeweb will leverage its international presence to aim to accelerate ICD's growth and expansion.

ICD is one of the largest U.S. institutional money market fund portals, enabling more than 500 corporate treasury organizations from growth and blue-chip companies (including approximately 17% of the S&P 100 as of December 31, 2023) across 65 industries and more than 45 countries to invest in money market funds and other short-term products to manage liquidity.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale retail and corporate markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,500 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.7 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

