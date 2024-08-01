EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2024 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.
Key Financial Results
In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data
GAAP
2Q 2024
6,025
1Q 2024
6,123
4Q 2023
6,357
3Q 2023
6,212
2Q 2023
5,573
Total Revenue
Net Income
1,690
1,789
1,988
2,030
1,553
Net Income Per Share
2.95
3.10
3.42
3.48
2.66
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,889
2,903
3,104
2,704
2,277
Total Expenditures
1,682
1,952
1,634
1,803
1,664
Current and Long-Term Debt
3,784
3,791
3,799
3,806
3,814
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,431
5,292
5,278
5,326
4,764
Debt-to-Total Capitalization
11.5 %
11.7 %
11.9 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)
10.11
10.37
10.52
10.19
10.03
Non - GAAP
Adjusted Net Income
1,807
1,626
1,783
2,007
1,457
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
3.16
2.82
3.07
3.44
2.49
CFO before Changes in Working Capital
3,042
2,928
2,989
3,038
2,563
Capital Expenditures
1,668
1,703
1,512
1,519
1,521
Free Cash Flow
1,374
1,225
1,477
1,519
1,042
Net Debt
(1,647)
(1,501)
(1,479)
(1,520)
(950)
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization
(6.0 %)
(5.5 %)
(5.6 %)
(5.8 %)
(3.8 %)
Second Quarter Highlights
- Earned adjusted net income of $1.8 billion, or $3.16 per share
- Generated $1.4 billion of free cash flow
- Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share
- Repurchased $690 million of shares, totaling $1.4 billion YTD as of June 30, 2024
- Volumes and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints
- Updated full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit cash operating costs
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights and Cash Return
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
|
Wellhead Volumes
|
2Q 2024
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
4Q 2023
|
3Q 2023
|
2Q 2023
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
490.7
488.0
487.4
485.2
483.3
476.6
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
244.8
232.0
231.7
235.8
231.1
215.7
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
1,872
1,860
1,858
1,831
1,704
1,668
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
1,047.5
1,030.1
1,028.8
1,026.2
998.5
970.3
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
1,668
1,750
1,703
1,512
1,519
1,521
From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered another quarter of outstanding operational performance. Oil volumes, total volumes, and per-unit operating expenses were all better than expected. We have updated our full-year volume and cost guidance and increased our free cash flow forecast to reflect our strong results, further demonstrating the confidence we have in our multi-basin portfolio of assets.
"Our commitment to operational excellence continues to translate into financial results. Strong free cash flow generation in the quarter helped support $1.2 billion of capital return to shareholders through both our regular dividend and opportunistic share repurchases, all while maintaining our industry-leading balance sheet. Year-to-date we have made significant progress towards our minimum commitment of returning 70% of annual free cash flow to shareholders, with the potential to return additional cash over the balance of the year.
"Our performance this quarter is the result of EOG's distinctive culture. Our employees' focus on unlocking value across all facets of our business, including drilling and completion operations, marketing, and exploration, is our core competitive advantage. Our business has never been stronger. We continue to improve and create more value for our shareholders."
Regular Dividend and Second Quarter Share Repurchases
The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable October 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2024. The indicated annual rate is $3.64 per share.
During the second quarter, the company repurchased 5.5 million shares for $690 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $125 per share. As of June 30, 2024, EOG had $2.6 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance
Prices
- Crude oil prices increased in 2Q, partially offset by natural gas and NGL price declines compared with 1Q
Volumes
- Total 2Q oil production of 490,700 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 1% from 1Q
- NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 6% from 1Q
- Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 1% from 1Q
- Total company equivalent production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 2% from 1Q
Per-Unit Costs
- LOE, G&A, and DD&A costs decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q, while GP&T expenses increased
Hedges
- Mark-to-market gains decreased, lowering GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q
- Cash received to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share
Free Cash Flow
- Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.04 billion
- EOG incurred $1.67 billion of capital expenditures
- Free cash flow was $1.37 billion
Cash Return and Working Capital
- Paid $520 million in regular dividends
- Repurchased $690 million of stock
Second Quarter 2024 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to decreased workovers
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to workovers and fuel costs
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs
- QoQ: Increased primarily due to higher rates
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower compression-related fuel cost
General and Administrative
- QoQ: Decreased due to lower employee- related expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower due to lower employee-related expenses and other facility- related expenses
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to a one-time adjustment in 1Q related to natural gas production used by EOG-owned gathering systems
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to the production of lower-cost reserves
Second Quarter 2024 Results vs Guidance
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
2Q 2024
2Q 2024
Midpoint
Variance
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
490.1
487.5
2.6
486.8
484.6
482.8
476.0
Trinidad
0.6
0.5
0.1
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.6
Total
490.7
488.0
2.7
487.4
485.2
483.3
476.6
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
244.8
232.0
12.8
231.7
235.8
231.1
215.7
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,668
1,660
8
1,658
1,653
1,562
1,513
Trinidad
204
200
4
200
178
142
155
Total
1,872
1,860
12
1,858
1,831
1,704
1,668
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
1,047.5
1,030.1
17.4
1,028.8
1,026.2
998.5
970.3
Total MMBoe
95.3
93.7
1.6
93.6
94.4
91.9
88.3
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
80.55
76.97
78.33
82.18
73.75
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
1.89
2.24
2.87
2.55
2.09
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)
United States
2.16
1.75
0.41
1.49
2.28
1.43
1.23
Trinidad
(9.80)
(10.45)
0.65
(9.47)
(9.12)
(10.80)
(8.87)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
28.7 %
29.0 %
(0.3 %)
31.6 %
28.5 %
28.7 %
28.3 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)
United States
(0.32)
(0.40)
0.08
(0.14)
(0.15)
0.04
(0.02)
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.48
3.35
0.13
3.54
3.81
3.41
3.45
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
1,682
1,952
1,634
1,803
1,664
Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,668
1,750
(82)
1,703
1,512
1,519
1,521
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
4.09
4.23
(0.14)
4.23
4.00
4.02
3.94
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs2
4.44
4.50
(0.06)
4.41
4.49
4.42
4.48
General and Administrative
1.58
1.75
(0.17)
1.73
2.03
1.75
1.61
Cash Operating Costs
10.11
10.48
(0.37)
10.37
10.52
10.19
10.03
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
10.32
10.50
(0.18)
11.47
9.85
9.78
9.81
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
39
50
(11)
46
41
43
47
Impairment (GAAP)
81
19
79
54
35
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))5
46
70
(24)
17
60
31
35
Capitalized Interest
10
11
(1)
10
9
8
8
Net Interest
36
33
3
33
35
36
35
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue)
7.5 %
8.0 %
(0.5 %)
7.7
6.6 %
7.4 %
7.8 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
21.7 %
21.5 %
(0.2 %)
22.2 %
21.6 %
21.1 %
21.9 %
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
341
440
(99)
312
352
486
241
Third Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance6
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
3Q 2024
Guidance Range
3Q 2024
Midpoint
FY 2024
Guidance Range
FY 2024
Midpoint
2023
Actual
2022
Actual
2021
Actual
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
488.2
-
493.2
490.7
486.8
-
491.8
489.3
475.2
460.7
443.4
Trinidad
0.5
-
1.0
0.8
0.5
-
1.5
1.0
0.6
0.6
1.5
Other International
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total
488.7
-
494.2
491.5
487.3
-
493.3
490.3
475.8
461.3
445.0
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
245.0
-
255.0
250.0
230.0
-
260.0
245.0
223.8
197.7
144.5
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,700
-
1,760
1,730
1,640
-
1,770
1,705
1,551
1,315
1,210
Trinidad
200
-
230
215
200
-
230
215
160
180
217
Other International
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
9
Total
1,900
-
1,990
1,945
1,840
-
2,000
1,920
1,711
1,495
1,436
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
United States
1,016.5
-
1,041.5
1,029.0
990.1
-
1,046.8
1,018.5
957.5
877.5
789.6
Trinidad
33.8
-
39.3
36.6
33.8
-
39.8
36.8
27.3
30.7
37.7
Other International
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.6
Total
1,050.3
-
1,080.8
1,065.6
1,023.9
-
1,086.6
1,055.3
984.8
908.2
828.9
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
77.61
94.23
67.96
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
2.74
6.64
3.85
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)
United States
1.00
-
2.50
1.75
0.55
-
2.55
1.55
1.57
2.99
0.58
Trinidad
(9.05)
-
(7.55)
(8.30)
(10.19)
-
(8.19)
(9.19)
(9.03)
(8.07)
(11.70)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
24.0 %
-
34.0 %
29.0 %
26.0 %
-
36.0 %
31.0 %
29.7 %
39.0 %
50.5 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)
United States
(0.90)
-
(0.10)
(0.50)
(1.50)
-
0.80
(0.35)
(0.04)
0.63
1.03
Natural Gas Realizations7 ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.00
-
3.70
3.35
3.00
-
4.00
3.50
3.65
4.43
3.40
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
6,818
5,610
4,255
Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,475
-
1,575
1,525
6,000
-
6,400
6,200
6,041
4,607
3,755
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
4.00
-
4.40
4.20
3.85
-
4.55
4.20
4.05
4.02
3.75
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs2
4.30
-
4.80
4.55
4.15
-
4.85
4.50
4.50
4.78
4.70
General and Administrative (GAAP)
1.70
-
2.10
1.90
1.66
-
1.90
1.78
1.78
1.72
1.69
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)9
1.78
1.67
1.69
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
10.00
-
11.30
10.65
9.66
-
11.30
10.48
10.33
10.52
10.14
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)
10.33
10.47
10.14
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
9.70
-
10.70
10.20
10.00
-
11.00
10.50
9.72
10.69
12.07
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
40
-
80
60
175
-
225
200
182
204
225
Impairment (GAAP)
202
382
376
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))5
30
-
110
70
160
-
240
200
160
269
361
Capitalized Interest
11
-
15
13
44
-
49
47
33
36
33
Net Interest
31
-
35
33
127
-
137
132
148
179
178
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)
7.0 %
-
9.0 %
8.0 %
7.0 %
-
9.0 %
8.0 %
7.4 %
7.0 %
6.8 %
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)9
7.4 %
7.5 %
6.8 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
19.0 %
-
24.0 %
21.5 %
19.0 %
-
24.0 %
21.5 %
21.6 %
21.7 %
21.4 %
Current Tax Expense ($MM)
330
-
430
380
1,285
-
1,485
1,385
1,415
2,208
1,393
Second Quarter 2024 Results Webcast
Friday, August 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors
Income Statements
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2023
2024
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
3,182
3,252
3,717
3,597
13,748
3,480
3,692
7,172
Natural Gas Liquids
490
409
501
484
1,884
513
515
1,028
Natural Gas
517
334
417
476
1,744
382
303
685
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
376
101
43
298
818
237
(47)
190
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,390
1,465
1,478
1,473
5,806
1,459
1,519
2,978
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
69
(9)
35
-
95
26
20
46
Other, Net
20
21
21
29
91
26
23
49
Total
6,044
5,573
6,212
6,357
24,186
6,123
6,025
12,148
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
359
348
369
378
1,454
396
390
786
Gathering, Processing and
395
396
406
423
1,620
413
423
836
Exploration Costs
50
47
43
41
181
45
34
79
Dry Hole Costs
1
-
-
-
1
1
5
6
Impairments
34
35
54
79
202
19
81
100
Marketing Costs
1,361
1,456
1,383
1,509
5,709
1,404
1,490
2,894
Depreciation, Depletion and
798
866
898
930
3,492
1,074
984
2,058
General and Administrative
145
142
161
192
640
162
151
313
Taxes Other Than Income
329
313
341
301
1,284
338
337
675
Total
3,472
3,603
3,655
3,853
14,583
3,852
3,895
7,747
Operating Income
2,572
1,970
2,557
2,504
9,603
2,271
2,130
4,401
Other Income, Net
65
51
52
66
234
62
66
128
Income Before Interest Expense and
2,637
2,021
2,609
2,570
9,837
2,333
2,196
4,529
Interest Expense, Net
42
35
36
35
148
33
36
69
Income Before Income Taxes
2,595
1,986
2,573
2,535
9,689
2,300
2,160
4,460
Income Tax Provision
572
433
543
547
2,095
511
470
981
Net Income
2,023
1,553
2,030
1,988
7,594
1,789
1,690
3,479
Dividends Declared per Common Share
1.8250
0.8250
0.8250
2.4100
5.8850
0.9100
0.9100
1.8200
Net Income Per Share
Basic
3.46
2.68
3.51
3.43
13.07
3.11
2.97
6.08
Diluted
3.45
2.66
3.48
3.42
13.00
3.10
2.95
6.05
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
584
580
579
579
581
575
569
572
Diluted
587
584
583
581
584
577
572
575
(A)
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
(Unaudited)
2023
2024
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
457.1
476.0
482.8
484.6
475.2
486.8
490.1
488.4
Trinidad
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Total
457.7
476.6
483.3
485.2
475.8
487.4
490.7
489.0
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices
($/Bbl) (B)
United States
$ 77.27
$ 74.98
$ 83.61
$ 80.61
$ 79.18
$ 78.46
$ 82.71
$ 80.59
Trinidad
68.98
64.88
71.38
69.21
65.58
67.50
70.75
69.11
Composite
77.26
74.97
83.60
80.60
79.17
78.45
82.69
80.58
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
212.2
215.7
231.1
235.8
223.8
231.7
244.8
238.3
Total
212.2
215.7
231.1
235.8
223.8
231.7
244.8
238.3
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)
United States
$ 25.67
$ 20.85
$ 23.56
$ 22.29
$ 23.07
$ 24.32
$ 23.11
$ 23.70
Composite
25.67
20.85
23.56
22.29
23.07
24.32
23.11
23.70
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,475
1,513
1,562
1,653
1,551
1,658
1,668
1,663
Trinidad
164
155
142
178
160
200
204
202
Total
1,639
1,668
1,704
1,831
1,711
1,858
1,872
1,865
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)
United States
$ 3.47
$ 2.07
$ 2.59
$ 2.72
$ 2.70
$ 2.10
$ 1.57
$ 1.84
Trinidad
3.87
3.45
3.41
3.81
3.65
3.54
3.48
3.51
Composite
3.51
2.20
2.66
2.82
2.79
2.26
1.78
2.02
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)
United States
915.0
943.8
974.2
995.8
957.5
994.7
1,013.0
1,003.9
Trinidad
28.0
26.5
24.3
30.4
27.3
34.1
34.5
34.3
Total
943.0
970.3
998.5
1,026.2
984.8
1,028.8
1,047.5
1,038.2
Total MMBoe (C)
84.9
88.3
91.9
94.4
359.4
93.6
95.3
188.9
(A)
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B)
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024).
(C)
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
Balance Sheets
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2023
2024
MAR
JUN
SEP
DEC
MAR
JUN
SEP
DEC
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,018
4,764
5,326
5,278
5,292
5,431
Accounts Receivable, Net
2,455
2,263
2,927
2,716
2,688
2,657
Inventories
1,131
1,355
1,379
1,275
1,154
1,069
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
-
-
-
106
110
4
Income Taxes Receivable
-
1
-
-
-
2
Other
580
523
626
560
684
640
Total
9,184
8,906
10,258
9,935
9,928
9,803
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
67,907
69,178
70,730
72,090
73,356
74,615
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
5,101
5,282
5,355
5,497
5,768
6,078
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
73,008
74,460
76,085
77,587
79,124
80,693
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
(42,785)
(43,550)
(44,362)
(45,290)
(46,047)
(47,049)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
30,223
30,910
31,723
32,297
33,077
33,644
Deferred Income Taxes
31
33
33
42
38
44
Other Assets
1,587
1,638
1,633
1,583
1,753
1,733
Total Assets
41,025
41,487
43,647
43,857
44,796
45,224
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
2,438
2,205
2,464
2,437
2,389
2,436
Accrued Taxes Payable
637
425
605
466
786
600
Dividends Payable
482
478
478
526
523
516
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
31
22
22
-
-
8
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
33
34
34
34
34
534
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
354
335
337
325
318
303
Other
253
232
285
286
223
231
Total
4,228
3,731
4,225
4,074
4,273
4,628
Long-Term Debt
3,787
3,780
3,772
3,765
3,757
3,250
Other Liabilities
2,620
2,581
2,698
2,526
2,533
2,456
Deferred Income Taxes
4,943
5,138
5,194
5,402
5,597
5,731
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par
206
206
206
206
206
206
Additional Paid in Capital
6,219
6,257
6,133
6,166
6,188
6,219
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(8)
(9)
(7)
(9)
(8)
(8)
Retained Earnings
19,423
20,497
22,047
22,634
23,897
25,071
Common Stock Held in Treasury
(393)
(694)
(621)
(907)
(1,647)
(2,329)
Total Stockholders' Equity
25,447
26,257
27,758
28,090
28,636
29,159
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
41,025
41,487
43,647
43,857
44,796
45,224
Cash Flow Statements
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2023
2024
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Net Income
2,023
1,553
2,030
1,988
7,594
1,789
1,690
3,479
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
798
866
898
930
3,492
1,074
984
2,058
Impairments
34
35
54
79
202
19
81
100
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
34
35
57
51
177
45
45
90
Deferred Income Taxes
234
194
56
199
683
199
128
327
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(69)
9
(35)
-
(95)
(26)
(20)
(46)
Other, Net
4
2
(1)
22
27
9
3
12
Dry Hole Costs
1
-
-
-
1
1
5
6
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
(376)
(101)
(43)
(298)
(818)
(237)
47
(190)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
(123)
(30)
23
18
(112)
55
79
134
Other, Net
(1)
-
(1)
-
(2)
-
-
-
Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Accounts Receivable
338
137
(714)
201
(38)
58
33
91
Inventories
(77)
(226)
(28)
100
(231)
117
75
192
Accounts Payable
(77)
(231)
238
(49)
(119)
(58)
29
(29)
Accrued Taxes Payable
232
(212)
180
(139)
61
319
(185)
134
Other Assets
52
43
(92)
36
39
(161)
42
(119)
Other Liabilities
193
(47)
54
(16)
184
(71)
(20)
(91)
Changes in Components of Working Capital
35
250
28
(18)
295
(229)
(127)
(356)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
3,255
2,277
2,704
3,104
11,340
2,903
2,889
5,792
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(1,305)
(1,341)
(1,379)
(1,360)
(5,385)
(1,485)
(1,357)
(2,842)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(319)
(180)
(139)
(162)
(800)
(350)
(313)
(663)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
92
29
14
5
140
9
10
19
Changes in Components of Working Capital
(35)
(250)
(28)
18
(295)
229
127
356
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,567)
(1,742)
(1,532)
(1,499)
(6,340)
(1,597)
(1,533)
(3,130)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Repayments
(1,250)
-
-
-
(1,250)
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
(1,067)
(480)
(494)
(1,345)
(3,386)
(525)
(520)
(1,045)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(317)
(302)
(109)
(310)
(1,038)
(759)
(699)
(1,458)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
-
9
1
10
20
-
11
11
Debt Issuance Costs
-
(8)
-
-
(8)
-
-
-
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
(8)
(8)
(8)
(8)
(32)
(8)
(9)
(17)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(2,642)
(789)
(610)
(1,653)
(5,694)
(1,292)
(1,217)
(2,509)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(954)
(254)
562
(48)
(694)
14
139
153
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
5,972
5,018
4,764
5,326
5,972
5,278
5,292
5,278
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
5,018
4,764
5,326
5,278
5,278
5,292
5,431
5,431
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of
2Q 2024
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,160
(470)
1,690
2.95
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
47
(10)
37
0.07
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
79
(17)
62
0.11
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(20)
5
(15)
(0.03)
Add: Certain Impairments
35
(2)
33
0.06
Adjustments to Net Income
141
(24)
117
0.21
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,301
(494)
1,807
3.16
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
569
Diluted
572
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
1Q 2024
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,300
(511)
1,789
3.10
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
(237)
51
(186)
(0.31)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
55
(12)
43
0.07
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(26)
4
(22)
(0.04)
Add: Certain Impairments
2
-
2
-
Adjustments to Net Income
(206)
43
(163)
(0.28)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,094
(468)
1,626
2.82
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
575
Diluted
577
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, such amount was $55 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
4Q 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,535
(547)
1,988
3.42
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(298)
64
(234)
(0.40)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
18
(4)
14
0.02
Add: Certain Impairments
19
(4)
15
0.03
Adjustments to Net Income
(261)
56
(205)
(0.35)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,274
(491)
1,783
3.07
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
581
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $18 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
3Q 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,573
(543)
2,030
3.48
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(43)
9
(34)
(0.06)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
23
(5)
18
0.03
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(35)
7
(28)
(0.05)
Add: Certain Impairments
23
(2)
21
0.04
Adjustments to Net Income
(32)
9
(23)
(0.04)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,541
(534)
2,007
3.44
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
583
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2Q 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,986
(433)
1,553
2.66
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(101)
22
(79)
(0.14)
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
(30)
6
(24)
(0.04)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
9
(2)
7
0.01
Adjustments to Net Income
(122)
26
(96)
(0.17)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,864
(407)
1,457
2.49
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
584
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.
Net Income per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
1Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
3.10
Realized Price
2Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
47.31
Less: 1Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
(46.73)
Subtotal
0.58
Multiplied by: 2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
95.3
Total Change in Revenue
55
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(12)
Change in Net Income
43
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.08
Wellhead Volumes
2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
95.3
Less: 1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(93.6)
Subtotal
1.7
Multiplied by: 2Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
21.7
Change in Margin
37
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(8)
Change in Net Income
29
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.05
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
1Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
21.84
Less: 2Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
(20.43)
Subtotal
1.41
Multiplied by: 2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
95.3
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
134
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(29)
Change in Net Income
105
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.18
Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net
2Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
(47)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
10
After Tax - (a)
(37)
Less: 1Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
237
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(51)
After Tax - (b)
186
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
(223)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.39)
Other (1)
(0.07)
2Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
2.95
2Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted
572
(1)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
1Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
2.82
Realized Price
2Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
47.31
Less: 1Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
(46.73)
Subtotal
0.58
Multiplied by: 2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
95.3
Total Change in Revenue
55
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(12)
Change in Net Income
43
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.08
Wellhead Volumes
2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
95.3
Less: 1Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(93.6)
Subtotal
1.7
Multiplied by: 2Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
22.07
Change in Margin
38
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(8)
Change in Net Income
30
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.05
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
1Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
21.84
Less: 2Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
(20.43)
Subtotal
1.41
Multiplied by: 2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
95.3
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
134
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(29)
Change in Net Income
105
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.18
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
2Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
79
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(17)
After Tax - (a)
62
1Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
55
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(12)
After Tax - (b)
43
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
19
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.03
Other (1)
0.00
2Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
3.16
2Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
572
(1)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
2023
2024
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
3,255
2,277
2,704
3,104
11,340
2,903
2,889
5,792
Adjustments:
Changes in Components of Working Capital
Accounts Receivable
(338)
(137)
714
(201)
38
(58)
(33)
(91)
Inventories
77
226
28
(100)
231
(117)
(75)
(192)
Accounts Payable
77
231
(238)
49
119
58
(29)
29
Accrued Taxes Payable
(232)
212
(180)
139
(61)
(319)
185
(134)
Other Assets
(52)
(43)
92
(36)
(39)
161
(42)
119
Other Liabilities
(193)
47
(54)
16
(184)
71
20
91
Changes in Components of Working Capital
(35)
(250)
(28)
18
(295)
229
127
356
Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in
2,559
2,563
3,038
2,989
11,149
2,928
3,042
5,970
Less:
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
(1,489)
(1,521)
(1,519)
(1,512)
(6,041)
(1,703)
(1,668)
(3,371)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
1,070
1,042
1,519
1,477
5,108
1,225
1,374
2,599
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
2023
2024
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
1,717
1,664
1,803
1,634
6,818
1,952
1,682
3,634
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(10)
(26)
(191)
(30)
(257)
(21)
60
39
Non-Cash Development Drilling
-
(35)
(50)
(5)
(90)
-
-
-
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
(31)
(28)
(1)
(39)
(99)
(31)
(34)
(65)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(4)
(6)
1
(7)
(16)
(21)
(5)
(26)
Acquisition Costs of Other Property,
(133)
(1)
-
-
(134)
(131)
(1)
(132)
Exploration Costs
(50)
(47)
(43)
(41)
(181)
(45)
(34)
(79)
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
1,489
1,521
1,519
1,512
6,041
1,703
1,668
3,371
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
29,159
28,636
28,090
27,758
26,257
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
3,784
3,791
3,799
3,806
3,814
Less: Cash
(5,431)
(5,292)
(5,278)
(5,326)
(4,764)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
(1,647)
(1,501)
(1,479)
(1,520)
(950)
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
32,943
32,427
31,889
31,564
30,071
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
27,512
27,135
26,611
26,238
25,307
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
11.5 %
11.7 %
11.9 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
-6.0 %
-5.5 %
-5.6 %
-5.8 %
-3.8 %
