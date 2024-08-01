Ameren Corporation: Ameren Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share were $0.97 in 2024 vs. $0.90 in 2023

Guidance Range for 2024 Reaffirmed at $4.52 to $4.72 per Diluted Share

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced second quarter 2024 net income attributable to common shareholders of $258 million, or $0.97 cents per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2023 net income of $237 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2024 results reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments driven by strong execution of the company's strategy. Earnings were positively impacted by higher Ameren Missouri electric retail sales that were primarily driven by warmer spring and early summer temperatures as compared to the year-ago-period. In addition, earnings benefited from new Ameren Missouri electric service rates. These positive factors were partially offset by higher interest expense Ameren Parent, higher operations and maintenance expenses primarily at Ameren Missouri and a lower return on equity at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution under the new multi-year rate plan. Finally, the earnings comparison also reflected higher weighted-average basic common shares outstanding.

"We delivered strong second quarter earnings resulting from strategic infrastructure investments and disciplined cost control. We continue to see significant opportunity for earnings growth as we focus on meeting our customers' growing needs for safe, reliable, affordable and cleaner service. Through consistent execution of our long-term strategy, we expect to drive sustainable earnings and dividend growth for our shareholders," said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation.

Ameren recorded net income attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024, of $519 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023, of $501 million, or $1.90 per diluted share.

The increase in year-over-year six month earnings reflected increased strategic infrastructure investments and disciplined cost control. Earnings were positively impacted by new Ameren Missouri electric service rates and higher electric retail sales that were driven by warmer spring and early summer temperatures and higher retail sales across all customer classes. In addition, earnings benefited from new Ameren Illinois Natural Gas service rates and rate design. These positive factors were partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses at Ameren Missouri driven largely by non-recurring items. Finally, the earnings comparison reflected increased interest expense at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Parent, a lower return on equity under the new multi-year rate plan at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution and lower tax benefits at Ameren Parent.

Earnings Guidance

Today, Ameren reaffirmed its 2024 earnings guidance range of $4.52 to $4.72 per diluted share. Earnings guidance for 2024 assumes normal temperatures for the last six months of the year and is subject to the effects of, among other things: regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic and capital market conditions; customer usage; severe storms; market returns on company-owned life insurance investments; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this press release.

Ameren Missouri Segment Results

Ameren Missouri second quarter 2024 earnings were $128 million, compared to second quarter 2023 earnings of $102 million. The year-over-year increase reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments, higher electric retail sales that were primarily driven by warmer spring and early summer temperatures compared to the year-ago-period, and new electric service rates effective July 9, 2023. These positive factors were partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses, which reflected the absence in 2024 of the recovery in the year-ago period of previously expensed items approved as part of the June 2023 electric service rate order.

Ameren Transmission Segment Results

Ameren Transmission second quarter 2024 earnings were $79 million, compared to second quarter 2023 earnings of $72 million. The year-over-year increase reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments.

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution second quarter 2024 earnings were $61 million, compared to second quarter 2023 earnings of $66 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected a lower allowed return on equity for 2024 under the new multi-year rate plan.

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas second quarter 2024 earnings were $6 million, compared to second quarter 2023 earnings of $11 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected rate design impacts from new delivery service rates effective November 28, 2023, which are not expected to materially impact full year results.

Ameren Parent Results (includes items not reported in a business segment)

Ameren Parent second quarter 2024 reflected a loss of $16 million, compared to second quarter 2023 loss of $14 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected higher interest expense.

Analyst Conference Call

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Revenues:













Electric $ 1,521

$ 1,585

$ 2,885

$ 3,175 Natural gas 172

175

624

647 Total operating revenues 1,693

1,760

3,509

3,822 Operating Expenses:













Fuel and purchased power 327

480

655

1,088 Natural gas purchased for resale 33

42

184

250 Other operations and maintenance 465

450

935

898 Depreciation and amortization 376

335

737

655 Taxes other than income taxes 131

124

266

251 Total operating expenses 1,332

1,431

2,777

3,142 Operating Income 361

329

732

680 Other Income, Net 103

82

192

160 Interest Charges 165

134

319

261 Income Before Income Taxes 299

277

605

579 Income Taxes 39

38

83

75 Net Income 260

239

522

504 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2

2

3

3 Net Income Attributable to Ameren Common Shareholders $ 258

$ 237

$ 519

$ 501















Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.97

$ 0.90

$ 1.95

$ 1.91















Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.97

$ 0.90

$ 1.95

$ 1.90















Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 266.7

262.6

266.5

262.4 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 266.8

263.2

266.8

263.2

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, in millions)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19

$ 25 Accounts receivable - trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts) 514

494 Unbilled revenue 407

319 Miscellaneous accounts receivable 62

106 Inventories 740

733 Current regulatory assets 345

365 Other current assets 130

139 Total current assets 2,217

2,181 Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net 34,873

33,776 Investments and Other Assets:





Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 1,266

1,150 Goodwill 411

411 Regulatory assets 1,952

1,810 Pension and other postretirement benefits 566

581 Other assets 1,049

921 Total investments and other assets 5,244

4,873 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,334

$ 40,830 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 799

$ 849 Short-term debt 691

536 Accounts and wages payable 774

1,136 Interest accrued 177

147 Customer deposits 197

176 Other current liabilities 655

501 Total current liabilities 3,293

3,345 Long-term Debt, Net 16,280

15,121 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:





Accumulated deferred income taxes and tax credits, net 4,325

4,176 Regulatory liabilities 5,531

5,512 Asset retirement obligations 791

772 Other deferred credits and liabilities 446

426 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 11,093

10,886 Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock 3

3 Other paid-in capital, principally premium on common stock 7,246

7,216 Retained earnings 4,299

4,136 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)

(6) Total shareholders' equity 11,539

11,349 Noncontrolling Interests 129

129 Total equity 11,668

11,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 42,334

$ 40,830

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 522

$ 504 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 760

703 Amortization of nuclear fuel 38

36 Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium/discounts 9

8 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net 76

66 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (25)

(23) Stock-based compensation costs 14

14 Other 13

(19) Changes in assets and liabilities (358)

(178) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,049

1,111 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (1,892)

(1,822) Nuclear fuel expenditures (37)

(50) Purchases of securities - nuclear decommissioning trust fund (323)

(81) Sales and maturities of securities - nuclear decommissioning trust fund 309

65 Other 11

(1) Net cash used in investing activities (1,932)

(1,889) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Dividends on common stock (356)

(330) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders (3)

(3) Short-term debt, net 156

260 Maturities of long-term debt (350)

(100) Issuances of long-term debt 1,470

997 Issuances of common stock 21

16 Employee payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (8)

(20) Debt issuance costs (18)

(9) Other -

(3) Net cash provided by financing activities 912

808 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 29

30 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (a) 272

216 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (b) $ 301

$ 246





(a) Includes $25 million of cash and cash equivalents and $247 million of restricted cash as of December 31, 2023. (b) Includes $19 million of cash and cash equivalents and $282 million of restricted cash as of June 30, 2024.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Electric Sales - kilowatthours (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential 2,995

2,838

6,472

6,251 Commercial 3,386

3,302

6,657

6,504 Industrial 1,046

1,003

2,005

1,939 Street lighting and public authority 14

15

33

35 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal 7,441

7,158

15,167

14,729 Off-system 1,484

1,217

2,615

2,271 Ameren Missouri total 8,925

8,375

17,782

17,000 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential 2,582

2,367

5,333

5,063 Commercial 2,791

2,744

5,547

5,570 Industrial 2,712

2,668

5,390

5,279 Street lighting and public authority 100

92

198

199 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total 8,185

7,871

16,468

16,111 Ameren Total 17,110

16,246

34,250

33,111 Electric Revenues (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential $ 395

$ 360

$ 736

$ 684 Commercial 324

311

583

558 Industrial 77

75

138

136 Other, including street lighting and public authority 21

27

45

57 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal $ 817

$ 773

$ 1,502

$ 1,435 Off-system sales and capacity 47

145

76

324 Ameren Missouri total $ 864

$ 918

$ 1,578

$ 1,759 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential $ 311

$ 337

$ 608

$ 719 Commercial 163

193

328

393 Industrial 47

48

92

96 Other, including street lighting and public authority (12)

(38)

(13)

(44) Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total $ 509

$ 540

$ 1,015

$ 1,164 Ameren Transmission













Ameren Illinois Transmission(a) $ 136

$ 113

$ 267

$ 227 ATXI 55

48

110

97 Eliminate affiliate revenues -

-

(1)

- Ameren Transmission total $ 191

$ 161

$ 376

$ 324 Other and intersegment eliminations(a) (43)

(34)

(84)

(72) Ameren Total $ 1,521

$ 1,585

$ 2,885

$ 3,175





(a) Includes $27 million, $26 million, $55 million, and $54 million, respectively, of electric operating revenues from transmission services provided to the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Gas Sales - dekatherms (in millions):













Ameren Missouri 3

3

11

11 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 28

30

88

90 Ameren Total 31

33

99

101 Gas Revenues (in millions):











Ameren Missouri $ 24

$ 23

$ 85

$ 105 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 148

152

539

543 Eliminate affiliate revenues -

-

-

(1) Ameren Total $ 172

$ 175

$ 624

$ 647





June 30,





December 31,





2024





2023 Common Stock:













Shares outstanding (in millions)



266.8





266.3 Book value per share



$ 43.25





$ 42.62

