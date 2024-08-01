Anzeige
Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 14% (4% organic growth) to €311.2 million compared to €272.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net income increased 15% to €26.9 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis) from €23.5 million (€0.18 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €10.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.3 million resulting in total consideration of €16.6 million.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased €24.2 million to €8.8 million compared to negative €15.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") increased €12.8 million to negative €3.8 million compared to negative €16.6 million in Q2 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was €311.2 million, an increase of 14%, or €39.1 million, compared to €272.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024 total revenues were €617.8 million, an increase of 15%, or €81.2 million, compared to €536.5 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% for each of the periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased €3.5 million to €26.9 million compared to €23.5 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.21 in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.18 for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 net income increased €10.7 million to €55.2 million compared to €44.6 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.43 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to €0.35 for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, CFO were €8.8 million compared to negative €15.4 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, CFO increased €77.7 million to €236.3 million compared to €158.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 49%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S was negative €3.8 million compared to negative €16.6 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased €45.6 million to €130.1 million compared to €84.5 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 54%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders "FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
(€ in millions) (€ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities 8.8 (15.4) 236.3 158.6
Adjusted for:
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.5)(0.3) (0.9)(0.7)
Interest paid on other facilities (6.7)(3.5) (9.9)(6.6)
Credit facility transaction costs (0.3)(0.2) (0.3)(0.2)
Payments of lease obligations (6.1)(5.5) (11.9)(10.8)
Property and equipment purchased (1.8)(1.9) (4.4)(3.9)
(6.6)(26.8) 208.8 136.5
Less amount attributable to
non-controlling interests 2.8 10.2 (78.7)(52.0)
Free cash flow available to shareholders (3.8)(16.6) 130.1 84.5
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
June 30, 2024December 31, 2023June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash 233,749179,059172,315
Accounts receivable 121,629134,079130,456
Unbilled revenue 47,74044,83848,701
Inventories 4,9704,5174,268
Other assets 62,95555,25054,657
471,043417,742410,396
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment 21,00720,03020,372
Right of use assets 62,14761,06657,919
Deferred income taxes 21,08916,4128,288
Other assets 13,13013,82412,161
Intangible assets933,837906,082935,300
1,051,2091,017,4151,034,041
Total assets 1,522,2521,435,1571,444,437
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans246,155161,077168,228
Loan from CSI --30,281
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 177,887211,423162,868
Deferred revenue 279,338138,854241,980
Provisions 1,6381,7081,682
Acquisition holdback payables 15,27012,29214,878
Lease obligations 21,74920,61419,280
Income taxes payable 20,61620,06816,510
762,653566,035655,707
Non-current liabilities:
Term and other loans 89,88064,61565,807
Deferred income taxes 145,807137,155140,684
Acquisition holdback payables 7,0691,3391,289
Lease obligations 41,47841,52439,684
Other liabilities 38,49132,00527,219
322,726276,639274,682
Total liabilities 1,085,379842,674930,388
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock 39,41239,41239,412
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,6672,390851
Retained earnings (deficit) 208,991297,382255,528
Non-controlling interests 184,802253,299218,258
436,873592,483514,048
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,522,2521,435,1571,444,437
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenue
License 8,169 7,847 17,334 14,825
Professional services 79,308 71,974 154,314 141,314
Hardware and other 5,037 3,705 10,588 6,385
Maintenance and other recurring 218,674 188,557 435,522 373,989
311,189 272,083 617,757 536,513
Expenses
Staff 177,462 155,841 350,577 305,949
Hardware 3,570 2,545 8,190 4,123
Third party license, maintenance and professional services23,705 21,340 47,056 41,888
Occupancy 2,679 2,560 5,389 5,026
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment12,904 10,703 24,887 20,267
Professional fees 5,183 4,557 10,274 8,837
Other, net 4,060 964 8,365 7,178
Depreciation 8,438 7,695 16,450 14,990
Amortization of intangible assets 33,410 29,985 65,082 57,946
271,409 236,191 536,271 466,204
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets0 - 633 -
Bargain purchase (gain) - - (323) -
Finance and other expenses (income) 6,435 4,447 11,433 9,396
6,435 4,447 11,744 9,396
Income (loss) before income taxes 33,344 31,445 69,742 60,912
Current income tax expense (recovery) 13,447 14,898 28,530 27,226
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (7,041) (6,905) (14,039) (10,894)
Income tax expense (recovery) 6,406 7,993 14,491 16,332
Net income (loss) 26,938 23,452 55,252 44,580
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 17,018 14,572 35,107 28,472
Non-controlling interests 9,920 8,880 20,145 16,108
Net income (loss) 26,938 23,452 55,252 44,580
Weighted average shares
Basic shares outstanding 82,883,874 81,889,764 82,539,759 81,889,764
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus
Basic 0.21 0.18 0.43 0.35
Diluted 0.21 0.18 0.43 0.35
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Net income (loss) 26,938 23,452 55,252 44,580
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other1,244 2,999 3,170 2,203
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax1,244 2,999 3,170 2,203
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period28,182 26,451 58,422 46,784
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 651 1,320 1,277 1,083
Non-controlling interests 593 1,679 1,894 1,120
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,244 2,999 3,170 2,203
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 17,670 15,892 36,383 29,555
Non-controlling interests 10,513 10,559 22,038 17,228
Total comprehensive income (loss) 28,182 26,451 58,422 46,784
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings (Deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
Balance at January 1, 202439,4122,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss)--35,107 35,107 20,145 55,252
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,277- 1,277 1,894 3,170
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
for the period-1,277- 1,277 1,894 3,170
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,27735,107 36,383 22,038 58,422
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--(91)(91)(64)(155)
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus--4,235 4,235 (4,235)-
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company--(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641)
Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048)(9,048)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests--- - (77,188)(77,188)
Balance at June 30, 202439,4123,667208,991 252,071 184,802 436,873
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings (deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
Balance at January 1, 202339,412(232)226,919266,099201,685 467,784
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss)-- 28,47228,47216,108 44,580
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,083 -1,0831,120 2,203
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,083 -1,0831,120 2,203
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,083 28,47229,55517,228 46,784
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-- 13713770 207
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- --(726)(726)
Balance at June 30, 202339,412851 255,528295,791218,258 514,048
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income (loss) 26,938 23,452 55,252 44,580
Adjustments for:
Depreciation 8,438 7,695 16,450 14,990
Amortization of intangible assets33,410 29,985 65,082 57,946
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 0 - 633 -
Bargain purchase (gain) - - (323) -
Finance and other expenses (income) 6,435 4,447 11,433 9,396
Income tax expense (recovery)6,406 7,993 14,491 16,332
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
exclusive of effects of business combinations(58,970) (75,465) 96,038 41,134
Income taxes (paid) received(13,849) (13,474) (22,749) (25,752)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities8,809 (15,367) 236,306 158,626
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Interest paid on lease obligations (481) (347) (937) (653)
Interest paid on other facilities (6,727) (3,505) (9,888) (6,565)
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap - 5,516 - 5,516
Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility(20,000) 45,000 85,000 35,000
Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans28,917 21,941 29,733 26,218
Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group - (468) - (468)
Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048) - (9,048) -
Repayments of term and other loans(1,983) (4,497) (5,667) (72,941)
Credit facility transaction costs(314) (175) (314) (238)
Payments of lease obligations (6,116) (5,543) (11,933) (10,805)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,649) (726) (77,188) (726)
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company - - (127,641) -
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(18,401) 57,197 (127,884) (25,663)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses(10,289) (63,252) (46,831) (88,048)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 5,095 4,611 12,119 5,583
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(5,019) (6,567) (9,233) (11,055)
(Increase) decrease in restricted cash - - (6,000) -
Property and equipment purchased(1,751) (1,888) (4,406) (3,869)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(11,964) (67,096) (54,350) (97,388)
Effect of foreign currency on
cash and cash equivalents706 317 618 (31)
Increase (decrease) in cash(20,850) (24,950) 54,690 35,543
Cash, beginning of period254,599 197,265 179,059 136,772
Cash, end of period233,749 172,315 233,749 172,315

