AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says European electricity prices were similar in the fourth week of July to the week prior. The Spanish consultancy is expecting the trend to continue into this week. European electricity prices remained stable during the fourth week of July, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, price increases were recorded in the Dutch, German, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. AleaSoft says a drop in wind and solar energy production in Germany and an electricity demand increase in Portugal and Spain had a small upward influence ...

