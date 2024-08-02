Energy Charts and Agora Energiewende both report a production of 10. 3 TWh of solar power last month. Almost 9. 5 TWh of this was fed into the grid. In addition, there were more than 80 hours in July with negative electricity prices. From pv magazine Germany With the considerable increase in photovoltaics in Germany, PV records are being achieved more rapidly. In July, installed PV systems produced a record total of 10. 3 TWh, according to data from Agora Energiewende and Energy Charts from Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems. According to the Agorameter analysis, PV systems generated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...