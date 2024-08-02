Kahlon Family Services: Vanessa Kahlon's 3Rs Method Workshop Shares Positive Results for Tier 3 Families In Spanish & English

Vanessa Kahlon, entrepreneur, author, and founder of Kahlon Family Services (KFS) School, is delighted to share the encouraging outcomes of her recent workshop on the 3Rs Method: Redo, Rewind, and Repair that washeld at San Bernardino School in Spanish and English. This workshop was aimed to equip parents with effective tools and strategies for nurturing positive relationships with their children while fostering social-emotional learning.

The 3Rs Method: Redo, Rewind & Repair is an approach to social-emotional learning that equips educators and parents with practical tools to navigate classroom and home dynamics effectively. By embracing principles like avoiding personalization of behavior, maintaining consistency in teaching, and fostering open communication, educators can foster supportive relationships with their students.

The workshop, curated and facilitated by Vanessa Kahlon herself, provided parents with practical insights and techniques essential for navigating the complex landscape of parenting. Through engaging discussions, interactive exercises, and personalized guidance, participants were empowered to deepen their understanding of communication dynamics, consistency in parenting, and the significance of creating meaningful connections with their children.

Each four-week workshop included pre- and post-surveys to gauge participants' feelings about their connection with their child and their ability to set boundaries. The program also incorporated mindfulness techniques to enhance parental self-care and foster a deeper connection with their children.

An in-depth analysis of the pre- and post-workshop research revealed several noteworthy trends among participants. Notably, parents consistently reported a sustained level of engagement in meaningful conversations with their children, indicative of a commitment to fostering open lines of communication within their families. Additionally, there was a discernible increase in parents' reported consistency in applying rules and expectations post-workshop, underscoring a positive shift in their parenting approach towards a more structured and supportive environment.

Furthermore, parents expressed a heightened desire to strengthen their relationships with their children, as evidenced by increased efforts to share personal experiences and stories. This notable shift in perspective underscores the workshop's profound impact in encouraging parents to reflect on and bolster their connections with their children, fostering an environment of trust and understanding.

Vanessa Kahlon remarked, "I am thrilled to witness the positive outcomes of our 3Rs Method workshop. It is truly inspiring to see parents actively engaging in self-reflection and embracing new strategies to nurture strong, positive relationships with their children. We are continuously making efforts to empower families and foster an environment of growth and support where every child's unique needs are met."

The books used for the workshop were "How To Do Parenting With Confidence" and" Parenting With An Open Heart" a self-care journal for teachers and parents, she recently extended her role in the industry as the host of "Parenting with Vanessa Kahlon," a radio show on 95.7 The Game Home Of The Warriors and podcast that helps parents with tools and strategies for their children's daily struggles. The show airs every Saturday at 7:30 AM and serves as a platform where listeners get insights and advice to navigate the complexities of raising children with confidence and compassion.

About Kahlon Family Services

Kahlon Family Services (KFS) is a leading organization founded by Vanessa Kahlon in 2008 to support families navigating learning and behavioral challenges. The flagship initiative, KFS School, provides personalized K-8 education with innovative teaching methods like movement desks and flexible seating. The company also offers specialized programs such as YEAS YOGA, designed to foster self-regulation and social skills. At the heart of their approach is the 3Rs Method, emphasizing relationship building and social-emotional learning. Recognized for dedication and impact, KFS is committed to empowering families from all walks of life.

