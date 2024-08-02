H-TEC will be able to produce more than 1 GW of electrolyzers starting next year. "We installed the first production lines and will have our official opening in September this year," Maximilian Kuhnert, sales manager at H-TEC, told pv magazine. H-TEC Systems, a hydrogen specialist based in Bavaria, is launching a production facility in Hamburg targeting 1 GW of electrolyzer production in 2025 and 5 GW by the end of the decade. "We will be able to produce more than 1 GW of electrolyzers starting next year. We installed the first production lines and will have our official opening in September this ...

