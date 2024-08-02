Between August 19 and 30, the ground-mounted PV tenders will accept up to 925 MW of projects, in parallel with the building-mounted PV call for tenders, between August 26 and September 6, which aims for a total capacity of 300 MW. The latter marks the end of the carbon footprint requirements based on life cycle analysis (LCA) in favor of a "country mix" approach. From pv magazine France Pending France's new multi-year energy plan (PPE) and the new government composition, the Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) and the Directorate General for Enterprises (DGE) have announced two ...

