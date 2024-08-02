Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Celebrates Historic ETH ETF Approval with Lucky Draw for Vietnamese Users

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce a special lucky draw campaign exclusively for Vietnamese users. This exciting event offers a 100% win rate, guaranteeing every participant a chance to Embark on an ETH Hunt and Collect Amazing Rewards!

"The launch of ETH ETFs is a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, and we want to celebrate with our valued Vietnamese users," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "This lucky draw campaign provides a fun and rewarding way to participate in the excitement surrounding ETH and explore the possibilities of Bybit's platform."

The Lucky Draw will run until August 22nd, 10am UTC. Here's how Vietnamese users with KYC verification can join the ETH ETF Launch Lucky Draw:

  • Register Now: Click the designated button to confirm participation and ensure deposits and trades qualify for rewards.
  • Complete Tasks, Spin to Win: By completing various tasks on Bybit, users earn spins on the lucky draw wheel, guaranteeing them ETH rewards.
Bybit Celebrates Historic ETH ETF Approval with Lucky Draw for Vietnamese Users

For details, rules, and eligibility requirements, please visit: https://www.bybitglobal.com/en/promo/campaign/ethetfluckydraw/

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

About BybitBybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474411/Bybit_Celebrates_Historic_ETH_ETF_Approval_Lucky_Draw_Vietnamese_Users.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-celebrates-historic-eth-etf-approval-with-lucky-draw-for-vietnamese-users-302213325.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.