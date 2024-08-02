Half year data from UK certification body MCS reveal a step change in the number of heat pump installations in 2024, as well as a record breaking first six months for battery storage installations. At the current rate, the annual heat pump installation record will be broken by the end of 2024The United Kingdom is on course to smash its annual heat pump installation record in 2024 and has already broken the annual record for small-scale battery storage installations, according to the latest data from certification body MCS. The half-year data for 2024 records 27,000 certified heat pump installations ...

