Gelatin Market worth $5.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gelatin market is estimated at USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. The gelatin market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a confluence of factors, including rising consumer health consciousness and increasing demand for nutritive ingredients. This gelatin is extracted from plant sources and animal sources. The market expansion is bolstered by significant advancements in food technology, enabling the production of gelatin that is closely mixed with all the food & beverage applications thus broadening their appeal to a broader consumer base.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=850

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gelatin Market"

150 - Tables

70 - Figures

350 - Pages

The Bovine source is projected to hold a significant share within the source sector of the gelatin market.

The bovine segment has a significant share in the gelatin market. The gelatin is extracted from skins, bones from the bovine. The gelatin extracted from the bovine has been used in the wide range of applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics industry. In august 2022, The JBS S.A inaugurated a collagen and gelatin production facility from the bovine skin with the investment of USD 77.45 million. The gelatin produced in this unit has food and pharmaceutical uses, both of which cater to the growing consumer demand for health and wellness products. This production unit has a capacity of 6000 tonnes of collagen & gelatin annually from the bovine skins. The companies are trying to meet the rising demand for the bovine gelatin by increasing their production.

Pharmaceutical is estimated to be the fastest application segment in the gelatin market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

A growing number of pharmaceutical applications-such as hard and soft capsules, tablet coating, granulation, surgical sponges, tableting, microencapsulation, and encapsulation-are expected to drive the fastest growth in the gelatin market. Due to its good compatibility with human tissue, Gelatin in sponge form is used as a hemostatic agent in surgeries. Gelatin is also an ideal ingredient in making blood plasma substitutes. Having no toxicity and its ability to be easily absorbed by the body, Gelatin is an ideal substance to use in medicinal and nutritional preparations.

The companies are also trying to meet the rising demand for gelatin products in the pharma industry for instance, in October 2022, PB Leiner (Belgium) extended the gelwoRx Dsolve pharmaceutical portfolio with three new products-Dsolve B, Dsolve P, and Dsolve xTRA. Dsolve P (pig skin) and Dsolve B (beef hide) are specially developed to reduce crosslinking and fast dissolution of soft caps.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=850

North America is expected to hold a substantial portion of the gelatin market.

The key players in the North American gelatin market are the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing health concerns, the extensive pork and beef industries, and rising consumption of ready-to-eat and bakery products. According to the Census Bureau's County Business Patterns, there were approximately 39,646 food and beverage processing facilities in the US in 2020. It is expected that the US's growing food processing industry would increase demand for gelatin, especially for fortification and as a preservative to cut down on food waste.

The Gelatin Manufacturers Institute of America (GMIA) regulates gelatin production in North America. Its member companies include Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Weishardt (France), Gelita (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), and Rousselot (Netherlands).

According to the Arthritis Foundation (US), arthritis is the leading cause of disability among adults in the US. It is anticipated that by 2040, over 78 million people in the US will have arthritis. Since gelatin is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and brittle bones, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Market Players in this include Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Narmada Gelatines Limited (India), Nippi. Inc. (Japan), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Sterling Biotech Ltd (India), Roxlor (US), Suheung (South Korea), Ewald-Gelatin GmbH (Germany), Geltech Co., Ltd (Korea).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=850

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Collagen Market by Product Type, Applications (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages Products, Pharmaceuticals Products, Cosmetics & Personal care Products, textile), Source, Form, Type, Extraction process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry, Liquid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Marine Collagen Market by Type (Type I, Type III), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical), Source (Skin, scales, and muscles, Bones & tendons), Animal and Region - Trends and Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/Gelatin-Market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gelatin.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gelatin-market-worth-5-6-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302213267.html