02.08.2024 13:02 Uhr
DeGreen Private Wealth LLC Opens Its Doors in Scottsdale, Arizona

For the greater Phoenix area, the client-centered firm provides personalized services on long-term investment goals to build wealth and help Arizona families achieve financial freedom.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / DeGreen Private Wealth LLC (DPW), an investment management and financial planning company, is proud to announce its official launch as Arizona's premier independent, fee-only, fiduciary investment advisor. As the founder and CEO of DeGreen Private Wealth LLC, Sam DeGreen is an industry veteran who has created a client-centric firm prioritizing trust, transparency, and long-term financial well-being. He is committed to providing objective fiduciary advice and personalized investment strategies for clients.

Sam DeGreen

Sam DeGreen
Sam DeGreen, Founder and CEO

A New Beginning

DeGreen Private Wealth LLC is built upon a 30-year family tradition of prudent wealth management, helping to pioneer the use of low-cost, highly diversified, tax-efficient, index-tracking, U.S. traded exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Today, ETFs are renowned for their flexibility, transparency, and cost-effectiveness and have become America's most popular investment vehicle.

DeGreen's carefully crafted ETF portfolios are meticulously designed to meet the individual investment objectives of each client, ensuring tailored strategies that align with personal financial goals. DeGreen Private Wealth uses industry-leader Charles Schwab for its client's funds.

Fee-Only Fiduciary Standard

As a fee-only fiduciary advisor, DeGreen Private Wealth LLC operates under a strict ethical obligation to act in the best interest of its clients. DPW's independence allows it to offer unbiased advice, free from the conflicts of interest that arise from commission-based sales. Clients can trust that their financial well-being is the firm's sole priority.

Radio Show

Sam DeGreen will continue hosting his weekly radio show, "Freedom Through Finance," broadcasting at a new time on Saturdays from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. MST on News Talk 550 KFYI.

For further information, please visit DeGreenPrivateWealth.com.

About DeGreen Private Wealth LLC

To learn more about DPW and how we can assist you, visit our website at www.DeGreenPrivateWealth.com. You can also reach us at (480) 771-7000 or Sam@DeGreenWealth.com.

Contact Information

DeGreen Private Wealth LLC

Email: Sam@DeGreenWealth.com
Phone: (480) 771-7000
Website: DeGreenPrivateWealth.com
Address: 14301 N. 87th St. Suite 117, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For further information, please contact us at the details above.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Prospective clients are encouraged to seek personalized advice before making any investment decisions.

SOURCE: DeGreen Private Wealth

