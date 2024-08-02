Anzeige
Freitag, 02.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Mantex Aktiebolag receives observation status

Today, August 2, 2024, Mantex Aktiebolag (the "Company") disclosed its
financial report for the second quarter of 2024. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(MANTEX, ISIN code SE0009663339, order book ID 136007) and the warrants (MANTEX
TO7, ISIN code SE0021148269, order book ID 317183) in Mantex Aktiebolag shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
