Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Mantex Aktiebolag receives observation status

Today, August 2, 2024, Mantex Aktiebolag (the "Company") disclosed its financial report for the second quarter of 2024. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (MANTEX, ISIN code SE0009663339, order book ID 136007) and the warrants (MANTEX TO7, ISIN code SE0021148269, order book ID 317183) in Mantex Aktiebolag shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.