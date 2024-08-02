Anzeige
Freitag, 02.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.08.2024 13:24 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Directors Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

Date: 2 August 2024
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

2 August 2024

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameJohn Le Poidevin
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary sharesGG00B90J5Z95
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.0594,679
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction02/08/2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mr Le Poidevin's total holding will be 354,800 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.