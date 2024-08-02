Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.08.2024 13:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shah Enterprise NJ: Shah Petroleum Revolutionizes Secure Transactions in the Petroleum Industry with New Mobile App

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Shah Enterprise, under the leadership of CEO Imran Shah, announces the launch of Shah Petroleum, an innovative platform designed to enhance security and combat fraud in petroleum transactions. Available on both iOS and Android, the Shah Petroleum mobile application introduces a robust, user-friendly environment for buyers and sellers.

Imran Shah, the driving force behind Shah Enterprise, has strategically positioned Shah Petroleum to address prevalent industry issues. The app leverages advanced technology to ensure every transaction is secure, trustworthy, and efficient. To guarantee high-quality petroleum products, Shah Petroleum has secured contracts with renowned refineries such as BP, Shell, Socar, and Aramco. These partnerships emphasize Shah Petroleum's commitment to delivering superior products and maintaining high standards.

Enhancing the app's security features, Shah Petroleum has partnered with Plaid and Clear to implement comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) verification processes. This collaboration allows for thorough verification of company and buyer identities, including passports and selfie pictures, adding an extra layer of security. Plaid's banking verification simplifies and secures the Proof of Funds (POF) process, eliminating the need for traditional, cumbersome methods like Bank Comfort Letters (BCL), MT199, or Ready, Willing, and Able (RWA) letters. This innovative approach not only saves time but also mitigates financial risks, offering users peace of mind.
Imran Shah highlights the significance of this partnership: "We are proud to be the first in the petroleum industry to integrate Plaid's secure banking verification system. This groundbreaking solution streamlines the transaction process, making it more efficient and secure for our users."

The Shah Petroleum mobile app is designed for ease of use and is set to be available for download by August 20th, 2024. This app aims to revolutionize the purchasing process, providing a seamless and hassle-free user experience.Shah Petroleum is committed to leading the way in innovation within the petroleum industry. By continuously integrating advanced technologies and establishing secure, efficient processes, Shah Petroleum positions itself as a trusted name in the sector.

Stay connected with Shah Petroleum and join the revolution in secure petroleum transactions. Follow Shah Petroleum on social media to stay updated on the latest developments and innovations.

Media Contact

Organization: Shah Enterprise NJ
Contact Person: Imran Shah
Website: https://www.shahpetroleum.com
Email: info@shahpetroleum.com
City: Newark
State: New Jersey
Country: United States

SOURCE: Shah Enterprise NJ



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.