Unich Labs: Unich Announces Receiving A $2 Million Angel Investment To Develop Its OTC Trading Platform For Digital Assets

Unich, a decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform for the OTC market, has successfully raised $2 million in its angel funding round. This success marks a significant milestone, bringing Unich closer to providing advanced and transparent digital asset trading solutions for users worldwide.

Unich's mission is to empower human freedom through innovative financial services leveraging blockchain technology with the slogan "Catch Your Freedom". One of its flagship offerings is an OTC trading platform built on the Solana blockchain, utilizing smart contracts to ensure secure and efficient transactions.

This platform enables users to buy and sell digital assets peer-to-peer transparently and permissionlessly. They promise to revolutionize the way digital assets are traded in the OTC market, making the process simpler and more accessible than ever before.

In August, Unich is set to launch a Dapp with three main services: Pre-Market OTC, Point-Market OTC, and Options OTC Market. Additionally, Unich plans to introduce more products, such as the Whitelist-OTC Market, Vesting-OTC Market, AI Trading Assistant, and both DEXs and CEXs, to expand its service range and meet users' diverse needs.

Users can visit Unich's website to learn about the Airdrop program and earn Freedom Points (FD Points), which are the foundation for measuring users' contributions and fairly allocating incentives. This program ensures that every genuine protocol user feels valued and appreciated, providing additional incentives to those who contribute and stay with the protocol long-term. FD Points can later be converted to $UN, Unich's utility token.

Unich is on its way to becoming one of the leading OTC trading platforms, bringing transparency and efficiency to users in the cryptocurrency market. Stay tuned for the upcoming developments from Unich.

About Unich Labs:

Unich Labs is a global technology company in the blockchain sector with headquarters in several countries, including Singapore and Seychelles. Licensed in Lithuania - an EU member state, Unich can freely expand its operations seamlessly across Europe and globally.

With numerous seasoned experts in the crypto field, Unich Labs serves as the initial developer of the Unich OTC Trading Platform. Currently, Unich is focused on researching and developing advanced applications to revolutionize OTC trading in the cryptocurrency market. The company is dedicated to delivering groundbreaking technological solutions to drive the growth and adoption of blockchain technology across various sectors.

