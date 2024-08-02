Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Issues Corporate Update

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL) Rafael Groswirt, the new CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. has just released the following statement:

"Now that the merger between No Limit Technology Holdings and GRNL has been completed, I want to take this opportunity to bring our shareholders fully up to date regarding our new corporate structure and near-term plans. It is my intent to continuously share our progress and achievements with you through our various messaging, video, and social media platforms.

Our Company is well on its way to becoming a fully integrated sports-betting ecosystem. Utilizing our own sports-centric AI technology along with the efficiency of blockchain and our peer-to-peer algorithms, we are building non-custodial sports betting platforms, sports advisory services, and crypto exchanges that offer direct user benefits never before seen in these markets. Add to this the sports licensing and ready-to-grow media platforms GRNL has already put in place, and we believe we can achieve some of the lowest player acquisition costs and highest player retention rates in the industry.

Our top priority is launching the No Limit AI Sports Advisory Service. This service will provide premium weekly subscribers with Arbitrage Alerts, enabling them to secure guaranteed arbitrage profits by leveraging line movements and odds discrepancies identified by No Limit AI across multiple betting platforms. Our AI technology also provides subscribers with real-time statistical updates that can instantly provide highly favorable betting opportunities for in-game, prop, and fantasy plays.

GRNL's Director of Podcasting, Jeff DeForrest, will soon be appearing on several prominent radio shows and podcasts across the country to showcase our AI Arbitrage Service to the betting public. Additionally, notable celebrities will join DeForrest on GRNL's "Bury Your Bookie" podcasts to further promote our No Limit AI betting services.

We will be launching our Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform in time for the upcoming NFL season. Our NoLimitCoin (NLC) powers the DFS app and will be utilized as the currency for all No Limit fantasy contests. We will also be introducing our decentralized crypto exchange in Q4 modeled after Uniswap's non-custodial DEX that incorporates US compliant KYC and AML systems.

Even though this merger has just been completed, it feels like No Limit and Greenlite have been working together for the last 18 months. While we were building our breakthrough betting, crypto, and AI applications, Greenlite was putting together a sports betting podcast network as well as licensing deals with mega sports brands like Woodway and Bare Knuckle Fighting, all of which fit perfectly into our ecosystem. I feel truly blessed to be in this position and pledge total dedication from our talented team to achieve the greatest possible returns for our shareholders."

