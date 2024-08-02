Inverter manufacturers such as Sungrow, Huawei, Sineng, Growatt, Kstar, and TBEA are all participating in CEEC's procurement scheme, which aims to source around 15 GW of products. China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) announced the shortlisted candidates for its 2024 annual PV inverter procurement. Sungrow, Huawei, and Sineng each secured top candidate positions in two out of the six tender segments, which total 15 GW of PV inverters. Other companies, including Growatt, Kstar, and TBEA, were also listed among the candidates. Solar glass manufacturer Xinyi Solar generated revenue in the ...

