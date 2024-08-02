Allbirds, Inc.: Allbirds Announces Agreement with Belle Fashion Group in China

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better products in a better way, announced that Belle Fashion Group has been appointed its exclusive distributor and licensee in mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, effective June 28th.



The shift from a direct go-to-market model to a third-party distributor model internationally is a critical component of Allbirds's strategy to drive long-term, scalable growth in overseas markets.

Allbirds first launched in China in 2019, where Belle Fashion Group already operates thousands of stores and boasts a broad online presence for an expansive portfolio of footwear, apparel and accessories brands.

"China is a key part of our global business, and we're proud to be partnering with industry leader Belle Fashion Group to elevate our brand presence in the region," said Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds. "We've enjoyed great popularity locally since launching there five years ago and, utilizing Belle's local knowledge and expertise, we look forward to further extending our brand reach in this important region."

Belle Fashion Group will oversee the distribution of Allbirds products across retail, online and wholesale channels and will allocate dedicated brand and marketing resources to the partnership.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds's sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool - so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

About Belle Fashion Group

A leading soft fashion company and the largest fashion footwear company in China, Belle Fashion Group operates a diversified portfolio of 19 core self-owned brands and partner brands, with product categories encompassing footwear, apparel and accessories for women, men, and kids. With a direct-to-consumer retail model, Belle Fashion operates an extensive omni-channel retail network including over 8,000 offline stores as well as online operations across various e-commerce platforms and social media platforms. https://www.bellefashion.com.cn/en