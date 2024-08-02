Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:



GAAP net income of $0.25 and distributable earnings of $0.45, per diluted common share 1

Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share

Strong liquidity position with ~$725 million in cash and liquidity and ~$215 million of CLO restricted cash 2

Agency loan originations of $1.15 billion; a servicing portfolio of ~$32.28 billion, up 3%

Structured loan originations of $227.2 million, runoff of $629.6 million and a portfolio of ~$11.87 billion

Redeemed our 5.75% senior notes at maturity for ~$90.0 million

Repurchased $11.4 million of common stock at an average price of $12.19 per share



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $47.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $76.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $91.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to $114.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 742,724 $ 458,429 Freddie Mac 346,821 370,102 Private Label 34,714 15,410 SFR-Fixed Rate 24,996 2,318 Total Originations $ 1,149,255 $ 846,259 Total Loan Sales $ 1,135,287 $ 1,085,374 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,099,713 $ 934,243

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $76.8 million, compared to $66.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $17.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.54%, compared to $16.7 million and 1.54% for the first quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $14.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.32% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $10.2 million and 1.32% (excluding $160.2 million of loan commitments not serviced for a fee) for the first quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $342.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $335.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $32.28 billion at June 30, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $29.9 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $46.8 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $16.9 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee

(bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee

(bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 22,114,193 46.7 7.0 $ 21,548,221 47.1 7.2 Freddie Mac 5,587,178 22.7 7.4 5,301,291 23.4 7.7 Private Label 2,547,308 18.9 6.0 2,524,013 18.9 6.3 FHA 1,369,507 14.4 18.9 1,365,329 14.4 19.0 Bridge 380,547 10.9 3.4 380,712 10.9 3.6 SFR-Fixed Rate 279,962 20.1 4.9 265,429 20.1 5.0 Total $ 32,278,695 38.4 7.5 $ 31,384,995 38.8 7.7

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations") and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.4 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $41.8 million, representing 0.19% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 19,650 9 % $ 39,235 15 % SFR 185,500 82 % 171,490 67 % Land 10,350 4 % - - % 215,500 95 % 210,725 82 % . Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 11,684 5 % 45,129 18 % Total Originations $ 227,184 100 % $ 255,854 100 % Number of Loans Originated 45 59 SFR Commitments $ 277,260 $ 411,617 Loan Runoff $ 629,641 $ 640,018

Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 9,679,128 82 % $ 10,254,756 84 % SFR 1,622,269 14 % 1,445,028 12 % Other 176,855 1 % 166,505 1 % 11,478,252 97 % 11,866,289 97 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 389,981 3 % 377,845 3 % SFR Permanent 4,975 <1 % 5,728 <1 % Total Portfolio $ 11,873,208 100 % $ 12,249,862 100 %

At June 30, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.79%, compared to $12.25 billion and 8.07% at March 31, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 8.60% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.81% at March 31, 2024. The decrease in rate was primarily due to an increase in non-performing loans and new non-accrual loans in the second quarter of 2024.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.15 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.99%, compared to $12.52 billion and 9.44% for the first quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $28.9 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At June 30, 2024, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $238.9 million. The Company had 24 non-performing loans with a UPB of $676.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $28.1 million, compared to twenty-one loans with a UPB of $464.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $32.9 million at March 31, 2024.

In addition, at June 30, 2024, the Company had fourteen loans with a total UPB of $367.9 million (before related loan loss reserves of $15.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to twelve loans with a total UPB of $489.4 million at March 31, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company modified twenty-eight loans with a total UPB of $733.3 million. Fifteen of these loans with a total UPB of $398.1 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 5.25%. Under the loan modification terms, borrowers invested additional capital to recapitalize their deals in exchange for temporary rate relief, which we provided through a pay and accrual feature. At June 30, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 7.18% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.14%. A portion of these loans totaling $92.7 million were less than 60 days past due and $62.0 million were non-performing at March 31, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at June 30, 2024 was $10.26 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.53%, as compared to $11.11 billion and a rate of 7.44% at March 31, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2024 was $10.81 billion, as compared to $11.37 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the second quarter of 2024 was 7.54%, compared to 7.50% for the first quarter of 2024.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2024 to common stockholders of record on August 16, 2024.

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of July 31, 2024.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands-except share and per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 297,188 $ 335,737 $ 618,480 $ 663,685 Interest expense 209,227 227,195 426,903 446,569 Net interest income 87,961 108,542 191,577 217,116 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 17,448 22,587 34,114 37,176 Mortgage servicing rights 14,534 16,201 24,733 34,659 Servicing revenue, net 29,910 32,347 61,436 61,913 Property operating income 1,444 1,430 3,014 2,811 Loss on derivative instruments, net (275 ) (7,384 ) (5,533 ) (3,161 ) Other income, net 2,081 45 4,414 4,923 Total other revenue 65,142 65,226 122,178 138,321 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 42,836 41,310 90,529 83,708 Selling and administrative 12,823 12,584 26,756 26,207 Property operating expenses 1,584 1,365 3,262 2,747 Depreciation and amortization 2,423 2,387 4,994 5,011 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 4,333 7,672 4,607 10,848 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 29,564 13,878 48,682 36,395 Total other expenses 93,563 79,196 178,830 164,916 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 59,540 94,572 134,925 190,521 Loss on extinguishment of debt (412 ) (1,247 ) (412 ) (1,247 ) Gain on sale of real estate 3,813 - 3,813 - Income from equity affiliates 2,793 5,560 4,211 19,886 Provision for income taxes (3,901 ) (5,553 ) (7,493 ) (13,582 ) Net income 61,833 93,332 135,044 195,578 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 20,684 20,684 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,094 6,826 9,090 14,411 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 47,397 $ 76,164 $ 105,270 $ 160,483 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.42 $ 0.56 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.41 $ 0.56 $ 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 188,655,801 181,815,469 188,683,095 181,468,002 Diluted 205,487,711 216,061,876 205,499,619 215,489,604 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.86 $ 0.82

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands-except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 737,485 $ 928,974 Restricted cash 218,228 608,233 Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $238,923 and $195,664) 11,603,944 12,377,806 Loans held-for-sale, net 342,870 551,707 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 380,719 391,254 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $9,132 and $6,256) 156,080 155,279 Investments in equity affiliates 72,872 79,303 Due from related party 105,097 64,421 Goodwill and other intangible assets 89,032 91,378 Other assets 490,885 490,281 Total assets $ 14,197,212 $ 15,738,636 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,160,384 $ 3,237,827 Securitized debt 5,716,513 6,935,010 Senior unsecured notes 1,245,956 1,333,968 Convertible senior unsecured notes 284,473 283,118 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 144,275 143,896 Due to related party 2,709 13,799 Due to borrowers 75,837 121,707 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 76,561 71,634 Other liabilities 303,865 343,072 Total liabilities 11,010,573 12,484,031 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684 633,684 Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,548,879 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding 1,885 1,885 Additional paid-in capital 2,361,466 2,367,188 Retained earnings 57,894 115,216 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,054,929 3,117,973 Noncontrolling interest 131,710 136,632 Total equity 3,186,639 3,254,605 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,197,212 $ 15,738,636

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 282,077 $ 15,111 $ - $ 297,188 Interest expense 203,062 6,165 - 209,227 Net interest income 79,015 8,946 - 87,961 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 17,448 - 17,448 Mortgage servicing rights - 14,534 - 14,534 Servicing revenue - 46,797 - 46,797 Amortization of MSRs - (16,887 ) - (16,887 ) Property operating income 1,444 - - 1,444 Loss on derivative instruments, net - (275 ) - (275 ) Other income, net 1,975 106 - 2,081 Total other revenue 3,419 61,723 - 65,142 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 15,805 27,031 - 42,836 Selling and administrative 5,828 6,995 - 12,823 Property operating expenses 1,584 - - 1,584 Depreciation and amortization 1,250 1,173 - 2,423 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 4,333 - 4,333 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 28,030 1,534 - 29,564 Total other expenses 52,497 41,066 - 93,563 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 29,937 29,603 - 59,540 Loss on extinguishment of debt (412 ) - - (412 ) Gain on sale of real estate 3,813 - - 3,813 Income from equity affiliates 2,793 - - 2,793 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 865 (4,766 ) - (3,901 ) Net income 36,996 24,837 - 61,833 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 - - 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 4,094 4,094 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 26,654 $ 24,837 $ (4,094 ) $ 47,397

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 272,614 $ 464,871 $ 737,485 Restricted cash 203,223 15,005 218,228 Loans and investments, net 11,603,944 - 11,603,944 Loans held-for-sale, net - 342,870 342,870 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 380,719 380,719 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 156,080 156,080 Investments in equity affiliates 72,872 - 72,872 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 76,532 89,032 Other assets and due from related party 521,039 74,943 595,982 Total assets $ 12,686,192 $ 1,511,020 $ 14,197,212 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 10,216,430 $ 335,171 $ 10,551,601 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 76,561 76,561 Other liabilities and due to related party 305,813 76,598 382,411 Total liabilities $ 10,522,243 $ 488,330 $ 11,010,573

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands-except share and per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 47,397 $ 76,164 $ 105,270 $ 160,483 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,094 6,826 9,090 14,411 Income from mortgage servicing rights (14,534 ) (16,201 ) (24,733 ) (34,659 ) Deferred tax benefit (2,944 ) (7,360 ) (6,896 ) (4,197 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 19,518 21,204 37,936 39,927 Depreciation and amortization 3,044 4,058 6,239 8,353 Loss on extinguishment of debt 412 1,247 412 1,247 Provision for credit losses, net 31,457 16,810 46,260 40,515 Loss on derivative instruments, net 371 8,085 5,894 1,034 Stock-based compensation 2,750 3,193 8,772 9,094 Distributable earnings (1) $ 91,565 $ 114,026 $ 188,244 $ 236,208 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.45 $ 0.57 $ 0.92 $ 1.19 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 205,487,711 198,791,261 205,499,619 198,239,006



(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.





The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.