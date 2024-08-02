America's Leading Online Chronic Care Management Educational Program: Hyalite Care Academy

Hyalite Care Academy offers two new courses: The Essentials of CCM and The Business of CCM

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Despite the high demand for Chronic Care Management (CCM) services for clinics across America, high-quality educational opportunities teaching this skill set have been severely limited. The dearth of know-how for entrepreneurial registered nurses and other healthcare professionals pursuing this profession continues to adversely impact available skill, talent, and expertise. Subsequently, many clinics continue to struggle to launch and manage a high-quality and scalable CCM program.

Hyalite Care Academy fills the gap. Led by nationally renowned experts in the field of Care Management with current knowledge of the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Chronic Care Management (CCM) program, this online program offers a dynamic, in-depth continuing education credit-ready course that covers topics such as:

The essentials (patient, practice, and billing requirements) of Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Behavioral Health Integration, Community Health Integration, Transitional Care Management, and more. Optimization (enrollment, process improvement, billing best methods, care planning, workflow, etc. ) Scaling (Patients per FTE, private payer considerations, adding service lines, etc.) Business Models (in-house best methods, receiving outside support, hybrid models, etc.)

Combining the expertise of leading nurse experts in the field of CCM with advanced, innovative business education, Hyalite Care Academy empowers nurses to lead care management service lines, launch CCM-related businesses or partner and team with larger providers to deliver high-quality CCM care.

"The future of healthcare lies in effective care management, and Hyalite Care Academy is pioneering the education needed to make it a reality. Our comprehensive program equips nurses and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to lead and innovate in the field of Chronic Care Management, ultimately improving patient outcomes and transforming healthcare delivery." -- Faith Jones, MSN, RN, MEA-BC and Instructor of Hyalite Care Academy

Hyalite Care Academy's coursework is derived from a decade of expertise, knowledge, and experience. Nurses who complete the online program earn continuing education credits (CEUs), plus they are ready to transform their careers in Care Management.

"Hyalite Care Academy bridges the gap between clinical expertise and business acumen, empowering healthcare professionals to excel in both. Our educational offering not only provides the essential knowledge and skills but also fosters innovation and leadership in the different business models and processes of these programs." - Chandra Donnell, Hyalite Care Academy Instructor

Hyalite Care Academy is not just an educational offering; it is a transformative experience designed to elevate the standards of care management. Hyalite Care Academy graduate Stephanie Elmore, RN, stated, "I am forever grateful for the guidance and education I have received. From learning what Care Management is and how to approach clinics, I never would have known where to start. The guidance and support are ongoing to this day. Thanks, team, for everything!"

Combining cutting-edge business education with practical, clinical insights from nationally recognized experts, healthcare professionals will learn to lead, innovate, and succeed in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Learn more at hyalitecareacademy.com

About Hyalite Care Academy

Hyalite Care Academy, led by nationally renowned experts, provides dynamic continuing education courses for healthcare professionals focusing on the CMS Chronic Care Management program. Their comprehensive training empowers nurses and other health professionals to excel in care management, enhancing their ability to lead and innovate in the healthcare industry.

