Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a service agreement, dated August 1, 2024, with TMM Capital Advisory, to develop and execute on investor relations, marketing and communications strategies, including managing shareholder communications, organizing investor presentations and meetings, handling media relations, preparing press releases, website and social media management and the creation and updating of corporate materials. Subject to all regulatory approvals, TMM Capital Advisory shall receive CA$15,000 per month over the duration of the agreement (minimum 12 months).

CEO of Homerun Resources, Brian Leeners stated, "We are excited to collaborate with TMM Capital Advisory as we advance our mission in the critical and energy materials sectors. Tyler's deep understanding of the capital markets and commitment to tailored strategies will be invaluable as we strive to enhance shareholder value and drive sustainable growth. This partnership marks a significant step forward for Homerun Resources, and we look forward to achieving great things together."

President of TMM Capital Advisory, Tyler Muir commented, "At TMM Capital Advisory, we recognize that the future of energy and critical materials lies in the hands of visionary companies like Homerun Resources. With our strategic capital market guidance and Homerun's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and sustainability, together we will unlock opportunities that not only enhance shareholder value but also contribute to a sustainable future. We are excited to partner with Homerun as they pave the way for impactful growth in these vital sectors and assist in communicating a truly unique and stand alone story on the TSX Venture Exchange."

About TMM Capital Advisory (https://www.tmmcapitaladvisoryinc.com/)

At TMM, we work directly with business leaders and innovators and specialize in providing strategic guidance to help our clients navigate the complexities of the capital market and help drive organizational value. We pride ourselves on our commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each of our clients.

Tyler can be contacted direct via the email tmuir@tmmcapitaladvisoryinc.com or by phone at +1 (888) 772-2452.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

