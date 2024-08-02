Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.: Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Gross Profit Increased 5.0% YoY and Revenue Increased 6.2% QoQ

FOSHAN, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was RMB554.0 million, compared to RMB586.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.2%.

Revenue from Overseas Schools was RMB264.9 million, representing an increase of 19.4% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

Gross profit was RMB202.7 million, representing an increase of 5.0% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Gross margin increased to 36.6% from 32.9% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net loss was RMB90.3 million, compared to RMB37.7 million for the same quarter last fiscal year, mainly attributable to an impairment loss on goodwill of RMB133 million. Adjusted net income[1] was RMB48.5 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB34.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Revenue by Segment

(RMB in millions except for percentage)







For the third quarter

ended May 31,



YoY % Change



% of total

revenue in

F3Q2024









2024



2023











Overseas Schools







264.9



221.8



19.4 %



47.8 % Complementary Education Services[2]







169.5



207.5



-18.3 %



30.6 % Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services[3]







119.6



157.1



-23.9 %



21.6 % Total







554.0



586.4



-5.5 %



100.0 %

[1]. Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill. [2]. The Complementary Education Services business comprises language training, overseas study counselling, career counselling, study tours and camps, as well as international contest training and others. [3]. The Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services business comprises for-profit kindergartens and operation services for students of domestic K-12 schools, including catering and procurement services. For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Robert Niu, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Scholar, commented, "Our resilient business continues to recover and thrive. We delivered solid quarterly results amid an uncertain and evolving external environment through solid strategic execution and dedicated initiatives to fuel our global business. During the quarter, our core Overseas Schools business maintained its double-digit year-over-year revenue growth trajectory, and student enrollment grew by 8% compared to the same quarter last fiscal year. Year to date, over 900 students have accepted offers for our September intake. In addition, we are utilizing our facilities and teaching resources more effectively, increasing the utilization rate of our overseas schools to 62% during the quarter. As a global premier education service company, we are committed to enhancing teaching quality and fostering an enriched learning experience for our students. Aligned with our strategy to focus our resources on our high-growth core business while optimizing organizational structure to improve our operational and management efficiency, we divested our non-core international contest training business and career counseling business from our Complementary Education Services segment in May and June. Building on our well-established brand and abundant educational resources, we are well-positioned to expand our high-return businesses and are gearing up to seize the tremendous growth opportunities ahead."

Ms. Cindy Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Bright Scholar, added, "We achieved healthy financial results in the third fiscal quarter. Led by our Overseas Schools business, our total revenues grew by 6% quarter over quarter on an expanding gross margin of 36.6%, up 370 basis points year-over-year and 560 basis points quarter over quarter. Driven by increases in both the number of students enrolled and the average tuition fees of overseas schools, our Overseas Schools revenue grew by 19.4% year-over-year. We also strengthened our cash position, closing the quarter with a total of RMB537.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Our healthy balance sheet supports our organic growth initiatives as we work to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders over the long term."

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2024

Revenue

Revenue was RMB554.0 million, compared to RMB586.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Overseas Schools: Revenue contribution was RMB264.9 million, representing a 19.4% increase from RMB221.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in both the number of students enrolled and the average tuition fees of overseas schools.

Complementary Education Services: Revenue contribution was RMB169.5 million, compared to RMB207.5 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to a reduction in extracurricular programs, study tours and the camp business.

Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services: Revenue contribution was RMB119.6 million, compared with RMB157.1 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB351.2 million, or 63.4% of revenue, compared to RMB393.4 million, or 67.1%, for the same quarter last fiscal year. The improvement was mainly attributable to cost-saving measures and efficiency enhancements in our headquarters.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB202.7 million, representing a 5.0% increase from RMB193.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to the revenue growth in Overseas Schools. Gross margin increased to 36.6% from 32.9% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit[4] was RMB205.9 million, representing a 4.7% increase from RMB196.7 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Total SG&A expenses were RMB147.0 million, representing a 3.5% increase from RMB142.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Operating Loss/Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Operating loss was RMB84.3 million, compared to an operating income of RMB73.9 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Operating loss margin was 15.2%, compared to an operating income margin of 12.6% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating income[5] was RMB55.1 million, compared to RMB77.6 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income/Loss

Net loss was RMB90.3 million, compared to RMB37.7 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted net income was RMB48.5 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB34.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA[6]

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB76.6 million, compared to RMB96.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS and Adjusted Net Earnings/Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.56 each, compared to RMB0.32 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share[7] attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.42 each, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.30 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ADS holders were RMB2.24 each, compared to RMB1.28 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS[8] attributable to ADS holders were RMB1.68 each, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.20 each for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Cash and Working Capital

As of May 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB537.2 million (US$74.2 million), compared to RMB496.9 million as of February 29, 2024.

[4] Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets. [5]. Adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill. [6]. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses and impairment loss on goodwill. [7] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares. [8]. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS") is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ADS shareholders (net income attributable to ADS shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

The Company's reporting currency is Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter ended May 31, 2024 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00 = RMB7.2410, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on May 31, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on May 31, 2024, or at any other rate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses and impairment loss on goodwill. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill. Additionally, we define adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or ADSs.

We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles do not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to define adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted.

We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets and impairment loss on goodwill. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, and impairment loss on goodwill have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a premier global education service Group. The Company primarily provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.brightscholar.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)





As of



August 31, May 31,



2023 2024



RMB RMB

USD













ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

537,325

515,200

71,150 Restricted cash

28,261

21,789

3,009 Accounts receivable

19,209

27,549

3,805 Amounts due from related parties, net

188,445

128,607

17,761 Other receivables, deposits and other assets, net

148,679

129,597

17,898 Inventories

5,480

3,872

535













Total current assets

927,399

826,614

114,158













Restricted cash - non-current

1,650

250

35 Property and equipment, net

414,225

363,267

50,168 Intangible assets, net

343,077

325,128

44,901 Goodwill, net

1,328,872

1,182,035

163,242 Long-term investments, net

36,070

35,716

4,932 Prepayments for construction contracts

1,711

1,540

213 Deferred tax assets, net

1,810

1,498

207 Other non-current assets, net

15,249

12,885

1,779 Operating lease right-of-use assets - non current

1,549,447

1,456,486

201,144













Total non-current assets

3,692,111

3,378,805

466,621













TOTAL ASSETS

4,619,510

4,205,419

580,779

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands)





As of



August 31, May 31,



2023 2024



RMB RMB

USD LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

105,193

105,927

14,629 Amounts due to related parties

311,451

214,836

29,669 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

279,690

225,063

31,082 Income tax payable

99,367

93,440

12,904 Contract liabilities - current

541,683

416,084

57,462 Refund liabilities - current

17,572

15,929

2,200 Operating lease liabilities - current

125,447

121,235

16,743













Total current liabilities

1,480,403

1,192,514

164,689













Non-current contract liabilities

2,116

2,597

359 Deferred tax liabilities, net

42,093

34,652

4,786 Operating lease liabilities - non current

1,523,242

1,446,627

199,783













Total non-current liabilities

1,567,451

1,483,876

204,928













TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,047,854

2,676,390

369,617















EQUITY











Share capital

8

8

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,697,370

1,706,654

235,693 Statutory reserves

20,155

19,616

2,709 Accumulated other comprehensive income

172,230

178,803

24,693 Accumulated deficit

(473,154)

(485,455)

(67,043)













Shareholders' equity

1,416,609

1,419,626

196,053 Non-controlling interests

155,047

109,403

15,109













TOTAL EQUITY

1,571,656

1,529,029

211,162













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4,619,510

4,205,419

580,779

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended May 31

Nine Months Ended May 31

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD























Revenue 586,446

553,976

76,505

1,563,977

1,648,158

227,615 Cost of revenue (393,418)

(351,227)

(48,505)

(1,075,767)

(1,080,294)

(149,191)























Gross profit 193,028

202,749

28,000

488,210

567,864

78,424 Selling, general and administrative expenses (142,016)

(146,989)

(20,300)

(437,730)

(431,735)

(59,624) Impairment loss on goodwill -

(133,022)

(18,371)

-

(133,022)

(18,371) Other operating income/(loss) 22,937

(7,033)

(971)

49,119

4,369

603























Operating income/(loss) 73,949

(84,295)

(11,642)

99,599

7,476

1,032 Interest expense, net (2,859)

(22)

(3)

(8,587)

(2,457)

(339) Investment income /(loss) 614

5,127

708

(849)

5,605

774 Other expenses (23)

3,496

483

(2,776)

106

14























Income/(loss) before income taxes and share of

equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated affiliates 71,681

(75,694)

(10,454)

87,389

10,730

1,481 Income tax expense (109,327)

(14,543)

(2,008)

(133,493)

(38,988)

(5,384) Share of equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated affiliates (52)

(43)

(6)

(400)

81

11























Net loss (37,698)

(90,280)

(12,468)

(46,506)

(28,177)

(3,892)























Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 397

(24,210)

(3,343)

4,020

(19,761)

(2,729)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (38,095)

(66,070)

(9,125)

(50,526)

(8,416)

(1,163)























Net loss per share attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















-Basic (0.32)

(0.56)

(0.08)

(0.43)

(0.07)

(0.01) -Diluted (0.32)

(0.56)

(0.08)

(0.43)

(0.07)

(0.01)















































Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net loss per ordinary share:





















-Basic 118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795 -Diluted 118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795























Net loss per ADS





















-Basic (1.28)

(2.24)

(0.32)

(1.72)

(0.28)

(0.04) -Diluted (1.28)

(2.24)

(0.32)

(1.72)

(0.28)

(0.04)

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended May 31

Nine Months Ended May 31

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD























Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (8,198)

96,249

13,292

15,338

22,353

3,087























Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (20,990)

10,713

1,479

(32,946)

30,011

4,145























Net cash used in financing activities (41,255)

(71,323)

(9,850)

(90,397)

(84,258)

(11,636)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents, and restricted cash 7,873

4,740

655

15,615

1,897

261























Net change in cash and cash equivalents,





















and restricted cash (62,570)

40,379

5,576

(92,390)

(29,997)

(4,143)























Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash





















at beginning of the period 827,964

496,860

68,618

857,784

567,236

78,337























Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash





















at end of the period 765,394

537,239

74,194

765,394

537,239

74,194

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended May 31

Nine Months Ended May 31

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD























Gross profit 193,028

202,749

28,000

488,210

567,864

78,424 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,642

3,117

430

11,274

9,633

1,330 Adjusted gross profit 196,670

205,866

28,430

499,484

577,497

79,754























Operating income/(loss) 73,949

(84,295)

(11,642)

99,599

7,476

1,032 Add: Share-based compensation expenses -

3,240

447

-

4,860

671 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,642

3,117

430

11,274

9,633

1,330 Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

133,022

18,371

-

133,022

18,371 Adjusted operating income 77,591

55,084

7,606

110,873

154,991

21,404























Net loss (37,698)

(90,280)

(12,468)

(46,506)

(28,177)

(3,892) Add: Share-based compensation expenses -

3,240

447

-

4,860

671 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,642

3,117

430

11,274

9,633

1,330 Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (738)

(631)

(87)

(2,302)

(1,951)

(269) Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

133,022

18,371

-

133,022

18,371 Adjusted net (loss)/income (34,794)

48,468

6,693

(37,534)

117,387

16,211























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (38,095)

(66,070)

(9,125)

(50,526)

(8,416)

(1,163) Add: Share-based compensation expenses -

3,240

447

-

4,860

671 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,642

3,117

430

11,274

9,633

1,330 Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (738)

(631)

(87)

(2,302)

(1,951)

(269) Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

110,305

15,233

-

110,305

15,233 Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to

ordinary shareholders (35,191)

49,961

6,898

(41,554)

114,431

15,802























Net loss (37,698)

(90,280)

(12,468)

(46,506)

(28,177)

(3,892) Add: Interest expense, net 2,859

22

3

8,587

2,457

339 Add: Income tax expense 109,327

14,543

2,008

133,493

38,988

5,384 Add: Depreciation and amortization 21,553

16,064

2,218

63,929

49,981

6,902 Add: Share-based compensation expenses -

3,240

447

-

4,860

671 Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

133,022

18,371

-

133,022

18,371 Adjusted EBITDA 96,041

76,611

10,579

159,503

201,131

27,775























Weighted average shares used





















in calculating adjusted net (loss)/income per

ordinary share:





















-Basic and Diluted 118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795

118,669,795























Adjusted net (loss)/income per share attributable





















to ordinary shareholders





















-Basic (0.30)

0.42

0.06

(0.35)

0.96

0.13 -Diluted (0.30)

0.42

0.06

(0.35)

0.96

0.13























Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS





















-Basic (1.20)

1.68

0.24

(1.40)

3.84

0.52 -Diluted (1.20)

1.68

0.24

(1.40)

3.84

0.52

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.