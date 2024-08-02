Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports second quarter 2024 results

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,238 million for the second quarter of 2024, versus $1,267 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(14) million and $(0.13), respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $(19) million and $(0.17), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

2Q 2024 Highlights*

UScellular

Announced sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets

Now reporting Wireless and Towers segments Wireless Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2% Towers Third-party tower revenues increased 1%

Fixed wireless customers grew 40% to 134,000

Strong cost management led to increased operating income, net income and Adjusted OIBDA

TDS Telecom

Making progress on goal to deliver 125,000 fiber service addresses in 2024 Grew total year over year service address footprint 10% Delivered 27,000 fiber services addresses in Q2

Operating revenues grew 4%; residential revenue growth of 7% Residential broadband connections grew 5% due to broadband investments Residential ARPU grew 5% due to price increases

Strong net income and Adjusted EBITDA growth Good expense discipline



* Comparisons are 2Q'23 to 2Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"TDS is working to optimize our portfolio of businesses to position the Company for future success," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "During the second quarter, we announced transactions regarding both UScellular and OneNeck IT Solutions that we anticipate will accelerate achievement of our strategic objectives. We remain focused on effectively operating all our businesses and serving our customers with high-quality communications services, while we work towards successfully closing these transactions and enhancing the performance of our ongoing businesses.

"In Q2, UScellular remained focused on balancing subscriber growth with financial discipline and reported solid ARPU growth, good expense discipline, and improved profitability - all combining to generate higher free cash flow. While postpaid handset subscribers declined in the quarter, UScellular saw a return to subscriber growth in prepaid and steady growth in fixed wireless.

"TDS Telecom reported another quarter of notable growth in revenue and profitability as a result of its broadband investments. TDS Telecom added an additional 27,000 marketable fiber service addresses and is making good progress on its long-term goal of 1.2 million marketable fiber service addresses."

Announced Transaction and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

UScellular retains its nearly 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets. The strategic alternatives review process is ongoing as UScellular seeks to opportunistically monetize its spectrum assets that are not subject to the T-Mobile transaction.

2024 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 2, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2024 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $2,950-$3,050 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 $750-$850 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $920-$1,020 Unchanged Capital expenditures $550-$650 Unchanged





TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,070-$1,100 $1,050-$1,080 Adjusted OIBDA1 $310-$340 $330-$360 Adjusted EBITDA1 $310-$340 $330-$360 Capital expenditures $310-$340 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2024 Estimated Results 2

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $60-$160

$60-$90 Add back:





Interest expense 185

- Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 660

270 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005

$330-$360 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $920-$1,020

$330-$360 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155

- Interest and dividend income 15

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$330-$360



Actual Results

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2023

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 42

$ 42

$ 58

$ (483) Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) 41

10

53

(26) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $ 83

$ 52

$ 111

$ (509) Add back:













Interest expense 91

(2)

196

(8) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 329

131

656

245 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 503

$ 181

$ 963

$ (272) Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 21

-

8

- Loss on impairment of goodwill -

-

-

547 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11

6

17

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 7

-

(2)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 542

$ 187

$ 986

$ 285 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 80

-

158

- Interest and dividend income 6

2

10

4 Other, net -

2

-

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 456

$ 183

$ 818

$ 279

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.



2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transaction whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets to T-Mobile will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its spectrum assets that are not subject to the agreement with T-Mobile; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000 Gross additions 117,000

106,000

129,000

128,000

125,000 Handsets 73,000

63,000

80,000

84,000

83,000 Connected devices 44,000

43,000

49,000

44,000

42,000 Net additions (losses)1 (24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000) Handsets (29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000) Connected devices 5,000

3,000

3,000

3,000

1,000 ARPU2 $ 51.45

$ 51.96

$ 51.61

$ 51.11

$ 50.64 ARPA3 $ 130.41

$ 132.00

$ 131.63

$ 130.91

$ 130.19 Handset upgrade rate4 4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 % Churn rate5 1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 % Handsets 0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 % Connected devices 2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 439,000

436,000

451,000

462,000

462,000 Gross additions 50,000

41,000

43,000

52,000

50,000 Net additions (losses)1 3,000

(13,000)

(11,000)

-

(8,000) ARPU2, 6 $ 32.37

$ 32.25

$ 32.32

$ 33.44

$ 33.86 Churn rate5 3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 165

$ 131

$ 148

$ 111

$ 143 Total cell sites in service 6,990

6,995

7,000

6,973

6,952 Owned towers 4,388

4,382

4,373

4,356

4,341

1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent 243,700

245,100

244,800

248,800

249,200 Expansion 107,800

100,400

92,200

79,400

70,200 Cable 198,500

202,400

202,900

204,400

204,200 Total Broadband1 550,000

547,900

539,800

532,600

523,600 Video 124,800

128,800

131,500

132,400

132,300 Voice 275,600

279,400

281,600

284,000

288,200 Total Residential connections 950,400

956,100

952,900

949,000

944,100 Commercial connections 201,500

206,200

210,200

217,400

223,300 Total connections 1,152,000

1,162,200

1,163,100

1,166,400

1,167,400



















Residential revenue per connection 2 $ 65.26

$ 64.58

$ 62.74

$ 62.15

$ 61.97



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 78

$ 87

$ 143

$ 172

$ 132

Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments. 2 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 927

$ 957

(3) %

$ 1,877

$ 1,942

(3) % TDS Telecom 267

257

4 %

534

510

5 % All Other1 44

53

(19) %

89

118

(24) %

1,238

1,267

(2) %

2,500

2,570

(3) % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 713

759

(6) %

1,442

1,538

(6) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

161

2 %

329

330

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3

49 %

11

13

(19) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

-

N/M

7

-

N/M

891

923

(3) %

1,789

1,881

(5) % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 178

189

(6) %

351

374

(6) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 67

60

11 %

131

119

10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

2

N/M

6

3

N/M

248

251

(1) %

488

496

(1) % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 58

56

-

111

124

(11) % Depreciation and amortization 1

4

(34) %

7

7

(24) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

(95) %

(1)

-

N/M

60

60

(2) %

117

131

(11) % Total operating expenses 1,199

1,234

(3) %

2,394

2,508

(5) % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 36

34

6 %

88

61

44 % TDS Telecom 19

7

N/M

46

15

N/M All Other1 (16)

(8)

N/M

(28)

(14)

N/M

39

33

17 %

106

62

72 % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 39

38

3 %

82

82

- Interest and dividend income 7

6

28 %

12

11

13 % Interest expense (73)

(62)

(18) %

(131)

(116)

(14) % Other, net 1

-

N/M

2

1

N/M Total investment and other expense (26)

(18)

(42) %

(35)

(22)

(62) % Income before income taxes 13

15

(13) %

71

40

77 % Income tax expense 6

15

(57) %

26

28

(8) % Net income 7

-

N/M

45

12

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 4

2

N/M

13

6

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders 3

(2)

N/M

32

6

N/M TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

-

35

35

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (14)

$ (19)

24 %

$ (3)

$ (29)

91 %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114

113

1 %

113

113

1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.17)

25 %

$ (0.02)

$ (0.25)

91 %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 114

113

1 %

113

113

1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.17)

23 %

$ (0.03)

$ (0.25)

89 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 45

$ 12 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 467

456 Bad debts expense 51

53 Stock-based compensation expense 29

14 Deferred income taxes, net 16

22 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (82)

(82) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 80

78 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 16

16 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 7

- Other operating activities 5

4 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 6

19 Equipment installment plans receivable 5

7 Inventory 54

52 Accounts payable (14)

(124) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 7

(9) Accrued taxes 7

56 Accrued interest 5

(1) Other assets and liabilities (78)

(59) Net cash provided by operating activities 626

514







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (451)

(629) Cash paid for intangible assets (15)

(8) Other investing activities 1

8 Net cash used in investing activities (465)

(629)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 440

391 Repayment of long-term debt (401)

(209) Repayment of short-term debt -

(60) Tax payments for TDS stock-based compensation awards (10)

(3) Tax payments for UScellular stock-based compensation awards (12)

(6) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares -

(6) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (61)

(76) Payment of debt issuance costs (16)

- Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(2) Cash paid for software license agreements (21)

(20) Other financing activities (1)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (85)

9







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 76

(106)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 270

399 End of period $ 346

$ 293

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 322

$ 236 Accounts receivable, net 1,037

1,074 Inventory, net 148

208 Prepaid expenses 88

86 Income taxes receivable 4

4 Other current assets 42

52 Total current assets 1,641

1,660







Assets held for sale 120

15







Licenses 4,724

4,702







Other intangible assets, net 173

183







Investments in unconsolidated entities 507

505







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,988

5,062







Operating lease right-of-use assets 966

987







Other assets and deferred charges 753

807







Total assets $ 13,872

$ 13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 29

$ 26 Accounts payable 327

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 282

277 Accrued interest 17

12 Accrued taxes 43

43 Accrued compensation 94

149 Short-term operating lease liabilities 145

147 Other current liabilities 149

170 Total current liabilities 1,086

1,184







Liabilities held for sale 34

-







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 992

975 Long-term operating lease liabilities 873

890 Other deferred liabilities and credits 786

784







Long-term debt, net 4,103

4,080







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,542

2,558 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (437)

(465) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11

11 Retained earnings 1,957

2,023 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,148

5,202







Noncontrolling interests 834

794







Total equity 5,982

5,996







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,872

$ 13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





June 30, 2024





TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 195

$ 58

$ 125

$ (56)

$ 322



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 4,715

$ 177

$ 5

$ -

$ 4,897 Investment in unconsolidated entities 461

4

49

(7)

507

$ 5,176

$ 181

$ 54

$ (7)

$ 5,404



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,540

$ 2,429

$ 19

$ -

$ 4,988



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 20

$ -

$ 9

$ -

$ 29 Non-current portion 2,887

3

1,213

-

4,103

$ 2,907

$ 3

$ 1,222

$ -

$ 4,132

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 902

$ 932

(3) %

$ 1,826

$ 1,892

(3) % Towers 58

57

3 %

116

113

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(4) %

(65)

(63)

(3) % Total operating revenues 927

957

(3) %

1,877

1,942

(3) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 885

916

(3) %

1,779

1,868

(5) % Towers 39

39

1 %

75

76

(1) % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(4) %

(65)

(63)

(3) % Total operating expenses 891

923

(3) %

1,789

1,881

(5) %























Operating income $ 36

$ 34

6 %

$ 88

$ 61

44 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 227

$ 198

14 %

$ 456

$ 404

13 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 268

$ 239

13 %

$ 542

$ 491

10 % Capital expenditures $ 165

$ 143

15 %

$ 295

$ 351

(16) %



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 666

$ 686

(3) %

$ 1,344

$ 1,378

(2) % Other 52

49

7 %

102

99

3 % Service revenues 718

735

(2) %

1,446

1,477

(2) % Equipment sales 184

197

(6) %

380

415

(9) % Total operating revenues 902

932

(3) %

1,826

1,892

(3) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 194

203

(4) %

390

398

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 211

228

(7) %

427

480

(11) % Selling, general and administrative 313

333

(6) %

637

670

(5) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 154

149

3 %

308

307

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3

40 %

10

13

(23) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

-

N/M

7

-

N/M Total operating expenses 885

916

(3) %

1,779

1,868

(5) %























Operating income $ 17

$ 16

5 %

$ 47

$ 24

97 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 196

$ 168

16 %

$ 392

$ 344

14 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 196

$ 168

16 %

$ 392

$ 344

14 % Capital expenditures $ 160

$ 140

13 %

$ 286

$ 346

(17) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 25

$ 25

1 %

$ 51

$ 50

2 % Intra-company revenues 33

32

4 %

65

63

3 % Total tower revenues 58

57

3 %

116

113

3 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 19

19

(1) %

37

37

1 % Selling, general and administrative 9

8

8 %

16

16

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11

12

(5) %

21

23

(5) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

N/M

1

-

N/M Total operating expenses 39

39

1 %

75

76

(1) %























Operating income $ 19

$ 18

7 %

$ 41

$ 37

10 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

6 %

$ 64

$ 60

7 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

6 %

$ 64

$ 60

7 % Capital expenditures $ 5

$ 3

N/M

$ 9

$ 5

89 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Incumbent $ 90

$ 89

1 %

$ 180

$ 175

3 % Expansion 28

18

60 %

54

33

65 % Cable 69

68

1 %

138

136

2 % Total residential 186

175

7 %

372

344

8 % Commercial 37

39

(6) %

74

80

(8) % Wholesale 44

43

2 %

88

86

2 % Total service revenues 267

257

4 %

534

510

5 % Equipment revenues -

-

19 %

-

-

(12) % Total operating revenues 267

257

4 %

534

510

5 %























Cost of services 98

108

(9) %

196

212

(8) % Cost of equipment and products -

-

(28) %

-

-

(7) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 80

81

(2) %

155

162

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 67

60

11 %

131

119

10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

2

N/M

6

3

N/M Total operating expenses 248

251

(1) %

488

496

(1) %























Operating income $ 19

$ 7

N/M

$ 46

$ 15

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, TDS - CONSOLIDATED 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 403

$ 469

$ 626

$ 514 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (216)

(298)

(451)

(629) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(12)

(21)

(20) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 176

$ 159

$ 154

$ (135)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 313

$ 349

$ 516

$ 390 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (137)

(155)

(270)

(351) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(12)

(20)

(19) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 165

$ 182

$ 226

$ 20

1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income,

Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the

individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the

most comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.



Three Months Ended June 30, TDS - CONSOLIDATED 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 7

$ - Add back:





Income tax expense 6

15 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 13

15 Add back:





Interest expense 73

62 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 233

225 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 319

302 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 21

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 9

5 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 357

307 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 39

38 Interest and dividend income 7

6 Other, net 1

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 310

$ 263

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA



Three Months Ended June 30, UScellular 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 18

$ 5 Add back:





Income tax expense 14

19 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 32

24 Add back:





Interest expense 45

51 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

161 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 242

236 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 13

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 268

239 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

38 Interest and dividend income 3

3 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 227

$ 198



Three Months Ended June 30, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 171

$ 165 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 12

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 196

168 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 154

149 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 12

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5

3 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 8

- Operating income (GAAP) $ 17

$ 16



Three Months Ended June 30, UScellular Towers 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 30 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 31

30 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11

12 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

- Operating income (GAAP) $ 19

$ 18

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA



Three Months Ended June 30, TDS TELECOM 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 18

$ 7 Add back:





Income tax expense 3

3 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 21

10 Add back:





Interest expense -

(2) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 67

60 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 88

68 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 91

70 Deduct:





Interest and dividend income 1

1 Other, net 1

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 89

$ 68

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.