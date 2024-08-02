PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), reported financial results and highlights including:

Reported a net loss of $2.8 million ($0.07 per share) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $1.2 million ($0.03 per share) for the same period in 2023

Reported net income of $61.0 million ($1.60 per share) for the first six months of 2024, compared to net income of $72.9 million ($2.03 per share) for the same period in 2023 primarily due to regulatory lag

Added nearly 16,000 gas and water utility connections in the last 12 months for a combined growth rate of 1.8% as of June 30, 2024 mainly driven by strong water acquisitions

Signed Puttman and ICH water acquisition agreement adding 4,200 customers and a strong pipeline of growth opportunities

Reaffirmed 2024 earnings guidance in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share and long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4% to 6% from 2022 through 2027. 2022 earnings per share were $2.54

"The Company continues to perform well, and we're on track for the year. Our focus for 2024 is operating safe, reliable systems and executing on our capital plan, regulatory dockets, and growth opportunities," said David H. Anderson, CEO of NW Natural Holdings. "I'm happy to report that we're making good progress on all fronts. Related to growth, I'm excited that we've signed an agreement to acquire Puttman and ICH. Tom Puttman and his team have a proven track record of leadership and a strong pipeline of water expansion opportunities for years to come."

For the second quarter of 2024, net income decreased $4.0 million compared to the same period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024, net income decreased $11.9 million compared to the same period in 2023. Results reflected regulatory lag from higher depreciation due to continued investment in our systems and increased pension expense, partially offset by higher margin from customer growth and lower operations and maintenance expense from cost savings initiatives.

KEY EVENT

NW Natural Water Signs Acquisition Agreement for Puttman & ICH Water

NW Natural Water has agreed to acquire all the interests of Infrastructure Capital Holdings (ICH), which includes the assets of Puttman Infrastructure (Puttman). The acquisition will add approximately 4,200 water, wastewater and recycled water customers across Oregon, Idaho and California. As part of the acquisition, Tom Puttman, president of Puttman Infrastructure and ICH, will join the company as president of NW Natural Water. The transaction expands NW Natural Water's utility portfolio as well as its services business and marks its first investments in the recycled water segment and entry into the California market.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

We primarily operate through our natural gas distribution segment, which is a regulated utility principally engaged in the delivery of natural gas to customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The segment also includes the portion of the Mist underground storage facility used to serve gas utility customers, the North Mist gas storage expansion, and renewable natural gas development and procurement for the utility.

Other business activities are reported through "Other" results and primarily include Interstate Storage Services and third-party asset management services for the Mist facility in Oregon; NW Natural Water, which holds our water and wastewater utility operations; and NW Natural Renewables, which is a competitive renewable fuels business.

NW Natural Holdings' second quarter results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss): Natural Gas Distribution segment $ (2,987 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (271 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (2,716 ) $ (0.07 ) Other 200 0.01 1,515 0.04 (1,315 ) (0.03 ) Consolidated $ (2,787 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 1,244 $ 0.03 $ (4,031 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted Shares 38,260 36,062 2,198

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net income decreased $2.7 million (or $0.07 per share) primarily reflecting regulatory lag from higher depreciation, general taxes, and pension expenses.

Margin increased $0.4 million primarily due to customer growth and the amortization of deferrals.

Operations and maintenance expense decreased $3.5 million as a result of lower payroll, benefits and contractor labor costs; partially offset by higher information technology costs and the amortization of deferrals approved in the last rate case, which is offset by revenues.

Depreciation and general taxes collectively increased by $2.5 million primarily due to continued investment in our system.

Other income, net reflected a $4.2 million decrease primarily from higher pension expense, lower interest income from invested cash, and lower equity Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC).

Interest expense increased $0.4 million due to higher long-term debt balances.

Other

Net income from the Company's other business activities decreased $1.3 million (or $0.03 per share) reflecting a $2.7 million gain on a settlement recognized in the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by $0.8 million higher asset management revenues in the second quarter of 2024.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

NW Natural Holdings' year-to-date results by business segment are summarized in the table below:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss): Natural Gas Distribution segment $ 62,728 $ 1.65 $ 71,680 $ 2.00 $ (8,952 ) $ (0.35 ) Other (1,692 ) (0.05 ) 1,235 0.03 (2,927 ) (0.08 ) Consolidated $ 61,036 $ 1.60 $ 72,915 $ 2.03 $ (11,879 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted Shares 38,059 35,845 2,214

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net income decreased $9.0 million (or $0.35 per share) primarily reflecting regulatory lag from higher depreciation and general taxes, as well as lower other income.

Margin increased $0.9 million primarily due to the amortization of deferrals and customer growth which among other miscellaneous items contributed $7.0 million. Partially offsetting these items was a $4.5 million reduction in margin due to warmer comparative weather and the effect of customers not covered by the weather normalization mechanism. Weather was 13% warmer than average in the first six months of 2024, compared to 2% colder than average weather for the same period of 2023. In addition, there was a $1.6 million decline in gains on the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism due to lower commodity price volatility and higher than estimated gas costs during the cold weather event in January 2024.

Operations and maintenance expense decreased $3.8 million as a result of lower employee benefit expenses and contractor costs; partially offset by higher payroll, information technology costs, and the amortization of deferrals approved in the last rate case, which is offset by revenues.

Depreciation and general taxes increased by $4.5 million primarily due to additional capital investments in the distribution system.

Other income, net declined $8.0 million primarily from higher pension expense, lower interest income due to a lower level of invested cash, and lower equity AFUDC.

Interest expense increased $1.9 million due to higher long-term debt balances.

Other

Net income from the Company's other business activities decreased $2.9 million (or $0.08 per share) primarily reflecting a $2.7 million gain on a settlement recognized in the second quarter of 2023 and higher interest expense of $0.8 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

During the first six months of 2024, the Company generated $246.1 million in operating cash flows, compared to $297.9 million for the same period in 2023. The Company used $200.4 million in investing activities during the first six months of 2024 primarily for natural gas utility capital expenditures, compared to $151.5 million used in investing activities during the same period in 2023. Net cash used in financing activities was $14.2 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to net cash used by financing activities of $32.2 million during the same period in 2023. As of June 30, 2024, NW Natural Holdings held cash of $65.2 million.

2024 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM TARGETS

NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4% to 6% compounded annually from 2022 through 2027. 2022 earnings were $2.54 per share. Holdings' 2024 earnings per share guidance is not in line with that goal primarily due to regulatory lag from our natural gas distribution segment mainly as a result of two factors. First, the natural gas distribution segment is making substantial investments to provide continued safe and reliable service for our customers. This increased level of investment and the elevated investment in technology, which is shorter lived and results in higher depreciation expense, is exacerbating the regulatory lag in 2024. Second, due to inflationary pressures, the natural gas distribution segment's operating expenses are increasing in 2024 because of several multi-year operations and maintenance contracts renewing, higher personnel costs, the amortization of cloud computing technology investments, and increased pension expense. These factors are part of our request in the Oregon general rate case NW Natural filed at the end of 2023. Based on Oregon statute, new rates are expected to be effective on Nov. 1, 2024.

Primarily because of regulatory lag, NW Natural Holdings today reaffirmed its 2024 annual earnings guidance in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share. This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations.

While subject to change, the Company currently expects the timing of the 2024 quarterly distribution of consolidated earnings per share to be the following:

Third quarter to be a loss in the range of -$0.74 to -$0.86, and

Fourth quarter to be earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.63.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The board of directors of NW Natural Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of 48.75 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024. The Company's current indicated annual dividend rate is $1.95 per share. Future dividends are subject to board of director discretion and approval.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 165 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities. NW Natural Holdings was recognized by Ethisphere® for the third consecutive year in 2024 as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. Learn more in our latest Community and Sustainability Report at nwnatural.com/about-us/the-company/sustainability.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 800,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural owns and operates 21.6 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and water and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. NW Natural Water serves nearly 185,000 people through approximately 74,000 meters and provides operation and maintenance services to an additional 19,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

NW Natural Renewables is a competitive business committed to leading in the energy transition by providing renewable fuels to support decarbonization in the utility, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Learn more at nwnaturalrenewables.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Income Statement and Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2024 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In thousands, except per share amounts, customer, and degree day data June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Operating revenues $ 211,714 $ 237,859 (11 )% $ 645,184 $ 700,282 (8 )% $ 1,142,377 $ 1,192,374 (4 )% Operating expenses: Cost of gas 72,970 102,433 (29 ) 248,687 308,182 (19 ) 440,342 512,509 (14 ) Operations and maintenance 64,950 66,819 (3 ) 138,564 138,636 - 273,694 252,643 8 Environmental remediation 2,329 2,140 9 8,075 7,515 7 13,459 12,934 4 General taxes 11,853 10,889 9 27,321 25,108 9 48,461 45,046 8 Revenue taxes 9,211 9,185 - 27,455 28,227 (3 ) 47,899 48,453 (1 ) Depreciation 33,762 31,293 8 66,860 62,758 7 129,683 122,926 5 Other operating expenses 933 1,257 (26 ) 2,689 2,505 7 5,716 4,212 36 Total operating expenses 196,008 224,016 (13 ) 519,651 572,931 (9 ) 959,254 998,723 (4 ) Income from operations 15,706 13,843 13 125,533 127,351 (1 ) 183,123 193,651 (5 ) Other income (expense), net 6 6,618 (100 ) (1,128 ) 8,224 (114 ) 8,503 10,155 (16 ) Interest expense, net 19,311 18,974 2 39,842 37,270 7 79,138 67,415 17 (Loss) income before income taxes (3,599 ) 1,487 (342 ) 84,563 98,305 (14 ) 112,488 136,391 (18 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (812 ) 243 (434 ) 23,527 25,390 (7 ) 30,499 35,127 (13 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,787 ) $ 1,244 (324 ) $ 61,036 $ 72,915 (16 ) $ 81,989 $ 101,264 (19 ) Common shares outstanding: Average diluted for period 38,260 36,062 38,059 35,845 37,355 35,557 End of period 38,669 36,065 38,669 36,065 38,669 36,065 Per share of common stock information: Diluted (loss) earnings $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ 1.60 $ 2.03 $ 2.19 $ 2.85 Dividends paid per share 0.4875 0.4850 0.9750 0.9700 1.9475 1.9375 Book value, end of period 34.83 34.39 34.83 34.39 34.83 34.39 Market closing price, end of period 36.11 43.05 36.11 43.05 36.11 43.05 Capital structure, end of period: Common stock equity 44.8 % 44.0 % 44.8 % 44.0 % 44.8 % 44.0 % Long-term debt 52.5 % 46.0 % 52.5 % 46.0 % 52.5 % 46.0 % Short-term debt (including current maturities of long-term debt) 2.7 % 10.0 % 2.7 % 10.0 % 2.7 % 10.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Natural Gas Distribution segment operating statistics: Meters - end of period 801,943 796,792 0.6 % 801,943 796,792 0.6 % 801,943 796,792 0.6 % Volumes in therms: Residential and commercial sales 117,290 122,977 419,289 453,642 701,402 778,860 Industrial sales and transportation 111,771 113,389 238,774 245,773 463,920 475,953 Total volumes sold and delivered 229,061 236,366 658,063 699,415 1,165,322 1,254,813 Operating Revenues Residential and commercial sales $ 169,308 $ 194,382 $ 556,476 $ 606,689 $ 964,859 $ 1,013,660 Industrial sales and transportation 19,437 23,238 43,725 52,382 89,229 98,393 Other distribution revenues 1,234 1,368 2,765 2,978 4,327 3,906 Other regulated services 4,883 4,726 9,760 9,435 19,227 19,245 Total operating revenues 194,862 223,714 612,726 671,484 1,077,642 1,135,204 Less: Cost of gas 73,026 102,490 248,799 308,295 440,565 512,736 Less: Environmental remediation expense 2,329 2,140 8,075 7,515 13,459 12,934 Less: Revenue taxes 9,198 9,159 27,393 28,134 47,691 48,229 Margin, net $ 110,309 $ 109,925 $ 328,459 $ 327,540 $ 575,927 $ 561,305 Degree days: Average (25-year average) 297 296 1,633 1,619 2,700 2,674 Actual 208 273 (24 )% 1,424 1,658 (14 )% 2,246 2,779 (19 )% Percent colder (warmer) than average weather (30 )% (8 )% (13 )% 2 % (17 )% 4 %

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,192 $ 137,759 Accounts receivable 61,821 73,930 Accrued unbilled revenue 22,863 21,924 Allowance for uncollectible accounts (3,758 ) (3,297 ) Regulatory assets 124,102 111,819 Derivative instruments 8,033 12,423 Inventories 107,332 67,502 Other current assets 37,535 35,797 Total current assets 423,120 457,857 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment 4,764,593 4,391,993 Less: Accumulated depreciation 1,234,148 1,181,230 Total property, plant, and equipment, net 3,530,445 3,210,763 Regulatory assets 308,521 307,999 Derivative instruments 2,985 2,118 Other investments 83,795 104,330 Operating lease right of use asset, net 69,813 72,096 Assets under sales-type leases 127,794 132,045 Goodwill 163,166 152,670 Other non-current assets 112,727 96,827 Total non-current assets 4,399,246 4,078,848 Total assets $ 4,822,366 $ 4,536,705 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 79,000 $ 41,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 866 240,714 Accounts payable 93,564 101,369 Taxes accrued 11,302 12,217 Interest accrued 18,130 11,443 Regulatory liabilities 99,663 61,546 Derivative instruments 52,048 42,135 Operating lease liabilities 1,851 1,732 Other current liabilities 79,116 58,777 Total current liabilities 435,540 570,933 Long-term debt 1,574,751 1,294,578 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 394,489 380,058 Regulatory liabilities 705,929 672,215 Pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities 153,849 147,063 Derivative instruments 11,988 25,212 Operating lease liabilities 76,692 77,951 Other non-current liabilities 122,412 128,417 Total deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 1,465,359 1,430,916 Equity: Common stock 929,498 831,135 Retained earnings 423,718 414,398 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,500 ) (5,255 ) Total equity 1,346,716 1,240,278 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,822,366 $ 4,536,705

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 61,036 $ 72,915 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 66,860 62,758 Regulatory amortization of gas reserves 1,085 1,678 Deferred income taxes 8,844 8,610 Qualified defined benefit pension plan expense (benefit) 2,164 (1,129 ) Contributions to qualified defined benefit pension plans (3,390 ) - Deferred environmental expenditures, net (14,128 ) (9,732 ) Environmental remediation expense 8,075 7,515 Asset optimization revenue sharing bill credits (29,198 ) (10,471 ) Other 15,698 14,068 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 118,562 163,965 Inventories 5,411 20,084 Income and other taxes 14,837 14,834 Accounts payable (10,966 ) (48,935 ) Deferred gas costs (14,418 ) (16,370 ) Asset optimization revenue sharing 4,284 12,056 Decoupling mechanism 4,085 (9,554 ) Cloud-based software (16,424 ) (7,229 ) Regulatory accounts 14,866 8,992 Other, net 8,793 13,799 Cash provided by operating activities 246,076 297,854 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (198,929 ) (144,863 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,249 ) Purchase of equity method investment (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Other (512 ) (2,428 ) Cash used in investing activities (200,441 ) (151,540 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from common stock issued, net 34,986 22,072 Long-term debt issued 150,000 200,000 Long-term debt retired (150,000 ) - Changes in other short-term debt, net (10,780 ) (217,200 ) Cash dividend payments on common stock (35,600 ) (33,293 ) Payment of financing fees (748 ) (1,883 ) Shares withheld for tax purposes (1,314 ) (1,313 ) Other (764 ) (578 ) Cash used in financing activities (14,220 ) (32,195 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,415 114,119 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,624 40,964 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 81,039 $ 155,083 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalization $ 34,802 $ 36,376 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 10,251 12,163 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,192 $ 137,759 Restricted cash included in other current and non-current assets 15,847 17,324 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 81,039 $ 155,083

